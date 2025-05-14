US April inflation tapers to 2.3%; but rate outlook unclear

INFLATION EASES FURTHER, BUT QUESTIONS REMAIN
Over the last 2 months, US headline CPI inflation had fallen by 60 bps from 3.0% to 2.4%. In April 2025, it tapered another 10 bps to 2.3%, bringing it closer to the 2.0% target set by the Fed. Of course, this is not counting the impact of reciprocal tariffs, as and when it gets triggered. However, it now looks increasingly likely that reciprocal tariffs may never really happen and all that we could see would be a realignment of tariff levels. Trump has ostensibly used a mix of economic intimidation and moral suasion effectively to make other countries take a more rational approach to taxing imports. The Fed minutes will be put out in the last week of May, and the next Fed monetary policy comes up in mid-June. It remains to be seen if Jerome Powell buys this line of reasoning and cuts rates.
FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES TAPER; CORE INFLATION FLAT
The food inflation in April is lower by 20 bps at 2.8%. However, this comes in the background of a 40 bps spike in food inflation in March. Here is the full picture.
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Apr 2025
(YOY)
|Mar 2025
(YOY)
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Apr 2025
(YOY)
|Mar 2025
(YOY)
|Food Inflation
|2.80%
|3.00%
|Core Inflation
|2.80%
|2.80%
|Food at home
|2.00%
|2.40%
|Commodities less food and energy
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|
|0.00%
|1.10%
|
|-0.70%
|0.30%
|
|7.00%
|7.90%
|
|0.30%
|0.00%
|
|1.60%
|2.20%
|
|1.50%
|0.60%
|
|-0.90%
|-0.70%
|
|1.00%
|1.00%
|
|3.20%
|2.40%
|
|1.80%
|1.90%
|
|0.70%
|1.10%
|
|7.10%
|6.80%
|Food away from home
|3.90%
|3.80%
|Services less energy services
|3.60%
|3.70%
|
|4.30%
|4.10%
|Shelter
|4.00%
|4.00%
|
|3.40%
|3.40%
|
|4.00%
|4.00%
|Energy Inflation
|-3.70%
|-3.30%
|
|4.30%
|4.40%
|Energy commodities
|-11.50%
|-9.50%
|Medical Care Services
|3.10%
|3.00%
|
|-9.60%
|-7.60%
|
|3.10%
|2.90%
|
|-11.80%
|-9.80%
|
|3.60%
|3.70%
|Energy services
|6.20%
|4.20%
|Transport Services
|2.50%
|3.10%
|
|3.60%
|2.80%
|
|5.60%
|4.80%
|
|15.70%
|9.40%
|
|6.40%
|7.50%
|Headline Consumer Inflation
|2.30%
|2.40%
|
|-7.90%
|-5.20%
Data Source: US Bureau of Labour Statistics
In the US, Fed policy is based on PCE inflation. However, it is the CPI inflation that sets the tone for PCE inflation later in the month. Here are some key takeaways.
The fall in inflation is insignificant. While core inflation was flat, energy showed diverse trends. Even food inflation fell on a rather inflated base.
APRIL 2025 MOM INFLATION REBOUNDS TO 0.2%
Here is the month-on-month (MOM) inflation for last 6 months.
|Month
|Food (MOM)
|Energy (MOM)
|Core (MOM)
|Headline (MOM)
|Nov 2024
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Dec 2024
|0.3%
|2.6%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Jan 2025
|0.4%
|1.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Feb 2025
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Mar 2025
|0.4%
|(2.4)%
|0.1%
|(0.1)%
|Apr 2025
|(0.1)%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|0.2%
Data Source: US BLS (negative figures in brackets)
The headline MOM inflation for April 2025 bounced 30 bps to 0.2%; back to its February 2025 levels. The trends from yoy and MOM inflation are approximately the same; with both measures showing lower food prices, flat core inflation and a spike in energy services. What is interesting is that even as the US economy appears to be gaining from lower fuel and gasoline prices, the price of energy services is offsetting these gains. In terms of the impact on Fed rates, a lot would depend on how the Fed interprets the data.
CME FEDWATCH – RATE CUTS TO FEWER AND BACK-ENDED
Here is how the CME Fedwatch probabilities (based on implied Fed Futures trades) look after US BLS published April 2025 CPI inflation.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|8.2%
|91.8%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.7%
|35.9%
|61.4%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.6%
|22.2%
|50.9%
|25.3%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.8%
|11.9%
|36.6%
|38.0%
|12.6%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|7.9%
|27.6%
|37.5%
|21.9%
|4.6%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.2%
|5.6%
|15.4%
|26.0%
|27.4%
|17.3%
|6.0%
|0.9%
|Dec-26
|0.1%
|0.7%
|2.9%
|8.5%
|17.4%
|24.5%
|23.6%
|15.0%
|6.0%
|1.4%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
Despite lower inflation, the CME Fedwatch does not expect rate cuts in the June and July Fed meetings.
As of now, it looks like the Fed will cut rates by 50 bps overall in 2025; in 2 tranches in September and December. However, it appears there will only be 1 rate cut of 25 bps in 2026. Hopefully, the minutes and the next policy statement will throw some light!
