Weekly Market Wrap - IT, Financials, Energy Sectors Fuel Broad-Based Rally

The NIFTY 50 index advanced 1.51%, its best weekly gain in three weeks, providing a clear indication of a likely trend reversal after the volatility of August. Infosys gained 5.61% on an announcement of a large-scale stock buyback, and Bajaj Finance rallied 7.00%. Banking heavyweights like Axis Bank (+4.68%) and ICICI Bank (up 1.06%), along with Reliance Industries (+1.45 %), also played their part to keep the rally intact. Midcap indices followed suit as the Nifty Midcap Select index rose 2.39%.

Among sector indices, the Nifty IT index recovered with the weekly gains amounting to 4.26%, led mainly by Infosys and TCS, along with mid-tier digital-focused firms such as Coforge and Persistent Systems, also gaining traction. Banking shares extended their rebound with the Nifty Bank index finishing 1.28% higher on gains in private sector lenders Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Notably, FMCG underperformed again, highlight a likely sector rotation.

NIFTY 50 – Extends gains with the highest gains in 3 weeks.

Weekly Performance: 1.5%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 25074.4 25139.4 25038.1 25114.0 2025-09-11 24945.5 25037.3 24940.2 25005.5 2025-09-10 24991.0 25035.7 24915.1 24973.1 2025-09-09 24864.1 24891.8 24814.0 24868.6 2025-09-08 24802.6 24885.5 24751.6 24773.2 2025-09-05 24818.8 24832.3 24621.6 24741.0

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

The NIFTY 50 index gained 1.51% for the week ended September 12, 2025, its best performance in three weeks, extending the recovery after the late-August selloff. Infosys led the gains, rising 5.61% on the back of its INR 18,000 crore share buyback, while Bajaj Finance surged 7.00%. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were also among the key contributors to the index’s advance.

Optimism was underpinned by strong IT momentum following Infosys’ buyback, resilience in financials amid healthy credit growth expectations, and steady support from heavyweights like Reliance. Robust domestic buying further lifted sentiment, helping the market overcome continued foreign investor selling.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Another week of outperformance

Weekly Performance: 2.4%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 13098.5 13114.2 13063.5 13083.0 2025-09-11 13066.0 13086.3 12990.5 13037.6 2025-09-10 12979.5 13088.2 12963.7 13040.9 2025-09-09 12873.6 12900.9 12818.1 12883.5 2025-09-08 12824.8 12914.1 12789.4 12841.4 2025-09-05 12784.0 12867.1 12696.0 12778.2

The NIFTY Midcap Select index rose 2.63% last week, staging a sharp rebound after the prior week’s decline. The recovery was broadbased with 21 of 25 stocks witnessing gains. Strong performance across IT stocks was a key driver. OFSS, Coforge and Persistent were up more than 5% each. In addition, event based triggers propelled stocks like Idea.

NIFTY IT – Surges on buyback optimism

Weekly Performance: 4.3%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 36331.4 36356.6 36025.3 36110.8 2025-09-11 36265.9 36278.2 35829.9 36003.4 2025-09-10 35428.9 36255.2 35426.6 36183.8 2025-09-09 34773.1 35304.9 34770.4 35255.9 2025-09-08 34744.9 34912.9 34259.4 34310.4 2025-09-05 35234.8 35331.5 34343.4 34635.9

The NIFTY IT index jumped 4.26% for the week ended September 13, 2025, snapping a two-week losing streak and posting its best weekly performance since early August. The rally was powered by Infosys, which rose 5.61% and contributed the most to the upside, followed by TCS (+2.79%), Coforge (+6.37%), and Persistent Systems (+5.44%). Gains in HCL Technologies (+3.40%) and other index components added further support.

A falling INR and optimism regarding Infosys buyback were the key triggers. Broad-based participation, with all 10 constituents finishing higher, signaled a clear reversal of sentiment for the sector after recent weakness.

NIFTY BANK – Extends gains yet underperforms

Weekly Performance: 1.3%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 54781.6 54852.2 54580.4 54809.3 2025-09-11 54413.1 54757.4 54402.4 54669.6 2025-09-10 54554.8 54705.2 54400.0 54536.0 2025-09-09 54330.6 54350.6 54079.4 54216.1 2025-09-08 54215.4 54518.7 54067.1 54186.9 2025-09-05 54308.1 54308.1 53719.6 54114.6

The NIFTY Bank index ended the week 1.28% higher for the period ended last week, bouncing back after a nearly 2.7% drop in late August. The rebound was led by private sector lenders, with Axis Bank rising 4.68% and contributing 0.39 points to the index, while ICICI Bank gained 1.06% and added 0.27 points. Gains in State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank further lifted the index, collectively contributing about 0.44 points.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank fell 2.19% and IDFC First Bank declined 0.77%, weighing modestly on the index. Market breadth, however, remained strong with 10 stocks advancing against 2 declining, resulting in an advance-decline ratio of 0.83. While global FII flows were weak, steady domestic buying and optimism around private lenders helped sustain the recovery in banking stocks.

NIFTY ENERGY – Strong Weekly Rally Reverses Late‑August Decline

Weekly Performance: 1.9%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 34918.2 35021.9 34830.4 34940.3 2025-09-11 34595.4 34992.6 34525.0 34826.7 2025-09-10 34401.4 34598.6 34384.1 34522.1 2025-09-09 34369.8 34402.4 34201.2 34249.6 2025-09-08 34429.6 34552.2 34272.8 34290.6 2025-09-05 34357.9 34441.8 34104.2 34297.9

The NIFTY ENERGY index rose 1.87% for the week ended, rebounding after a late-August dip. The rally was led by NLC India and Adani Energy Solutions (+9.78%) which were the top contributors, CG Power (+6.67%), BHEL (+7.70%), Reliance and GAIL added further support. On the downside, declines in Suzlon, ONGC, Aegis Logistics, and Gujarat Gas, capped some of the gains. The index’s strength was broad-based, with 80% of constituents advancing.

NIFTY FMCG – Modest Gains and Heavy Underperformance

Weekly Performance: 0.5%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 56991.8 57065.5 56430.5 56557.1 2025-09-11 56844.4 57124.9 56800.5 56960.6 2025-09-10 56611.4 56906.9 56384.4 56856.9 2025-09-09 56338.1 56554.2 56074.9 56497.2 2025-09-08 56332.8 56617.8 56133.1 56171.3 2025-09-05 57176.1 57217.8 56012.0 56292.1

The NIFTY FMCG index rose 0.47% during the week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain. The upside was led by ITC (+2.16%), which contributed the most due to its heavy weight, while Tata Consumer Products (+2.94%), Britannia (+2.81%), Godrej Consumer (+1.48%), and Nestlé India (+0.75%) also added to the gains. On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever (-2.01%), along with Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, and United Breweries, dragged the index lower.

Despite the modest overall advance, top gainers posted strong rallies, driven by expectations of spending revival. ITC’s resilience provided stability, while Tata Consumer and Britannia extended momentum, signaling selective buying interest even as heavyweight underperformance capped further upside.

NIFTY AUTO – Another strong week

Weekly Performance: 2.1%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 26796.0 27083.2 26784.6 26866.7 2025-09-11 26869.8 26926.1 26676.8 26744.4 2025-09-10 27269.8 27330.5 26756.8 26833.9 2025-09-09 27199.4 27300.8 27073.4 27182.5 2025-09-08 26440.0 27266.4 26440.0 27189.2 2025-09-05 26147.7 26382.3 26080.1 26320.6

The NIFTY AUTO index ended the week 2.07% higher, extending its winning streak after a brief correction in late August. Gains were led by Motherson (+10.67%), Tata Motors (+3.40%), Maruti Suzuki (+2.89%), Eicher Motors (+4.48%), and TI India (+8.05%), all of which added materially to the index. On the downside, Bosch (-2.51%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.15%), and Bajaj Auto (-0.94%) capped the overall upside.

The advance was supported by festive demand expectations, GST-related price cuts, and continued traction in EV and hybrid plays. Strong performance in heavyweights and select component makers outweighed softness in a few laggards, keeping the sector’s outlook positive.

NIFTY PHARMA – A Week of Consolidation

Weekly Performance: 1.9%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 22262.4 22399.2 22260.4 22341.2 2025-09-11 22150.3 22307.8 22039.6 22224.0 2025-09-10 22110.9 22201.4 22026.8 22122.1 2025-09-09 21885.2 22080.4 21883.6 22052.7 2025-09-08 21951.1 22034.8 21811.2 21865.2 2025-09-05 21927.3 22139.8 21842.2 21924.8

The NIFTY PHARMA index closed the week ending September 12, 2025, with a gain of 1.90%, on broad-based participation by its constituents. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was the biggest contributor to the index (up 3.83%), followed by Lupin, Auro Pharma, Sun Pharma, and Cipla. On the flip side, IPCALAB, Ajanta Pharma, JB Chemicals, Torrent Pharma, and Abbott India were the top losers, with minor declines that had a negligible impact on the index.

NIFTY REALTY – Sobha leads the real estate index

Weekly Performance: 1.4%

date open high low close 2025-09-12 890.4 891.7 878.8 884.3 2025-09-11 884.9 888.9 879.3 883.8 2025-09-10 877.7 889.5 875.7 883.8 2025-09-09 877.8 879.0 868.9 874.0 2025-09-08 878.9 883.0 875.2 876.5 2025-09-05 886.5 889.2 865.0 872.5

The NIFTY REALTY index closed the week on September 13, 2025, up 1.36%, continuing its recovery after the August correction. Sobha led the gains with an 11.47% surge, followed by Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, and Godrej Properties. Oberoi Realty (-1.64%) and Lodha (-0.56%) weighed on the index, but strong rallies from select players supported a steady pullback and reflected renewed sector confidence.