Weekly Market Wrap: 10th Feb- 14th Feb 2025

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – New EV policy sends shockwaves

date open high low close 2025-02-17 22012.8 22012.9 21610.2 21951.8 2025-02-18 21973.7 21997.1 21638.6 21818.9 2025-02-19 21683.7 21898.1 21597.1 21809.2 2025-02-20 21751.3 22092.8 21562.8 22074.9 2025-02-21 21973.9 22010.8 21435.5 21505.9

Weekly Performance: -2.6%

NIFTY AUTO index closed the week with a decline of 2.6% as the top losers included Mahindra & Mahindra (-9.3%), TVS Motor (-3.2%) & Maruti (-2.8%). Top gainers included Eicher Motors (5.5%), Ashok Leyland (4.1%) & Balkrishna Industries (3.2%). The Advance Decline Ratio stood at 0.67, indicating a market breadth skewed towards losers. A new EV policy that could reduce import duties and increase competition led to sharp corrections in EV related auto stocks.

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50 – One of the worst losing streaks in recent memory

date open high low close 2025-02-17 22809.9 22974.2 22725.4 22959.5 2025-02-18 22963.7 22992.5 22801.5 22945.3 2025-02-19 22847.2 23049.9 22814.8 22932.9 2025-02-20 22821.1 22923.8 22812.8 22913.2 2025-02-21 22857.2 22921.0 22720.3 22795.9

Weekly Performance: -0.6%

After testing 22800 level for many days, The NIFTY 50 index ended the week down 0.6% to 22,513.3. Top gainers included NTPC, up 8.6%, and SHRIRAMFIN, up 8.5%, while top losers included M&M, down 9.3%, and BHARTIARTL, down 4.5%. The market breadth was skewed towards losers, with an Advance Decline Ratio of 0.6. NIFTY was down for most of the days for the past two weeks. This is amongst the longest losing streaks in recent memory.

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – Heavyweights drag the index despite a broad-based rally

date open high low close 2025-02-17 48880.4 49319.0 48525.6 49258.9 2025-02-18 49211.9 49328.6 48814.9 49087.3 2025-02-19 48895.4 49628.2 48804.0 49570.1 2025-02-20 49314.1 49455.8 49150.9 49334.6 2025-02-21 49127.9 49306.6 48764.0 48981.2

Weekly Performance: -0.2%

NIFTY BANK index declined by 0.2% this week. Top gainers included Bank of Baroda (2.5%), Punjab National Bank (2.2%), and Canara Bank (2.0%), while top losers were ICICI Bank (-2.2%), Federal Bank (-0.6%), and HDFC Bank (-0.1%). The advance-decline ratio was 2, indicating a market breadth skewed towards gainers. Despite a majority of stocks ending in the green, weakness in heavyweights dragged the index lower.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – A bounceback

date open high low close 2025-02-17 11025.7 11188.8 10840.7 11172.7 2025-02-18 11179.3 11203.7 11001.0 11136.7 2025-02-19 11066.9 11291.1 10978.6 11270.2 2025-02-20 11235.0 11409.3 11182.8 11391.5 2025-02-21 11376.7 11445.7 11163.0 11198.9

Weekly Performance: 0.9%

The NIFTY MIDCAP index showed a marginal gain of 0.9% this week. Top gainers include Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, and Polycab with gains of 9.1%, 5.0%, and -0.3% respectively, while top losers were Godrej Properties, Pawan Hans, and AU Small Finance Bank with declines of 14.2%, 13.1%, and 11.7% respectively. The market breadth was slightly skewed towards gainers with an Advance Decline Ratio of 1.3, indicating more winners than losers. However, this week’s performance is still largely overshadowed by the underperformance of 9% vs Nifty 50 YTD.

NIFTY ENERGY

＄NIFTY ENERGY – Best performing index

date open high low close 2025-02-17 30401.3 30785.1 29892.3 30737.6 2025-02-18 30763.2 30909.2 30300.5 30849.1 2025-02-19 30620.2 31279.5 30487.3 31198.5 2025-02-20 31072.8 31816.9 30992.1 31769.7 2025-02-21 31721.7 32022.7 31441.5 31592.0

Weekly Performance: 3.3%

The NIFTY ENERGY index rose 3.3% this week, driven by energy stocks outperforming the market so far this year. Key contributors to the gain include NLCINDIA (15.2%), JSWENERGY (13.6%), and CESC (11.8%). On the flip side, ADANIENSOL (5.3%) and ADANIGREEN (3.9%) were among the top losers. The market breadth was skewed towards gainers. NLCINDIA’s rally was related to good earnings while M&A related speculation drove gains at another stock.

NIFTY FMCG

＄NIFTY FMCG – A weak week

date open high low close 2025-02-17 53011.8 53080.1 52644.8 52945.0 2025-02-18 52897.6 53104.0 52383.9 52480.5 2025-02-19 52346.7 52606.6 52096.2 52360.4 2025-02-20 52035.2 52379.1 51905.3 52337.3 2025-02-21 52362.4 52443.5 51893.2 52098.1

Weekly Performance: -1.6%

The NIFTY FMCG index closed the week with a decline of 1.6%. Among the top gainers, BALRAMCHIN.NS surged 11.9% and RADICO.NS rose 2.7%, while the top losers included UNITDSPR.NS down 4.2%, HINDUNILVR.NS down 3.3%, and BRITANNIA.NS down 2.2%. The Advance Decline Ratio of 0.25 indicates a skew towards losers, suggesting weak market breadth.

NIFTY IT

＄NIFTY IT – A mixed bag

date open high low close 2025-02-17 40968.8 41254.9 40592.5 41073.2 2025-02-18 41097.4 41530.3 41039.2 41464.4 2025-02-19 41373.5 41403.2 40785.1 40924.2 2025-02-20 40725.4 41004.9 40701.1 40865.9 2025-02-21 40821.6 40905.4 40417.4 40544.5

Weekly Performance: -1.9%

The NIFTY IT index closed the week with a decline of 1.9%. The top gainers included LTTS with a gain of 3.3%, PERSISTENT with a gain of 2.6%, and MPHASIS with a gain of 0.5%, while the top losers were LTIM with a decline of 3.9%, COFORGE with a decline of 3.8%, and INFY with a decline of 2.2%. The market breadth was skewed towards losers with an Advance Decline Ratio of 0.43, indicating a weaker market sentiment. In addition to general market weakness, demand uncertainty and increasing headwinds over visas/immigration continue to be the key issues.

NIFTY PHARMA

＄NIFTY PHARMA – Pharma stocks endure a broad-based correction

date open high low close 2025-02-17 20755.6 21157.9 20652.9 21076.0 2025-02-18 21060.6 21142.1 20835.6 20969.2 2025-02-19 20590.6 20930.2 20299.9 20820.0 2025-02-20 20746.3 20841.2 20682.1 20785.8 2025-02-21 20824.7 20869.1 20303.3 20385.7

Weekly Performance: -2.1%

The NIFTY Pharma index fell by 2.1% this week. Top gainers included GlaxoSmithKline Pharma (4.6%), Abbott India (3.9%), and Cipla (1.1%). On the other hand, top losers were Natco Pharma (-9.7%), Biocon (-7.7%), and Dr. Reddy’s (-3.8%). The advance-decline ratio was 0.3, indicating a skewed market breadth towards losers. The US tariff plans announced by President Trump continue to be the key headwinds.

NIFTY REALTY

date open high low close 2025-02-17 823.7 838.1 806.0 831.5 2025-02-18 832.5 835.5 820.3 832.0 2025-02-19 827.5 857.5 821.9 846.0 2025-02-20 843.3 859.0 836.8 855.4 2025-02-21 853.6 866.5 839.7 844.5

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

The NIFTY REALTY index ended the week with a gain of 1.6%. Among the top gainers, Lodha and Sobha led the pack with gains of 5.3% and 2.6% respectively. On the other hand, Brigade and Mahindra LifeSpace Developers were among the top losers with declines of 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. The Advance Decline Ratio stood at 1.5, indicating a moderate market breadth with more winners than losers. After underperforming the broader indices, Real Estate stocks staged a smart rally last week.