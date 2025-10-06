iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Market Wrap – Banking and Midcaps Lead Broad-Based Rally

6 Oct 2025 , 02:10 PM

NIFTY punctuated the truncated trading week with a sharp revival. After falling for more than a week, NIFTY rallied in the last two days and ended the week on a positive note. The rally was broad-based and led by banking stocks. Private banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Axis Bank (+2.34%), and HDFC Bank (+2.13%) drove the Bank Nifty’s 2.21% weekly gain. Midcaps also outperformed. Also, energy and auto sectors saw gains from Hindustan Petroleum (+5.70%), BHEL (+6.06%), Tata Motors (+6.42%), and Hero MotoCorp (+4.18%).

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index rose 1.16%, led by Sun Pharma (+2.80%) and Divis Labs (+3.10%), while Nifty Realty (+1.03%) gained on Godrej Properties (+3.85%) and DLF (+1.84%). The FMCG sector posted a modest 0.59% rise, with Hindustan Unilever (+1.32%) and United Spirits (+5.03%) supporting the index amid narrow breadth. Overall, the week’s gains were driven by strong performances in banks, midcaps, and select sector leaders, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of the festive and earnings season.

NIFTY 50 – NIFTY stages a rebound

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 24759.6 24904.8 24747.6 24894.2
2025-10-01 24620.6 24867.9 24605.9 24836.3
2025-09-30 24691.9 24731.8 24587.7 24611.1
2025-09-29 24728.6 24791.3 24606.2 24634.9
2025-09-26 24818.6 24868.6 24629.4 24654.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

NIFTY put an end to one of the longest losing streaks in recent times with a sharp 2 day recovery last week. Overall, for the week, the NIFTY 50 index rose 0.97%. Banking stocks were amongst the top performers. Gains in HDFC Bank (+2.13%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Tata Motors (+6.42%), and Shriram Finance (+6.56%) were notable performers, On the other hand, Reliance (-1.03%), Bharti Airtel (-1.04%), and Maruti Suzuki (-2.95%) capped the upside. Market breadth was also firm as 34 stocks advanced vs 16 declines, signalling broad participation.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Strong Performance Amidst A Broad-Based Rally

Weekly Performance: 1.8%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 12717.0 12806.1 12671.2 12793.6
2025-10-01 12619.2 12707.5 12580.4 12698.2
2025-09-30 12643.8 12668.2 12520.2 12599.2
2025-09-29 12612.5 12691.2 12562.0 12613.4
2025-09-26 12792.1 12817.7 12545.7 12563.3

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

Midcaps rebounded strongly. They outperformed the NIFTY by ~100bps. A broadbased buying lifted the index, as evidenced in the healthy advance decline ratio. 19 advances to 6 declines. Overall, the NIFTY Midcap Select index rose 1.83% for the week ended October 3, 2025, led by Idea (+9.98%), BHEL (+6.06%), Hindustan Petroleum (+5.70%), Coforge (+4.85%), and BSE (+2.46%). On the other hand, Max Healthcare (-4.82%) and Dixon (-5.25%) limited the upside.

NIFTY IT – IT Mid-Caps Lead Modest Recovery

Weekly Performance: 0.7%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 33921.1 33992.1 33763.1 33949.8
2025-10-01 33702.9 34016.6 33432.1 33905.2
2025-09-30 33789.7 33922.6 33634.3 33655.1
2025-09-29 33900.6 33970.1 33606.4 33693.1
2025-09-26 34399.2 34477.3 33636.6 33702.0

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index gained 0.74% for the week ended October 3, 2025; and recovered from the previous week’s 7.86% fall. Mid-cap stocks like Coforge (+4.85%), Wipro (+2.22%), and OFSS (+5.25%) led the recovery, offsetting minor declines in Infosys and Tech Mahindra. With seven gainers versus three losers, the index showed renewed buying interest in select growth-focused IT names, signalling early stabilisation after recent volatility.

NIFTY BANK – Strong Weekly Rally Reverses Prior Week’s Slip

Weekly Performance: 2.2%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 55182.6 55616.4 55177.0 55589.2
2025-10-01 54653.9 55406.8 54582.6 55347.9
2025-09-30 54705.5 54793.1 54502.9 54635.9
2025-09-29 54460.4 54686.1 54226.6 54461.0
2025-09-26 54797.9 54897.0 54310.9 54389.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index rose 2.21% for the week ended October 3, 2025, reversing the prior week’s 1.93% decline. Gains were led by HDFC Bank (+2.13%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+5.30%), Bank of Baroda (+6.24%), IndusInd Bank (+4.86%), and Axis Bank (+2.34%), with 11 of 12 constituents advancing, signalling broad-based buying and positive market sentiment.

NIFTY ENERGY – Uptrend Led by Oil, Gas, and Power Stocks

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 35236.2 35400.4 35036.9 35375.9
2025-10-01 35020.6 35315.9 34980.1 35180.4
2025-09-30 35144.6 35203.3 34861.1 34999.6
2025-09-29 34994.4 35265.8 34952.8 35069.1
2025-09-26 35272.1 35285.6 34775.1 34830.0

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index gained 1.57% for the week ending October 3, 2025, led by ONGC (+2.37%), GVT&D (+9.06%), Aegis Logistics (+17.72%), BHEL (+6.06%), and GAIL (+3.10%). On the downside, Coal India (-2.48%), Reliance Industries (-1.87%), Suzlon Energy (-3.12%), Power India (-4.64%), and ATGL (-2.05%) dragged the index. Market breadth was healthy with 33 advancers vs 7 decliners, signalling broad participation. The week reflects a selective rebound across oil, gas, and power segments amid positive sector-specific cues.

NIFTY FMCG – Modest Rebound on Broadening Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.6%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 55062.9 55213.1 54679.0 55170.6
2025-10-01 54776.4 55149.1 54455.2 55105.4
2025-09-30 54974.6 55069.2 54522.2 54710.7
2025-09-29 54861.6 55007.1 54343.8 54945.8
2025-09-26 55031.6 55199.6 54776.9 54847.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index rose 0.59% for the week ending October 3  2025, led by Hindustan Unilever (+1.32%), United Spirits (+5.03%), Tata Consumer (+1.65%), Britannia (+1.22%), and Marico (+1.80%). On the downside, Godrej Consumer Products (-1.28%), ITC (-0.20%), Dabur (-0.72%), Varun Beverages (-0.29%), and Colgate (-0.47%) weighed on the index. Market breadth was narrow with 8 advances vs 7 declines, signalling cautious participation.

NIFTY AUTO – Tata Motors Drives Weekly Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 26771.2 26869.7 26488.3 26753.1
2025-10-01 26556.8 26810.2 26538.8 26768.7
2025-09-30 26451.7 26591.7 26328.1 26542.3
2025-09-29 26612.4 26677.2 26393.1 26436.6
2025-09-26 26694.7 26861.4 26463.7 26484.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO index rose 1.01% for the week ending October 3  2025, led by Tata Motors (+6.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.93%), Hero MotoCorp (+4.18%), Bharat Forge (+3.31%), and MRF (+3.13%), while Maruti Suzuki (-2.95%) and a few others trimmed gains. Market breadth was positive, with 10 advancing stocks versus 5 decliners, reflecting broad participation. The weekly performance was driven by a strong demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles, growth in electric two-wheelers, and improving sentiment in auto components and tyres.

NIFTY PHARMA – Rebound on Strong Pharma Leaders

Weekly Performance: 1.2%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 21684.2 21873.2 21660.7 21756.3
2025-10-01 21511.5 21786.6 21511.5 21733.5
2025-09-30 21509.1 21594.2 21365.9 21454.2
2025-09-29 21543.4 21740.8 21443.8 21475.3
2025-09-26 21623.9 21695.6 21390.2 21507.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY PHARMA index rose +1.16% for the week ending October 3  2025, led by Sun Pharma (+2.80%), Divis Labs (+3.10%) and Laurus Labs (+3.86%), while IPCALAB (-4.24%) and Torent Pharma (-1.50%) lagged. Market breadth was positive with 13 advancers versus 7 decliners. Regulatory approvals, export growth, and strong investor interest in high-weighted stocks drove the weekly gain.

NIFTY REALTY – An Underwhelming Recovery

Weekly Performance: 1.0%

date open high low close
2025-10-03 879.5 880.8 870.6 876.1
2025-10-01 869.0 881.1 867.3 877.2
2025-09-30 877.2 877.2 862.7 867.6
2025-09-29 872.9 880.1 869.5 874.8
2025-09-26 876.0 879.7 866.2 867.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index rose 1.03% for the week ending October 3  2025, led by Godrej Properties (+3.85%), DLF (+1.84%) and Anant Raj (+5.90%), while Lodha (-2.46%) and Sobha (-4.66%) weighed on the index. Market breadth showed 6 advancers vs 4 decliners. The performance was driven by gains in heavyweight developers, positive real estate sentiment, supportive macro factors, and seasonal optimism.

Related Tags

  • BankingStocks
  • FinancialStocks
  • ITSector
  • MarketSentiment
  • Nifty50
  • NIFTYAUTO
  • NiftyBank
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Capital Limited IPO

Tata Capital Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2025|11:41 AM
WeWork India Management Limited IPO

WeWork India Management Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2025|03:39 PM
Advance Agrolife Limited IPO

Advance Agrolife Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2025|05:38 PM
L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.