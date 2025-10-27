Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to October 25, 2025

US FINALLY PUBLISHES SEPTEMBER INFLATION DATA

The US BLS finally published the consumer inflation data, delayed by a full 14 days. Even that was based on incomplete data due to the shutdown. In India, the core sector growth halved in September due to base effect and a sharp fall in output of refinery products.

For the coming week, the big global data points will be the US Fed Statement and the US data on Q3-GDP and PCE inflation. Back home, India will see the September IIP data and the September update for fiscal deficit published during the coming week.

US BOND YIELDS NOW FIRMLY UNDER 4% LEVEL

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 24-Oct-25 3.997 4.007 4.020 3.964 23-Oct-25 3.989 3.949 4.007 3.945 22-Oct-25 3.953 3.963 3.978 3.936 21-Oct-25 3.963 3.982 3.991 3.947 20-Oct-25 3.988 4.013 4.026 3.982 17-Oct-25 4.009 3.957 4.018 3.936

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the fourth week in a row, the US bond yields tapered. This week it edged lower from 4.009% to 3.997%; closing on all days under 4%. After Powell and Kashkari gave a dovish view, the CME Fedwatch is getting a lot more aggressive on rate cut assumptions. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.026% and a low of 3.936%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) HOLDS UP DESPITE US SHUTDOWN

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 24-Oct-25 98.95 98.94 99.10 98.73 23-Oct-25 98.94 98.92 99.14 98.91 22-Oct-25 98.90 98.97 99.14 98.79 21-Oct-25 98.93 98.61 98.98 98.51 20-Oct-25 98.59 98.67 98.67 98.39 17-Oct-25 98.43 98.26 98.55 98.03

Data Source: Bloomberg

After hovering near the 99 levels through the week, the Dollar Index (DXY) closed at 98.95. The current uncertainty is driving portfolio flows towards dollar assets. The 100-level seems to be getting closer. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.14 and a low of 98.39 during the week.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS HARDEN

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 24-Oct-25 6.533 6.539 6.570 6.530 23-Oct-25 6.539 6.507 6.540 6.507 22-Oct-25 6.508 6.507 6.508 6.507 21-Oct-25 6.507 6.507 6.507 6.507 20-Oct-25 6.508 6.510 6.519 6.507 17-Oct-25 6.506 6.504 6.520 6.477

Data Source: RBI

Last week was a brief interruption of yields softening. This week, again, yields went up from 6.506% to 6.533%. RBI minutes is very sceptical about more rate cuts for now. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.570% and a low of 6.507%. A lot will depend on the fiscal deficit number next week, which will decide the course of borrowings.

RUPEE HARDENS FURTHER ON RBI SUPPORT

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 24-Oct-25 87.836 87.777 87.889 87.630 23-Oct-25 87.779 87.716 87.964 87.716 22-Oct-25 87.740 88.003 88.003 87.612 21-Oct-25 88.021 87.880 88.092 87.880 20-Oct-25 87.875 87.956 88.012 87.738 17-Oct-25 88.003 87.939 88.119 87.716

Data Source: RBI

After a sharp rally in the rupee last week, this week saw the rupee harden further from ₹88.003/$ to ₹87.836/$. RBI sold over $7 Billion dollars to defend the rupee at ₹89/$. With rate cuts ruled out for now, rupee will get further support. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.612/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.092/$.

BRENT CRUDE RALLIES ON US-CHINA TRADE DEAL HOPES

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 24-Oct-25 65.94 65.83 66.78 65.41 23-Oct-25 65.99 64.35 66.36 63.86 22-Oct-25 62.59 61.61 64.50 61.38 21-Oct-25 61.32 60.90 62.10 60.35 20-Oct-25 61.01 61.25 61.55 60.07 17-Oct-25 61.29 61.00 61.47 60.14

Data Source: Bloomberg

After falling to nearly $60/bbl for 3 weeks in a row, this week saw Brent crude rallying to close at $65.94/$. While OPEC supplies are still an overhang, markets are betting on a possible US-China trade deal. However, oil markets are still heavily oversupplied. Brent touched a high of $66.78/bbl and a low of $60.07/bbl this week.

SPOT GOLD FINALLY STOPS DEFYING GRAVITY

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 24-Oct-25 4,112.10 4,127.13 4,144.70 4,044.70 23-Oct-25 4,126.17 4,095.57 4,154.96 4,065.49 22-Oct-25 4,094.07 4,123.10 4,161.65 4,004.69 21-Oct-25 4,125.10 4,355.55 4,375.59 4,086.47 20-Oct-25 4,356.50 4,251.82 4,381.60 4,218.81 19-Oct-25 4,237.88 4,264.41 4,268.18 4,234.40 17-Oct-25 4,249.98 4,328.75 4,379.44 4,186.91

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold peaked at $4,382/oz earlier this week and then corrected sharply to $4,005/oz levels. It was the much-needed correction in an overheated market. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,25,620 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,381.60/oz and low of $4,004.69/oz. However, the fundamental triggers for the Gold Rally are still intact.

SPOT SILVER CORRECTS 12.8% THIS WEEK FROM PEAK LEVELS

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 24-Oct-25 48.6125 48.9085 49.0370 47.8143 23-Oct-25 48.9450 48.4616 49.4700 47.9137 22-Oct-25 48.5450 48.7553 49.3428 47.5231 21-Oct-25 48.7650 52.4917 52.6176 47.8793 20-Oct-25 52.4950 51.8854 52.8000 51.2808 19-Oct-25 51.8270 51.8000 52.1100 51.5995 17-Oct-25 51.9087 54.1800 54.4962 50.6200

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot Silver had spiked faster than gold in the last 7 months. While gold is just a safe haven, silver is a safe haven, and also has industrial applications. Last week, Silver peaked at $54.50/oz and fell to as low as $47.52/oz this week; a fall of -12.8%. In India, silver traded at ₹1,55,000 per KG. The bigger story is that supply of silver is awfully short of the rising demands of electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence!