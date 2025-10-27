iifl-logo

Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to October 25, 2025

27 Oct 2025 , 01:25 PM

US FINALLY PUBLISHES SEPTEMBER INFLATION DATA

The US BLS finally published the consumer inflation data, delayed by a full 14 days. Even that was based on incomplete data due to the shutdown. In India, the core sector growth halved in September due to base effect and a sharp fall in output of refinery products.

For the coming week, the big global data points will be the US Fed Statement and the US data on Q3-GDP and PCE inflation. Back home, India will see the September IIP data and the September update for fiscal deficit published during the coming week.

  • US BOND YIELDS NOW FIRMLY UNDER 4% LEVEL

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
24-Oct-25 3.997 4.007 4.020 3.964
23-Oct-25 3.989 3.949 4.007 3.945
22-Oct-25 3.953 3.963 3.978 3.936
21-Oct-25 3.963 3.982 3.991 3.947
20-Oct-25 3.988 4.013 4.026 3.982
17-Oct-25 4.009 3.957 4.018 3.936

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the fourth week in a row, the US bond yields tapered. This week it edged lower from 4.009% to 3.997%; closing on all days under 4%. After Powell and Kashkari gave a dovish view, the CME Fedwatch is getting a lot more aggressive on rate cut assumptions. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.026% and a low of 3.936%.

  • US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) HOLDS UP DESPITE US SHUTDOWN

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
24-Oct-25 98.95 98.94 99.10 98.73
23-Oct-25 98.94 98.92 99.14 98.91
22-Oct-25 98.90 98.97 99.14 98.79
21-Oct-25 98.93 98.61 98.98 98.51
20-Oct-25 98.59 98.67 98.67 98.39
17-Oct-25 98.43 98.26 98.55 98.03

Data Source: Bloomberg

After hovering near the 99 levels through the week, the Dollar Index (DXY) closed at 98.95. The current uncertainty is driving portfolio flows towards dollar assets. The 100-level seems to be getting closer. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.14 and a low of 98.39 during the week.

  • INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS HARDEN

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
24-Oct-25 6.533 6.539 6.570 6.530
23-Oct-25 6.539 6.507 6.540 6.507
22-Oct-25 6.508 6.507 6.508 6.507
21-Oct-25 6.507 6.507 6.507 6.507
20-Oct-25 6.508 6.510 6.519 6.507
17-Oct-25 6.506 6.504 6.520 6.477

Data Source: RBI

Last week was a brief interruption of yields softening. This week, again, yields went up from 6.506% to 6.533%. RBI minutes is very sceptical about more rate cuts for now. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.570% and a low of 6.507%. A lot will depend on the fiscal deficit number next week, which will decide the course of borrowings.

  • RUPEE HARDENS FURTHER ON RBI SUPPORT

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$)
24-Oct-25 87.836 87.777 87.889 87.630
23-Oct-25 87.779 87.716 87.964 87.716
22-Oct-25 87.740 88.003 88.003 87.612
21-Oct-25 88.021 87.880 88.092 87.880
20-Oct-25 87.875 87.956 88.012 87.738
17-Oct-25 88.003 87.939 88.119 87.716

Data Source: RBI

After a sharp rally in the rupee last week, this week saw the rupee harden further from ₹88.003/$ to ₹87.836/$. RBI sold over $7 Billion dollars to defend the rupee at ₹89/$. With rate cuts ruled out for now, rupee will get further support. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.612/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.092/$.

  • BRENT CRUDE RALLIES ON US-CHINA TRADE DEAL HOPES

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl)
24-Oct-25 65.94 65.83 66.78 65.41
23-Oct-25 65.99 64.35 66.36 63.86
22-Oct-25 62.59 61.61 64.50 61.38
21-Oct-25 61.32 60.90 62.10 60.35
20-Oct-25 61.01 61.25 61.55 60.07
17-Oct-25 61.29 61.00 61.47 60.14

Data Source: Bloomberg

After falling to nearly $60/bbl for 3 weeks in a row, this week saw Brent crude rallying to close at $65.94/$. While OPEC supplies are still an overhang, markets are betting on a possible US-China trade deal. However, oil markets are still heavily oversupplied. Brent touched a high of $66.78/bbl and a low of $60.07/bbl this week.

  • SPOT GOLD FINALLY STOPS DEFYING GRAVITY

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz)
24-Oct-25 4,112.10 4,127.13 4,144.70 4,044.70
23-Oct-25 4,126.17 4,095.57 4,154.96 4,065.49
22-Oct-25 4,094.07 4,123.10 4,161.65 4,004.69
21-Oct-25 4,125.10 4,355.55 4,375.59 4,086.47
20-Oct-25 4,356.50 4,251.82 4,381.60 4,218.81
19-Oct-25 4,237.88 4,264.41 4,268.18 4,234.40
17-Oct-25 4,249.98 4,328.75 4,379.44 4,186.91

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold peaked at $4,382/oz earlier this week and then corrected sharply to $4,005/oz levels. It was the much-needed correction in an overheated market. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,25,620 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,381.60/oz and low of $4,004.69/oz. However, the fundamental triggers for the Gold Rally are still intact.

  • SPOT SILVER CORRECTS 12.8% THIS WEEK FROM PEAK LEVELS

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz)
24-Oct-25 48.6125 48.9085 49.0370 47.8143
23-Oct-25 48.9450 48.4616 49.4700 47.9137
22-Oct-25 48.5450 48.7553 49.3428 47.5231
21-Oct-25 48.7650 52.4917 52.6176 47.8793
20-Oct-25 52.4950 51.8854 52.8000 51.2808
19-Oct-25 51.8270 51.8000 52.1100 51.5995
17-Oct-25 51.9087 54.1800 54.4962 50.6200

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot Silver had spiked faster than gold in the last 7 months. While gold is just a safe haven, silver is a safe haven, and also has industrial applications. Last week, Silver peaked at $54.50/oz and fell to as low as $47.52/oz this week; a fall of -12.8%. In India, silver traded at ₹1,55,000 per KG. The bigger story is that supply of silver is awfully short of the rising demands of electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence!

