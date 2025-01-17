US December inflation bounces to 2.9% but core inflation eases

US INFLATION – FIRST THE BAD NEWS AND THEN THE GOOD NEWS
The October 2024 consumer (CPI) inflation announced by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) on January 15, 2025 surged sharply to 2.9%. The consumer inflation has been on a steady uptrend. Combine that with the fact that the December US unemployment also came in lower at 4.1% with 2,56,000 payroll additions. That indicates that while last mile inflation continues to be a problem, the risks of a hard landing are now almost out of the way. That would be a fit case for the Fed to pause on rates. However, there are also some good tidings in the sense that core inflation (excluding food and fuel) has actually tapered from an average of 3.4% in the last 6 months to 3.2% in December 2024. This has raised the hopes that the Fed may persist with its rate cuts in January 2025 also.
FOOD AND ENERGY TRIGGER BOUNCE IN US DECEMBER INFLATION
A spike in food inflation and energy inflation; amidst tapering core inflation led to the headline US inflation for December 2024 touching 2.9%; up 50 bps in last 3 months.
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Dec 2024
(YOY)
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Dec 2024
(YOY)
|Food Inflation
|2.50%
|Core Inflation
|3.20%
|Food at home
|1.80%
|Commodities less food and energy
|-0.50%
|· Cereals and bakery products
|0.80%
|· Apparel
|1.20%
|· Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs
|4.20%
|· New vehicles
|-0.40%
|· Dairy and related products
|1.30%
|· Used cars and trucks
|-3.30%
|· Fruits and vegetables
|1.00%
|· Medical care commodities
|0.50%
|· Non-alcoholic beverages
|2.30%
|· Alcoholic beverages
|1.40%
|· Other food at home
|0.80%
|· Tobacco and smoking products
|6.70%
|Food away from home
|3.60%
|Services less energy services
|4.40%
|· Full service meals and snacks
|3.60%
|Shelter
|4.60%
|· Limited service meals
|3.70%
|· Rent of primary residence
|4.30%
|Energy Inflation
|-0.50%
|· Owners’ equivalent rent
|4.80%
|Energy commodities
|-3.90%
|Medical Care Services
|3.40%
|· Fuel oil
|-13.10%
|· Physician Services
|2.60%
|· Gasoline (all types)
|-3.40%
|· Hospital Services
|3.50%
|Energy services
|3.30%
|Transport Services
|7.30%
|· Electricity
|2.80%
|· Motor vehicle Maintenance
|6.20%
|· Natural gas (piped)
|4.90%
|· Motor vehicle insurance
|11.30%
|Headline Consumer Inflation
|2.90%
|· Airline Fare
|7.90%
Data Source: US Bureau of Labour Statistics
In the US, the CPI inflation acts as a lead indicator for PCE inflation, which sets the tone for Fed rate action. Here are key takeaways from the data.
While it is a concern that headline CPI inflation in the US is up 20 bps to 2.9%, the policy makes will take solace from the core inflation tapering.
DECEMBER 2024 MOM INFLATION SPIKES TOO
Here is the month-on-month (MOM) inflation for last 6 months.
|Month
|Food (MOM)
|Energy (MOM)
|Core (MOM)
|Headline (MOM)
|Jul 2024
|0.2%
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Aug 2024
|0.1%
|(0.8%)
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Sep 2024
|0.4%
|(1.9%)
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Oct 2024
|0.2%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Nov 2024
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Dec 2024
|0.3%
|2.6%
|0.2%
|0.4%
Data Source: US BLS (negative figures in brackets)
The headline MOM inflation has spiked in the last 2 months from 0.2% to 0.4%; and is a clear upward shift, compared to the trend of last 6 months.
Overall, the high frequency MOM inflation captured the essential story of December 2024; with core inflation offsetting the surge in food and fuel inflation.
CME FEDWATCH OPTIMISM ON RATE CUTS WANING
Here is how the CME Fedwatch probabilities look like post the CPI inflation.
|Fed Meet
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.7%
|97.3%
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.7%
|27.3%
|72.0%
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|6.9%
|37.7%
|55.2%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.5%
|17.4%
|43.7%
|36.3%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.6%
|21.2%
|42.6%
|31.1%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.4%
|8.5%
|26.2%
|40.0%
|23.9%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|2.3%
|10.8%
|28.0%
|37.9%
|20.8%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.4%
|13.0%
|29.3%
|35.6%
|18.0%
Data source: CME Fedwatch (# – lower probabilities consolidated)
As of December 2024, the Fed has cut rates by 100 bps to the range of 4.25% to 4.50%. Here are the expectations for the July 2025 and December 2025 milestones.
The most likely scenario is just one rate cut in 2025 and an outside chance of 2 rate cuts by December 2025 if data is supportive. Anything beyond that looks highly unlikely for now!
