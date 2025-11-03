Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 01, 2025

INDIA IIP FLAT; FED RATE CUTS DONE FOR 2025
The IIP growth for September 2025 came in above 4%, for the third month in succession on the back of robust manufacturing. The US Fed cut rates by 25 bps, but Jerome Powell made it amply clear that this could very well be the last rate cut for the year 2025.
For the coming week, US data flows are likely to be erratic due to the shutdown; so, the markets will largely rely on the speeches of FOMC members. In India, the focus next week will be on the IPO markets, with 3 mega IPOs to jointly mop up around ₹16,500 Crore.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|31-Oct-25
|4.101
|4.099
|4.116
|4.076
|30-Oct-25
|4.093
|4.074
|4.116
|4.058
|29-Oct-25
|4.058
|3.981
|4.082
|3.974
|28-Oct-25
|3.983
|3.985
|4.004
|3.970
|27-Oct-25
|3.997
|4.024
|4.043
|3.981
|24-Oct-25
|3.997
|4.007
|4.020
|3.964
Data Source: Bloomberg
After 4 weeks of US bond yields tapering, this week saw US bond yields rally to 4.101% from 3.997%. The post-policy statement by Jerome Powell almost ruled out more rate cuts in 2025, which led to a late spike in bond yields. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.116% and a low of 3.970%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|31-Oct-25
|99.80
|99.49
|99.84
|99.42
|30-Oct-25
|99.53
|99.14
|99.72
|98.92
|29-Oct-25
|99.22
|98.74
|99.36
|98.62
|28-Oct-25
|98.67
|98.75
|98.95
|98.57
|27-Oct-25
|98.78
|98.84
|99.00
|98.73
|24-Oct-25
|98.95
|98.94
|99.10
|98.73
Data Source: Bloomberg
This week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) got tantalizingly close to the 100 levels; closing at 99.80. The close was very near to the high point of the week. The shutdown uncertainty has only increased the preference for safe-haven dollar assets. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.84 and a low of 98.57 during the week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|31-Oct-25
|6.529
|6.574
|6.600
|6.528
|30-Oct-25
|6.573
|6.539
|6.576
|6.539
|29-Oct-25
|6.537
|6.537
|6.555
|6.521
|28-Oct-25
|6.533
|6.548
|6.557
|6.533
|27-Oct-25
|6.542
|6.547
|6.549
|6.538
|24-Oct-25
|6.533
|6.539
|6.570
|6.530
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields were flat, mildly tapering from 6.533% to 6.529%. The fiscal surplus in September led to a sharp fall in bond yields on Friday. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.600% and a low of 6.521%. Markets are awaiting signals from the December RBI policy, although rate cuts look unlikely.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|31-Oct-25
|88.769
|88.637
|88.814
|88.566
|30-Oct-25
|88.632
|88.314
|88.765
|88.308
|29-Oct-25
|88.408
|88.232
|88.493
|88.141
|28-Oct-25
|88.234
|88.223
|88.423
|88.160
|27-Oct-25
|88.225
|87.786
|88.311
|87.785
|24-Oct-25
|87.836
|87.777
|87.889
|87.630
Data Source: RBI
After a sharp rally in the rupee in the last 2 weeks, the USDINR weakened sharply from ₹87.836/$ to ₹88.769/$. RBI intervention slowed this week, and the rupee weakened due to a combination of a strong dollar index (DXY) and domestic hedging pressures from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.785/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.814/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|31-Oct-25
|64.77
|64.05
|65.15
|63.81
|30-Oct-25
|64.37
|64.07
|64.54
|63.47
|29-Oct-25
|64.32
|63.90
|64.70
|63.38
|28-Oct-25
|63.83
|64.88
|65.01
|63.43
|27-Oct-25
|64.90
|65.35
|65.89
|64.32
|24-Oct-25
|65.20
|65.12
|65.95
|64.73
Data Source: Bloomberg
After falling to nearly $60/bbl for Brent Crude saw a recovery. For the week, Brent tapered from $65.20/bbl to $64.77/bbl. OPEC supplies are still an overhang, but markets are betting that the US-China trade deal will boost growth. Global oil markets remain very heavily oversupplied. Brent touched a high of $65.89/bbl and a low of $63.38/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|31-Oct-25
|4,002.28
|4,024.37
|4,046.00
|3,972.45
|30-Oct-25
|4,024.47
|3,931.15
|4,027.44
|3,915.17
|29-Oct-25
|3,930.38
|3,952.52
|4,030.40
|3,917.12
|28-Oct-25
|3,952.58
|3,983.41
|4,020.11
|3,886.49
|27-Oct-25
|3,981.59
|4,065.35
|4,109.33
|3,971.34
|26-Oct-25
|4,064.63
|4,083.18
|4,109.04
|4,062.12
|24-Oct-25
|4,112.10
|4,127.13
|4,144.70
|4,044.70
Data Source: Bloomberg
In the last 2 weeks, Spot gold has peaked at $4,382/oz and then corrected -10.7% to $3,915/oz levels. While the correction was much-needed, the strong buying support indicates that the rally is far from over. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,24,038 per 10 grams. Gold touched a high of $4,109.33/oz and low of $3,915.17/oz during the week.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|31-Oct-25
|48.6750
|48.9290
|49.4100
|48.3646
|30-Oct-25
|48.9300
|47.5430
|49.0050
|47.2580
|29-Oct-25
|47.5750
|47.0500
|48.4745
|46.8460
|28-Oct-25
|47.0650
|47.0139
|47.2770
|45.5431
|27-Oct-25
|46.9150
|48.5250
|48.7003
|46.0769
|26-Oct-25
|48.1535
|48.4050
|48.6925
|48.0805
|24-Oct-25
|48.6125
|48.9085
|49.0370
|47.8143
Data Source: Bloomberg
During the week, Spot Silver bounced nearly 6.9% to close flat for the week at $48.6750/oz. However, spot silver is well below its recent peak of $54.40/oz. In India, silver traded at ₹1,52,000 per KG. Globally, silver supplies are facing a huge shortfall amid the rising demands of sectors like electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence!
