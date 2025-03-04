iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Market Wrap (Feb 24-28, 2025 )

4 Mar 2025 , 11:39 AM

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50 – Falls for 5 straight months in a row.

date open high Low close
2025-02-24 22609.3 22668.1 22518.8 22553.3
2025-02-25 22516.4 22625.3 22513.9 22547.6
2025-02-27 22568.9 22613.3 22508.4 22545.1
2025-02-28 22433.4 22450.3 22104.8 22124.7

 

Weekly Performance: -2.9%

NIFTY has fallen a sharp 15% from its September highs; and every month for the past 5 months. Last week, it fell by 2.9%. IT stocks were the top losers as worries over a US slowdown hit them the most. Top losers include TechM (-9.8%), Wipro (-9.4%), UltraTech Cement (-9.2%), TCS (-8.0%), and Tata Motors (-7.8%). Banking and NBFC stocks fared relatively better as RBI eased risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs. Shriram Finance (5.5%), HDFC Bank (2.4%) and Bajaj Finance (1.6%) were among the top gains. Overall, the market breadth was extremely bearish as 90% of the index stocks closed in the red.

 

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Sharp correction as investors continue to retreat

date Open high low close
2025-02-24 11099.0 11165.3 11008.5 11126.5
2025-02-25 11101.5 11189.9 11024.2 11055.3
2025-02-27 11052.7 11066.5 10899.5 10957.3
2025-02-28 10883.5 10889.0 10677.1 10770.8

 

Weekly Performance: -3.8%

Midcap stocks continue to see sharp corrections. The index corrected by 3.8% for the week. In addition to broader issues over rich valuations, general weakness in markets and FII outflows; concerns over rising competition led to sharp correction in the stocks like POLYCAB.NS (-19.3% down). Other top losers were MPHASIS.NS and CONCOR.NS. However, not all the stocks were down. The top gainers included AUBANK.NS with a 5.2% increase, followed by VOLTAS.NS and SRF.NS.

 

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – Key players see steep falls

date open high low close
2025-02-24 21409.9 21597.3 21291.3 21552.5
2025-02-25 21616.1 21757.1 21585.9 21662.7
2025-02-27 21766.9 21786.3 21243.5 21335.3
2025-02-28 21180.8 21188.2 20460.1 20498.6

 

Weekly Performance: -4.7%

NIFTY AUTO index corrected sharply last week. The decline of 4.7% follows a broadbased correction in the markets due to fears over Trump Tariffs impacting global growth. The ADR in the NIFTY AUTO index was extremely bearish as none of the stocks were in the green. Among the top losers were Apollo Tyres and Motherson Sumi Systems. They fell 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively.

 

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – Holds ground. Best performing index for the week

date open high low close
2025-02-24 48619.8 48748.4 48281.9 48651.9
2025-02-25 48691.2 48862.1 48534.1 48608.4
2025-02-27 48732.2 48972.6 48627.1 48743.8
2025-02-28 48437.6 48574.5 48078.7 48344.7

 

Weekly Performance: -1.3%

The NIFTY BANK index was the best performing sectoral index as it fell only 1.3% in a week when NIFTY 50 had corrected 2.9%. While the market breadth was bearish (ADR of 0.33), some of the heavyweights closed in the green. Top gainers include HDFCBANK.NS with a 3.3% gain, and AXISBANK.NS with a 0.5% gain. Top performer was AUBANK.NS with a 6.1% increase. PSU banks, on the other hand, were among the key losers. PNB.NS,  CANBK.NS and BANKBARODA.NS fell 5.5% to 7%. Among the key reasons for the relative outperformance of NIFTY BANK was easing of risk weights by RBI for bank loans to NBFCs.

Related Tags

  • nifty
  • nifty 50
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Praveg Ties Up with IHCL to Manage Luxury Resort in Lakshadweep

Praveg Ties Up with IHCL to Manage Luxury Resort in Lakshadweep

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|11:38 AM
Jindal Power wins bid of Bhadreshwar Vidyut acquisition

Jindal Power wins bid of Bhadreshwar Vidyut acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|11:29 AM
Indices may open lower on March 04, 2025

Indices may open lower on March 04, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|09:17 AM
ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan’s KYSK for alloy wheels

ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan’s KYSK for alloy wheels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
RBL Bank rejigs leadership with key senior appointments

RBL Bank rejigs leadership with key senior appointments

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.