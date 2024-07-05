Union Budget 2024 Presentation Set for July During Monsoon Session

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24, with Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 for a second term. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 22, 2024, coinciding with the presentation of the Union Budget.
The Union Budget, a crucial financial statement estimating revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year, was presented twice in 2024 due to Lok Sabha elections.
Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP’s Finance Minister, will present the Union Budget 2024 for FY 2024–25 in July, marking her seventh consecutive budget presentation. The Budget presentation is expected during the Monsoon Session, starting July 22 and continuing until August 9, with the economic survey likely to be tabled on July 23.
