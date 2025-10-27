Weekly Market Wrap – Large Cap Indices Gain Amidst Sector Rotation

Last week, the NIFTY 50 rose by 0.33%, driven by strong performances from Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services. In contrast, the NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT index was flat and underperformed large-cap indices. The NIFTY IT index surged 2.96% on the back of Infosys’s buyback. The NIFTY BANK and FMCG indices witnessed profit booking after strong rallies in the prior week.

NIFTY 50 – Extends Rally For The Fourth Consecutive Week

Weekly Performance: 0.3%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 25935.1 25944.2 25718.2 25795.2 2025-10-23 26057.2 26104.2 25862.4 25891.4 2025-10-21 25901.2 25934.3 25825.8 25868.6 2025-10-20 25824.6 25926.2 25788.5 25843.2 2025-10-17 25546.8 25781.5 25508.6 25709.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 extended its gain by 0.33% for the week ending 24 Oct 2025. This marks the 4th consecutive weekly gain since the steep drop in mid-September. Infosys was the top gainer with 5.85%. Reliance Industries (+2.46%), TCS (+3.41%), Axis Bank (+3.47%), and Larsen & Toubro (+3.45%) were the other major contributors to the index. On the other hand, ICICI Bank fell 4.10% making it the top loser, followed by a drop in HDFC Bank, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement.

Last week’s performance was driven by strength in the IT and Energy sectors, along with select financial and infrastructure stocks. The IT sector was buoyed by Infosys’ buyback, while the crude rally kept Energy firms in focus. The market breadth was neutral, with 26 stocks advancing and 24 declining.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT — Consolidated week with Mixed Contributions

Weekly Performance: 0.03%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 13223.4 13271.8 13115.2 13164.8 2025-10-23 13319.2 13336.3 13181.0 13204.5 2025-10-21 13295.2 13299.2 13201.5 13231.8 2025-10-20 13215.3 13290.9 13203.8 13232.9 2025-10-17 13273.0 13290.3 13115.3 13160.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The index ended the week nearly flat, rising only 0.03%. This marks another lacklustre week after the strong start to October. Select stocks like Indus Towers (+5.41%), Cummins India (+5.24%), Idea Cellular and Policybazaar performed well. On the flip side, Dixon Technologies was the top loser, dropping 7.25%. In addition, HDFC AMC and Max Healthcare also weighed on the overall performance. The market breadth was quite neutral, with 13 advancing and 12 declining.

NIFTY IT – Robust Weekly Surge Emerges From Short-Term Dip

Weekly Performance: 3.0%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 36211.4 36268.6 35886.1 35986.4 2025-10-23 35936.8 36462.0 35859.8 36078.6 2025-10-21 35500.9 35564.2 35221.6 35299.8 2025-10-20 35109.8 35377.9 35077.9 35292.6 2025-10-17 35356.5 35356.5 34872.9 34950.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index rebounded +2.96% after last week’s weak performance. The rally was led by heavyweight IT stocks, with Infosys gaining 5.85%, TCS (+3.41%), HCLTech (+2.53%) with Mphasis (+4.65%) and Coforge (+1.45%). On the flipside, select midcaps – OFSS and LTIMindtree – witnessed modest pressure. Infosys’ buyback was the key driver behind the rally. Also, optimism around the India-US trade deal and mitigating concerns with respect to the US visa issue contributed to the performance. Market breadth was strong, with 8 stocks advancing and 2 stocks declining.

NIFTY BANK – Small Downswing Pauses Four-Week Creep Up

Weekly Performance: -0.02%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 58172.8 58232.9 57482.1 57699.6 2025-10-23 58314.6 58577.5 57951.4 58078.1 2025-10-21 58063.4 58155.6 57887.2 58007.2 2025-10-20 57872.9 58261.6 57872.9 58033.2 2025-10-17 57362.9 57830.2 57238.6 57713.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK fell 0.02%, ending flat for the week ending 24 Oct 2025. The index dragged after four consecutive weeks of gains. The mild slide was weighed down by the heavyweight counters. ICICI Bank (-4.10%), HDFC Bank (-0.78%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (-0.85%) fell. On the other hand, IDFC First Bank climbed 8.79%, AU Bank (+8.57%), Federal Bank (+7.07%), Axis Bank (+3.47%) and State Bank of India (+1.73%) posted gains. The market breadth was significantly positive, with 9 advancing and 3 declining.

NIFTY ENERGY – Strong Performance As Crude Rallies

Weekly Performance: 0.7%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 35664.1 35815.3 35528.6 35626.9 2025-10-23 35768.7 35876.1 35567.3 35619.1 2025-10-21 35698.6 35748.9 35588.6 35644.1 2025-10-20 35557.1 35677.8 35512.5 35563.9 2025-10-17 35485.4 35527.9 35192.6 35395.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index rallied 0.65% for the week ended 24 Oct 2025. Heavyweight oil and gas stocks lifted the market, with ONGC gaining 2.94%, while Reliance rose by 2.46%. Renewable, Coal and Gas players like Suzlon, Coal India and GAIL also ended higher. On the other hand, CG Power lost 4.47%. Power India, GVT&D, BPCL and Aegis Logistics were among the laggards. Market breadth was even – 21 gainers and 19 losers.

NIFTY FMCG – Mild Pullback After Prior Week’s Rally

Weekly Performance: -0.5%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 56701.6 56701.6 55926.5 56348.1 2025-10-23 56826.9 57445.2 56689.9 56772.4 2025-10-21 56678.9 56797.3 56536.9 56609.1 2025-10-20 56737.6 57025.6 56533.9 56597.1 2025-10-17 55862.7 56834.9 55840.4 56616.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

NIFTY FMCG slipped 0.47% in the week ending 24 Oct 2025. The slide was mainly pulled lower by a 3.35% fall in Hindustan Unilever, while Colgate‑Palmolive, Tata Consumer, Nestlé India and Marico also added to the drag. On the positive side, ITC stock rose 1.13%, with smaller gains in Radico, UBL and Dabur. Only 4 stocks advanced, and 11 declined.

NIFTY AUTO – Profit Booking Sets In

Weekly Performance: -0.4%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 27262.1 27309.6 27018.7 27108.7 2025-10-23 27479.2 27480.8 27170.1 27218.8 2025-10-21 27285.4 27325.7 27156.1 27229.8 2025-10-20 27375.8 27403.9 27165.1 27185.4 2025-10-17 27045.3 27300.7 27033.6 27228.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO fell 0.44% during the week ending 24 Oct 2025, following through on a minor dip after a solid 1.9% rise the previous week. On the positive side, Tata Motors was the lead gainer with a 2.33%, followed by Bharat Forge (+3.41%), MRF (+2.73%), Motherson (+1.48%) and Balkrishna Industries (+2.56%). The laggards were largely led by Eicher Motors (-2.88%) with Mahindra & Mahindra (‑0.61%), Maruti Suzuki (‑0.77%), TVS Motor (‑1.48%) and Bajaj Auto (‑0.81%). The market breadth was mildly skewed towards the negative as there were 7 advances and 8 declines.

NIFTY PHARMA – Healthy Uptick

Weekly Performance: 0.5%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 22492.1 22517.9 22273.1 22357.3 2025-10-23 22665.0 22667.4 22441.2 22481.2 2025-10-21 22509.5 22547.8 22477.2 22515.7 2025-10-20 22346.8 22477.9 22313.5 22439.9 2025-10-17 22122.2 22341.1 22039.0 22253.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.47% during the week ending 24 Oct 2025. The gain was led by Sun Pharma (+1.19%) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (+2.21%). Laurus Labs, Zydus Lifesciences and Cipla also contributed to the upside. On the downside, Glenmark, Mankind Pharma, Auro Pharma, Divi’s Lab and Ipca Labs pulled the index lower. Market breadth was still weak with 9 advances trailing 11 declines.

NIFTY REALTY – Extends The Rally With Another Strong Week

Weekly Performance: 0.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-24 940.5 948.2 938.0 940.9 2025-10-23 940.6 946.8 935.9 939.2 2025-10-21 941.3 942.6 935.0 937.4 2025-10-20 938.7 941.3 929.1 938.2 2025-10-17 930.6 939.9 925.8 933.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY moved up last week by 0.77%. The gain was led by strong performances of Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates and positive contributions from Brigade, DLF, and Sobha as well. Lodha’s 1.18% drop, along with Phoenix Ltd and Anant Raj, added to a weak tally.

The highlighted stocks boosted the real estate sector and posted their own earnings growth. The market breadth was weak, with 5 out of 11 stocks advancing.