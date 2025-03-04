Weekly Market Wrap (Feb 24-28, 2025 )

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50 – Falls for 5 straight months in a row.

date open high Low close 2025-02-24 22609.3 22668.1 22518.8 22553.3 2025-02-25 22516.4 22625.3 22513.9 22547.6 2025-02-27 22568.9 22613.3 22508.4 22545.1 2025-02-28 22433.4 22450.3 22104.8 22124.7

Weekly Performance: -2.9%

NIFTY has fallen a sharp 15% from its September highs; and every month for the past 5 months. Last week, it fell by 2.9%. IT stocks were the top losers as worries over a US slowdown hit them the most. Top losers include TechM (-9.8%), Wipro (-9.4%), UltraTech Cement (-9.2%), TCS (-8.0%), and Tata Motors (-7.8%). Banking and NBFC stocks fared relatively better as RBI eased risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs. Shriram Finance (5.5%), HDFC Bank (2.4%) and Bajaj Finance (1.6%) were among the top gains. Overall, the market breadth was extremely bearish as 90% of the index stocks closed in the red.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Sharp correction as investors continue to retreat

date Open high low close 2025-02-24 11099.0 11165.3 11008.5 11126.5 2025-02-25 11101.5 11189.9 11024.2 11055.3 2025-02-27 11052.7 11066.5 10899.5 10957.3 2025-02-28 10883.5 10889.0 10677.1 10770.8

Weekly Performance: -3.8%

Midcap stocks continue to see sharp corrections. The index corrected by 3.8% for the week. In addition to broader issues over rich valuations, general weakness in markets and FII outflows; concerns over rising competition led to sharp correction in the stocks like POLYCAB.NS (-19.3% down). Other top losers were MPHASIS.NS and CONCOR.NS. However, not all the stocks were down. The top gainers included AUBANK.NS with a 5.2% increase, followed by VOLTAS.NS and SRF.NS.

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – Key players see steep falls

date open high low close 2025-02-24 21409.9 21597.3 21291.3 21552.5 2025-02-25 21616.1 21757.1 21585.9 21662.7 2025-02-27 21766.9 21786.3 21243.5 21335.3 2025-02-28 21180.8 21188.2 20460.1 20498.6

Weekly Performance: -4.7%

NIFTY AUTO index corrected sharply last week. The decline of 4.7% follows a broadbased correction in the markets due to fears over Trump Tariffs impacting global growth. The ADR in the NIFTY AUTO index was extremely bearish as none of the stocks were in the green. Among the top losers were Apollo Tyres and Motherson Sumi Systems. They fell 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively.

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – Holds ground. Best performing index for the week

date open high low close 2025-02-24 48619.8 48748.4 48281.9 48651.9 2025-02-25 48691.2 48862.1 48534.1 48608.4 2025-02-27 48732.2 48972.6 48627.1 48743.8 2025-02-28 48437.6 48574.5 48078.7 48344.7

Weekly Performance: -1.3%

The NIFTY BANK index was the best performing sectoral index as it fell only 1.3% in a week when NIFTY 50 had corrected 2.9%. While the market breadth was bearish (ADR of 0.33), some of the heavyweights closed in the green. Top gainers include HDFCBANK.NS with a 3.3% gain, and AXISBANK.NS with a 0.5% gain. Top performer was AUBANK.NS with a 6.1% increase. PSU banks, on the other hand, were among the key losers. PNB.NS, CANBK.NS and BANKBARODA.NS fell 5.5% to 7%. Among the key reasons for the relative outperformance of NIFTY BANK was easing of risk weights by RBI for bank loans to NBFCs.