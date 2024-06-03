US PCE inflation for April 2024 rock steady at 2.7%

WHAT HELD PCE INFLATION ROCK STEADY IN APRIL 2024?
In the last few months, the PCE inflation arrested its downward journey and has been gradually trending higher. From a low of 2.4% in January 2024, the PCE headline inflation has picked up to 2.7% in April 2024. Between March 2024 and April 2024, the PCE inflation has remained steady at the same level. However, the underlying story is quite revealing. The core inflation was steady and the food inflation was lower compared to March. However, the spike came in energy inflation. That is not too surprising as oil prices have gone up sharply in recent months due to the Red Sea crisis and global oil trade being impacted. At the same time, even as American oil output has risen to record levels, even the demand for gasoline has been growing rapidly. The problem really lies in energy inflation.
When we talk of PCE inflation, the most important point is the implications for Fed policy. For example, the Fed relies on PCE inflation as a guiding data point and not the consumer inflation that is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in the middle of each month. However, the consumer inflation does set the tone for PCE inflation. The PCE inflation, as the name suggests, is based on personal consumption expenditure. Hence it looks at inflation from the spending side rather than the product side and hence from a policy perspective it fits in better. For now, the Fed has guided for the first rate cut in September and possibly two rate cuts in 2024. However, that would predicate on the headline PCE inflation giving unambiguous signals of moving towards the 2% target.
PCE HEADLINE INFLATION VERSUS PCE CORE INFLATION
The good news is that PCE inflation and the PCE core inflation are is still distinctively lower from a longer term perspective. The only concern is that the falling trend may have been reversed. Between August 2023 and April 2024; the headline PCE inflation fell 60 bps from 3.3% to 2.7%, while core PCE inflation fell by 90 bps from 3.7% to 2.8%.
|Month
|Headline PCE Inflation
|Core PCE Inflation
|August 2023
|3.3%
|3.7%
|September 2023
|3.4%
|3.6%
|October 2023
|2.9%
|3.4%
|November 2023
|2.7%
|3.2%
|December 2023
|2.6%
|2.9%
|January 2024
|2.4%
|2.9%
|February 2024
|2.5%
|2.8%
|March 2024
|2.7%
|2.8%
|April 2024
|2.7%
|2.8%
Data Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis (US)
If you look at the above table, both headline PCE inflation and core PCE inflation have been progressively falling. However, that trend appears to have been arrested in the last 3 months. While core inflation has stagnated due to the reduced incremental benefits of supply chain constraints easing, headline PCE inflation has been hit badly by higher oil and energy prices. That was, however, expected. In the last 1 year, core inflation was consistently falling as the supply chain constraints imposed by the pandemic were getting rectified. It was the sold driving factor of lower PCE inflation. However, those gains have saturated as is evident from the core PCE inflation in a range of 10 bps for the last 5 months in a row. To add to the problems, the Red Sea crisis and the disruption of trade routes have opened up the prospects of core inflation spiking once again on a sustained basis.
PERSONAL INCOME STORY FOR APRIL 2024?
PCE inflation matters in 2 ways. Firstly, it is announced towards the end of the month, so it covers more data points than CPI inflation. Secondly, PCE inflation reflects prices from a personal consumption expenditure (PCE) perspective. Incidentally, the Federal Reserve uses PCE inflation as the benchmark for rate action. Here are some key April 2024 data points.
BREAK-UP OF US PCE INFLATION (YOY) FOR APRIL 2024
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) publishes the PCE inflation on a yoy basis and on MOM basis. Let us first look at the PCE inflation on a yoy basis with granular break-up.
|Break-up of PCE Inflation (YOY)
|Sep-23
|Oct-23
|Nov-23
|Dec-23
|Jan-24
|Feb-24
|Mar-24
|Apr-24
|Headline PCE Inflation (Year on Year)
|3.4
|2.9
|2.7
|2.6
|2.5
|2.5
|2.7
|2.7
|Goods
|0.9
|0.2
|-0.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|-0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|Durable goods
|-2.3
|-2.2
|-2.1
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-2.0
|-1.9
|-2.2
|Nondurable goods
|2.7
|1.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
|1.4
|Services
|4.6
|4.3
|4.1
|3.9
|4.0
|3.8
|4.0
|3.9
|Addenda:
|Core PCE excluding food and energy
|3.6
|3.4
|3.2
|2.9
|2.9
|2.8
|2.8
|2.8
|Food
|2.7
|2.4
|1.7
|1.4
|1.4
|1.3
|1.5
|1.3
|Energy goods and services
|0.1
|-4.6
|-5.0
|-1.7
|-4.9
|-2.3
|2.6
|3.0
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
The above table classifies yoy PCE inflation into goods and services inflation; and also classifies it into food, energy, and core inflation. Here are major takeaways.
Energy inflation remains the weak link. With the situation in the Middle East and West Asia remaining intractable that could be the swing factor for PCE inflation in coming months.
BREAK-UP OF US PCE INFLATION (MOM) FOR APRIL 2024
The table below captures the high frequency month-on-month (MOM) inflation published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), capturing short term trends.
|Break-up of PCE Inflation (MOM)
|Sep-23
|Oct-23
|Nov-23
|Dec-23
|Jan-24
|Feb-24
|Mar-24
|Apr-24
|Headline PCE Inflation (MOM)
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|Goods
|0.2
|-0.3
|-0.6
|-0.2
|-0.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|Durable goods
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.5
|-0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|-0.2
|Nondurable goods
|0.3
|-0.3
|-0.6
|-0.1
|-0.4
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|Services
|0.5
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|Addenda:
|Core PCE ex-(food and energy)
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|Food
|0.3
|0.2
|-0.1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|-0.2
|Energy goods and services
|1.7
|-2.5
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-1.4
|2.3
|1.2
|1.2
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
Like the YOY inflation, even the MOM PCE inflation data is classified into goods and services inflation as well as food, fuel, and core inflation. Here are some key takeaways.
While the trend of PCE inflation has been lower, there are signs of PCE inflation stagnating in the last few months. As the Fed had admitted earlier this year, the last mile is always the toughest and it is no different when it comes to interest rates.
TO CUT OR NOT TO CUT RATES; IS THE FED DILEMMA
Typically, a fall in PCE inflation in April 2024, coupled with sobering of energy inflation would have been the perfect setting for the Fed to start cutting rates from September onwards. That would have been the perfect base case for implementing 2-3 rate cuts in year 2024. However, PCE inflation has been flat and core PCE inflation has also been flat, while energy inflation has been the problem area. Obviously, that is likely to make the Fed more cautious about taking up rate cuts any time in the near future. Let us look at the CME Fedwatch probabilities after the PCE inflation data to get a granular picture of rate cut chances.
|Fed Meet
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|550-575
|Jun-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.4%
|95.6%
|Nil
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|15.7%
|83.8%
|Nil
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|7.5%
|47.0%
|45.2%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.0%
|17.2%
|46.6%
|34.1%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.2%
|10.6%
|33.7%
|39.6%
|15.0%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.3%
|18.3%
|35.7%
|31.4%
|10.0%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|2.2%
|10.8%
|26.4%
|33.7%
|21.4%
|5.3%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.9%
|5.1%
|16.0%
|28.8%
|29.6%
|16.0%
|3.5%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.0%
|10.5%
|22.3%
|29.2%
|22.9%
|9.9%
|1.8%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.2%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|15.0%
|25.0%
|26.8%
|17.9%
|6.8%
|1.1%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
What do we decipher from the above data and does the Fed look likely to cut rates in September? In fact, the lower that expected Q1 GDP and the flat inflation has made the markets enthusiastic about rate cuts and raised the probabilities. Here are key takeaways.
The CME Fedwatch does believe that rate cuts would positively happen and places a high probability of 2 rate cuts by end of 2024 and 4 rate cuts by mid-2025. We have to wait and watch, how the inflation, labour market and GDP growth situation pans out!
