Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to October 25, 2025

US FINALLY PUBLISHES SEPTEMBER INFLATION DATA
The US BLS finally published the consumer inflation data, delayed by a full 14 days. Even that was based on incomplete data due to the shutdown. In India, the core sector growth halved in September due to base effect and a sharp fall in output of refinery products.
For the coming week, the big global data points will be the US Fed Statement and the US data on Q3-GDP and PCE inflation. Back home, India will see the September IIP data and the September update for fiscal deficit published during the coming week.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|24-Oct-25
|3.997
|4.007
|4.020
|3.964
|23-Oct-25
|3.989
|3.949
|4.007
|3.945
|22-Oct-25
|3.953
|3.963
|3.978
|3.936
|21-Oct-25
|3.963
|3.982
|3.991
|3.947
|20-Oct-25
|3.988
|4.013
|4.026
|3.982
|17-Oct-25
|4.009
|3.957
|4.018
|3.936
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the fourth week in a row, the US bond yields tapered. This week it edged lower from 4.009% to 3.997%; closing on all days under 4%. After Powell and Kashkari gave a dovish view, the CME Fedwatch is getting a lot more aggressive on rate cut assumptions. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.026% and a low of 3.936%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|24-Oct-25
|98.95
|98.94
|99.10
|98.73
|23-Oct-25
|98.94
|98.92
|99.14
|98.91
|22-Oct-25
|98.90
|98.97
|99.14
|98.79
|21-Oct-25
|98.93
|98.61
|98.98
|98.51
|20-Oct-25
|98.59
|98.67
|98.67
|98.39
|17-Oct-25
|98.43
|98.26
|98.55
|98.03
Data Source: Bloomberg
After hovering near the 99 levels through the week, the Dollar Index (DXY) closed at 98.95. The current uncertainty is driving portfolio flows towards dollar assets. The 100-level seems to be getting closer. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.14 and a low of 98.39 during the week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|24-Oct-25
|6.533
|6.539
|6.570
|6.530
|23-Oct-25
|6.539
|6.507
|6.540
|6.507
|22-Oct-25
|6.508
|6.507
|6.508
|6.507
|21-Oct-25
|6.507
|6.507
|6.507
|6.507
|20-Oct-25
|6.508
|6.510
|6.519
|6.507
|17-Oct-25
|6.506
|6.504
|6.520
|6.477
Data Source: RBI
Last week was a brief interruption of yields softening. This week, again, yields went up from 6.506% to 6.533%. RBI minutes is very sceptical about more rate cuts for now. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.570% and a low of 6.507%. A lot will depend on the fiscal deficit number next week, which will decide the course of borrowings.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|24-Oct-25
|87.836
|87.777
|87.889
|87.630
|23-Oct-25
|87.779
|87.716
|87.964
|87.716
|22-Oct-25
|87.740
|88.003
|88.003
|87.612
|21-Oct-25
|88.021
|87.880
|88.092
|87.880
|20-Oct-25
|87.875
|87.956
|88.012
|87.738
|17-Oct-25
|88.003
|87.939
|88.119
|87.716
Data Source: RBI
After a sharp rally in the rupee last week, this week saw the rupee harden further from ₹88.003/$ to ₹87.836/$. RBI sold over $7 Billion dollars to defend the rupee at ₹89/$. With rate cuts ruled out for now, rupee will get further support. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.612/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.092/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|24-Oct-25
|65.94
|65.83
|66.78
|65.41
|23-Oct-25
|65.99
|64.35
|66.36
|63.86
|22-Oct-25
|62.59
|61.61
|64.50
|61.38
|21-Oct-25
|61.32
|60.90
|62.10
|60.35
|20-Oct-25
|61.01
|61.25
|61.55
|60.07
|17-Oct-25
|61.29
|61.00
|61.47
|60.14
Data Source: Bloomberg
After falling to nearly $60/bbl for 3 weeks in a row, this week saw Brent crude rallying to close at $65.94/$. While OPEC supplies are still an overhang, markets are betting on a possible US-China trade deal. However, oil markets are still heavily oversupplied. Brent touched a high of $66.78/bbl and a low of $60.07/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|24-Oct-25
|4,112.10
|4,127.13
|4,144.70
|4,044.70
|23-Oct-25
|4,126.17
|4,095.57
|4,154.96
|4,065.49
|22-Oct-25
|4,094.07
|4,123.10
|4,161.65
|4,004.69
|21-Oct-25
|4,125.10
|4,355.55
|4,375.59
|4,086.47
|20-Oct-25
|4,356.50
|4,251.82
|4,381.60
|4,218.81
|19-Oct-25
|4,237.88
|4,264.41
|4,268.18
|4,234.40
|17-Oct-25
|4,249.98
|4,328.75
|4,379.44
|4,186.91
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold peaked at $4,382/oz earlier this week and then corrected sharply to $4,005/oz levels. It was the much-needed correction in an overheated market. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,25,620 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,381.60/oz and low of $4,004.69/oz. However, the fundamental triggers for the Gold Rally are still intact.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|24-Oct-25
|48.6125
|48.9085
|49.0370
|47.8143
|23-Oct-25
|48.9450
|48.4616
|49.4700
|47.9137
|22-Oct-25
|48.5450
|48.7553
|49.3428
|47.5231
|21-Oct-25
|48.7650
|52.4917
|52.6176
|47.8793
|20-Oct-25
|52.4950
|51.8854
|52.8000
|51.2808
|19-Oct-25
|51.8270
|51.8000
|52.1100
|51.5995
|17-Oct-25
|51.9087
|54.1800
|54.4962
|50.6200
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot Silver had spiked faster than gold in the last 7 months. While gold is just a safe haven, silver is a safe haven, and also has industrial applications. Last week, Silver peaked at $54.50/oz and fell to as low as $47.52/oz this week; a fall of -12.8%. In India, silver traded at ₹1,55,000 per KG. The bigger story is that supply of silver is awfully short of the rising demands of electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence!
