US August inflation spikes to 2.9%; as tariffs start to pinch hard

AUGUST US CONSUMER INFLATION UP 20 BPS AT 2.9%
Between April and June 2025, the US headline inflation surged from 2.3% to 2.7%. With the tariff impact getting more intense, inflation further spiked to 2.9% in August 2025. inflation in the US is now at the highest level since January 2025 and is a full 90 bps above the Fed target of 2%. The tariff impact is yet to fully show up, and if the US goes ahead and levies steeper tariffs on India, China, and Brazil; the US inflation could go above 3%. In August 2025, the actual inflation trigger was not core-inflation; but food and energy inflation.
FOOD AND ENERGY INFLATION SURGE; CORE INFLATION FLAT
The month of August saw hardening of food inflation as the huge tariffs made food costlier.
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Aug 2025
(YOY)
|Jul 2025
(YOY)
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Aug 2025
(YOY)
|Jul 2025
(YOY)
|Food Inflation
|3.20%
|2.90%
|Core Inflation
|3.10%
|3.10%
|Food at home
|2.70%
|2.20%
|Commodities less food and energy
|1.50%
|1.20%
|· Cereals and bakery products
|1.10%
|1.00%
|· Apparel
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|· Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs
|5.60%
|5.20%
|· New vehicles
|0.70%
|0.40%
|· Dairy and related products
|1.30%
|1.50%
|· Used cars and trucks
|6.00%
|4.80%
|· Fruits and vegetables
|1.90%
|0.20%
|· Medical care commodities
|0.00%
|0.10%
|· Non-alcoholic beverages
|4.60%
|3.60%
|· Alcoholic beverages
|1.90%
|1.40%
|· Other food at home
|1.50%
|1.20%
|· Tobacco and smoking products
|6.30%
|6.50%
|Food away from home
|3.90%
|3.90%
|Services less energy services
|3.60%
|3.60%
|· Full service meals and snacks
|4.60%
|4.40%
|Shelter
|3.50%
|3.70%
|· Limited service meals
|3.20%
|3.30%
|· Rent of primary residence
|3.50%
|3.50%
|Energy Inflation
|0.20%
|-1.60%
|· Owners’ equivalent rent
|4.00%
|4.10%
|Energy commodities
|-6.20%
|-9.00%
|Medical Care Services
|4.20%
|4.30%
|· Fuel oil
|-0.50%
|-2.90%
|· Physician Services
|3.50%
|3.10%
|· Gasoline (all types)
|-6.60%
|-9.50%
|· Hospital Services
|5.80%
|5.80%
|Energy services
|7.70%
|7.20%
|Transport Services
|3.50%
|3.50%
|· Electricity
|6.20%
|5.50%
|· Motor vehicle Maintenance
|8.50%
|6.50%
|· Natural gas (piped)
|13.80%
|13.80%
|· Motor vehicle insurance
|4.70%
|5.30%
|Headline Consumer Inflation
|2.90%
|2.70%
|· Airline Fare
|3.30%
|0.70%
Data Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
CPI inflation sets the tone for PCE inflation; which influences Fed rate decisions.
The food inflation reflects the impact of tariffs while energy inflation shows the impact of trade constraints in global oil movement.
AUGUST 2025 MOM INFLATION SPIKES TO 0.4%
Here is the high frequency month-on-month (MOM) inflation for last 6 months.
|Month
|Food (MOM)
|Energy (MOM)
|Core (MOM)
|Headline (MOM)
|Mar 2025
|0.4%
|(2.4)%
|0.1%
|(0.1)%
|Apr 2025
|(0.1)%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|May 2025
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Jun 2025
|0.3%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Jul 2025
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Aug 2025
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.4%
Data Source: US BLS (negative figures in brackets)
High frequency inflationary trend is almost similar to the trend we see on yoy inflation. The MOM core inflation has been flat; but we have seen a sharp bounce in the inflation reading for food and energy products and services.
CME FEDWATCH – SEPTEMBER RATE CUT, ALMOST FAIT ACCOMPLI
The July Fed meet saw status quo on rates at 4.25%-4.50%; but at Jackson Hole, Powell hinted at a 25-bps rate cut in September. The dissent vote from Chris Waller and Michelle Bowman; with the market demands have put pressure on Powell. Here is how the CME Fedwatch probabilities (based on implied Fed Futures trades) look.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.6%
|96.4%
|Nil
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.0%
|81.0%
|16.0%
|Nil
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.8%
|76.3%
|19.9%
|0.9%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.1%
|4.1%
|19.5%
|34.9%
|28.8%
|10.9%
|1.6%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Dec-26
|1.0%
|5.2%
|15.8%
|27.5%
|28.1%
|16.5%
|5.1%
|0.7%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
After the Jackson Hole speech by Powell, the market is treating a 25-bps rate cut in September as done and dusted.
Overall, we may be staring at 3 rate cuts in 2025 and 2 more rate cuts in 2026. Of course, a lot will depend on what Powell does, and what the next Fed chief does!
