Weekly Market Wrap – Banking and Midcaps Lead Broad-Based Rally

NIFTY punctuated the truncated trading week with a sharp revival. After falling for more than a week, NIFTY rallied in the last two days and ended the week on a positive note. The rally was broad-based and led by banking stocks. Private banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Axis Bank (+2.34%), and HDFC Bank (+2.13%) drove the Bank Nifty’s 2.21% weekly gain. Midcaps also outperformed. Also, energy and auto sectors saw gains from Hindustan Petroleum (+5.70%), BHEL (+6.06%), Tata Motors (+6.42%), and Hero MotoCorp (+4.18%).

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index rose 1.16%, led by Sun Pharma (+2.80%) and Divis Labs (+3.10%), while Nifty Realty (+1.03%) gained on Godrej Properties (+3.85%) and DLF (+1.84%). The FMCG sector posted a modest 0.59% rise, with Hindustan Unilever (+1.32%) and United Spirits (+5.03%) supporting the index amid narrow breadth. Overall, the week’s gains were driven by strong performances in banks, midcaps, and select sector leaders, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of the festive and earnings season.

NIFTY 50 – NIFTY stages a rebound

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 24759.6 24904.8 24747.6 24894.2 2025-10-01 24620.6 24867.9 24605.9 24836.3 2025-09-30 24691.9 24731.8 24587.7 24611.1 2025-09-29 24728.6 24791.3 24606.2 24634.9 2025-09-26 24818.6 24868.6 24629.4 24654.7

NIFTY put an end to one of the longest losing streaks in recent times with a sharp 2 day recovery last week. Overall, for the week, the NIFTY 50 index rose 0.97%. Banking stocks were amongst the top performers. Gains in HDFC Bank (+2.13%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Tata Motors (+6.42%), and Shriram Finance (+6.56%) were notable performers, On the other hand, Reliance (-1.03%), Bharti Airtel (-1.04%), and Maruti Suzuki (-2.95%) capped the upside. Market breadth was also firm as 34 stocks advanced vs 16 declines, signalling broad participation.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Strong Performance Amidst A Broad-Based Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 12717.0 12806.1 12671.2 12793.6 2025-10-01 12619.2 12707.5 12580.4 12698.2 2025-09-30 12643.8 12668.2 12520.2 12599.2 2025-09-29 12612.5 12691.2 12562.0 12613.4 2025-09-26 12792.1 12817.7 12545.7 12563.3

Midcaps rebounded strongly. They outperformed the NIFTY by ~100bps. A broadbased buying lifted the index, as evidenced in the healthy advance decline ratio. 19 advances to 6 declines. Overall, the NIFTY Midcap Select index rose 1.83% for the week ended October 3, 2025, led by Idea (+9.98%), BHEL (+6.06%), Hindustan Petroleum (+5.70%), Coforge (+4.85%), and BSE (+2.46%). On the other hand, Max Healthcare (-4.82%) and Dixon (-5.25%) limited the upside.

NIFTY IT – IT Mid-Caps Lead Modest Recovery

Weekly Performance: 0.7%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 33921.1 33992.1 33763.1 33949.8 2025-10-01 33702.9 34016.6 33432.1 33905.2 2025-09-30 33789.7 33922.6 33634.3 33655.1 2025-09-29 33900.6 33970.1 33606.4 33693.1 2025-09-26 34399.2 34477.3 33636.6 33702.0

The NIFTY IT index gained 0.74% for the week ended October 3, 2025; and recovered from the previous week’s 7.86% fall. Mid-cap stocks like Coforge (+4.85%), Wipro (+2.22%), and OFSS (+5.25%) led the recovery, offsetting minor declines in Infosys and Tech Mahindra. With seven gainers versus three losers, the index showed renewed buying interest in select growth-focused IT names, signalling early stabilisation after recent volatility.

NIFTY BANK – Strong Weekly Rally Reverses Prior Week’s Slip

Weekly Performance: 2.2%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 55182.6 55616.4 55177.0 55589.2 2025-10-01 54653.9 55406.8 54582.6 55347.9 2025-09-30 54705.5 54793.1 54502.9 54635.9 2025-09-29 54460.4 54686.1 54226.6 54461.0 2025-09-26 54797.9 54897.0 54310.9 54389.4

The NIFTY BANK index rose 2.21% for the week ended October 3, 2025, reversing the prior week’s 1.93% decline. Gains were led by HDFC Bank (+2.13%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Bank of Baroda (+6.24%), IndusInd Bank (+4.86%), and Axis Bank (+2.34%), with 11 of 12 constituents advancing, signalling broad-based buying and positive market sentiment.

NIFTY ENERGY – Uptrend Led by Oil, Gas, and Power Stocks

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 35236.2 35400.4 35036.9 35375.9 2025-10-01 35020.6 35315.9 34980.1 35180.4 2025-09-30 35144.6 35203.3 34861.1 34999.6 2025-09-29 34994.4 35265.8 34952.8 35069.1 2025-09-26 35272.1 35285.6 34775.1 34830.0

The NIFTY ENERGY index gained 1.57% for the week ending October 3, 2025, led by ONGC (+2.37%), GVT&D (+9.06%), Aegis Logistics (+17.72%), BHEL (+6.06%), and GAIL (+3.10%). On the downside, Coal India (-2.48%), Reliance Industries (-1.87%), Suzlon Energy (-3.12%), Power India (-4.64%), and ATGL (-2.05%) dragged the index. Market breadth was healthy with 33 advancers vs 7 decliners, signalling broad participation. The week reflects a selective rebound across oil, gas, and power segments amid positive sector-specific cues.

NIFTY FMCG – Modest Rebound on Broadening Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 55062.9 55213.1 54679.0 55170.6 2025-10-01 54776.4 55149.1 54455.2 55105.4 2025-09-30 54974.6 55069.2 54522.2 54710.7 2025-09-29 54861.6 55007.1 54343.8 54945.8 2025-09-26 55031.6 55199.6 54776.9 54847.6

The NIFTY FMCG index rose 0.59% for the week ending October 3 2025, led by Hindustan Unilever (+1.32%), United Spirits (+5.03%), Tata Consumer (+1.65%), Britannia (+1.22%), and Marico (+1.80%). On the downside, Godrej Consumer Products (-1.28%), ITC (-0.20%), Dabur (-0.72%), Varun Beverages (-0.29%), and Colgate (-0.47%) weighed on the index. Market breadth was narrow with 8 advances vs 7 declines, signalling cautious participation.

NIFTY AUTO – Tata Motors Drives Weekly Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 26771.2 26869.7 26488.3 26753.1 2025-10-01 26556.8 26810.2 26538.8 26768.7 2025-09-30 26451.7 26591.7 26328.1 26542.3 2025-09-29 26612.4 26677.2 26393.1 26436.6 2025-09-26 26694.7 26861.4 26463.7 26484.6

The NIFTY AUTO index rose 1.01% for the week ending October 3 2025, led by Tata Motors (+6.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.93%), Hero MotoCorp (+4.18%), Bharat Forge (+3.31%), and MRF (+3.13%), while Maruti Suzuki (-2.95%) and a few others trimmed gains. Market breadth was positive, with 10 advancing stocks versus 5 decliners, reflecting broad participation. The weekly performance was driven by a strong demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles, growth in electric two-wheelers, and improving sentiment in auto components and tyres.

NIFTY PHARMA – Rebound on Strong Pharma Leaders

Weekly Performance: 1.2%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 21684.2 21873.2 21660.7 21756.3 2025-10-01 21511.5 21786.6 21511.5 21733.5 2025-09-30 21509.1 21594.2 21365.9 21454.2 2025-09-29 21543.4 21740.8 21443.8 21475.3 2025-09-26 21623.9 21695.6 21390.2 21507.2

The NIFTY PHARMA index rose +1.16% for the week ending October 3 2025, led by Sun Pharma (+2.80%), Divis Labs (+3.10%) and Laurus Labs (+3.86%), while IPCALAB (-4.24%) and Torent Pharma (-1.50%) lagged. Market breadth was positive with 13 advancers versus 7 decliners. Regulatory approvals, export growth, and strong investor interest in high-weighted stocks drove the weekly gain.

NIFTY REALTY – An Underwhelming Recovery

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close 2025-10-03 879.5 880.8 870.6 876.1 2025-10-01 869.0 881.1 867.3 877.2 2025-09-30 877.2 877.2 862.7 867.6 2025-09-29 872.9 880.1 869.5 874.8 2025-09-26 876.0 879.7 866.2 867.2

The NIFTY REALTY index rose 1.03% for the week ending October 3 2025, led by Godrej Properties (+3.85%), DLF (+1.84%) and Anant Raj (+5.90%), while Lodha (-2.46%) and Sobha (-4.66%) weighed on the index. Market breadth showed 6 advancers vs 4 decliners. The performance was driven by gains in heavyweight developers, positive real estate sentiment, supportive macro factors, and seasonal optimism.