Weekly Market Wrap – Major Indices Take A Breather

Major Indian equity indices ended the week with a slight pullback. Nifty 50 slipped 0.28% to close at 25,722. This marked the end of a 4-week rally. Despite the pullback in the overall index levels, the undercurrent was not entirely negative. Even as the index declined, the overall market tone was positive, with 36 gainers. Also, the rally in midcaps and smallcaps was strong. On the flipside, the NIFTY IT index fell sharply, by 0.76% and FII flows were negative.

The Nifty Bank index edged up 0.13%. The Banking Index outperformed as PSU banks gained. Optimism on relaxation of FII limits in PSU banks drove the gains. The Nifty Energy index was the best performer as it increased by 1.82%. Strong performance from Reliance Industries were behind the gains. Nifty Realty index continued its bull run with a 0.71% gain. On the other hand, in addition to IT, the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma indices both slipped. Overall, the week was marked by sector rotation as global sentiments weakened.

NIFTY 50 – Slight Pullback Ends Four-Week Rally

Weekly Performance: -0.3%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 25863.8 25953.8 25711.2 25722.1 2025-10-30 25984.4 26032.1 25845.2 25877.8 2025-10-29 25982.0 26097.8 25960.3 26053.9 2025-10-28 25939.9 26041.7 25810.1 25936.2 2025-10-27 25843.2 26005.9 25827.0 25966.1 2025-10-24 25935.1 25944.2 25718.2 25795.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 slipped 0.28 % in the week ending 31 Oct 2025. After four consecutive weeks of gains and a strong start to the week, it was a mild pullback. However, the breadth was still positive as 36 of the constituents witnessed gains. Reliance Industries’ (+2.24%) and Bharti Airtel’s (+1.20%), L&T’s (+3.2%) were among the top contributors. On the downside, Infosys (-2.8 %) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (-3.9 %) were key drags. Profit booking was among the key reasons for the laggards.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Strong Weekly Gain on Broad Market Breadth

Weekly Performance: 2.3%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 13485.0 13554.4 13453.0 13467.8 2025-10-30 13491.0 13493.0 13378.5 13467.7 2025-10-29 13361.6 13449.3 13315.8 13430.8 2025-10-28 13340.7 13381.1 13294.9 13366.2 2025-10-27 13242.2 13358.1 13219.7 13345.3 2025-10-24 13223.4 13271.8 13115.2 13164.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Midcap Select rallied 2.30 % in the week ending 31 Oct 2025. The strong outperformance after two weeks of modest performance was driven by selective gains. BHEL (14%), Hindustan Petroleum (+8.6%) and Policybazaar (+5.9%) drove the rally, while Aurobindo, Cummins and Ashok Leyland added momentum. Amongst the few losers, SRF, Idea, Max Health, HDFC AMC and Voltas dragged the index. Idea lost the most at -9.0 %. Market breadth was healthy, with 17 stocks advancing against just 8 declining,

NIFTY IT – Select Gains Offset by Infosys Drop

Weekly Performance: -0.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 35918.6 36050.4 35681.1 35712.4 2025-10-30 36073.1 36127.9 35812.8 35906.4 2025-10-29 35916.1 36201.6 35778.2 36090.1 2025-10-28 36088.6 36193.1 35677.6 35860.4 2025-10-27 36075.6 36279.4 35962.8 36129.1 2025-10-24 36211.4 36268.6 35886.1 35986.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT slipped 0.76% in the week ending 31 Oct 2025, ending a short-term rally that saw the index rise 2.96% the previous week. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies and LTI contributed with robust gains of over 1-2% each. However, Infosys dragged the index the most after the strong rally on the buyback announcement in the prior week.

NIFTY BANK – Modest Gain Amid Broad Advances

Weekly Performance: 0.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 57942.4 58254.9 57656.9 57776.4 2025-10-30 58152.1 58331.2 57999.2 58031.1 2025-10-29 58316.2 58469.9 58087.1 58385.2 2025-10-28 58006.6 58313.8 57770.4 58214.1 2025-10-27 57796.4 58224.6 57652.8 58114.2 2025-10-24 58172.8 58232.9 57482.1 57699.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index gained around 0.13% in the week ending 31 Oct 2025, and recovered from the prior week’s underperformance. SBI was the largest contributor and was up 3.6% while Canara Bank was the top performer at +9%. Conversely, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the main drags on the index by declining 3.9% and 2.4% respectively. Strong PSU bank rallies on robust earnings and policy optimism were the key drivers for the index.

NIFTY ENERGY – Strong Rally On Broad-Based Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 36433.8 36462.1 36246.4 36275.9 2025-10-30 36468.9 36475.6 36202.4 36392.6 2025-10-29 35749.0 36484.2 35701.7 36347.9 2025-10-28 35812.4 35890.6 35498.6 35658.1 2025-10-27 35740.9 35854.6 35686.5 35780.0 2025-10-24 35664.1 35815.3 35528.6 35626.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index gained a robust 1.82 % for the week ending 31 Oct 2025. The index has remained positive for five consecutive weeks. Reliance Industries was the leading contributor, with a gain of about 2.4%. Other top performers included BHEL, Adani Green, IOC and Suzlon – all up more than 10% each. Conversely, Adani Power was down the most at -5%. The gains were supported by steady oil prices and strong earnings. The market breadth remained healthy, with 24 stocks gaining, 16 stocks declining.

NIFTY FMCG – Index Slides as Weak Breadth Dampens Gains

Weekly Performance: -0.2%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 56533.2 56756.1 56168.2 56208.5 2025-10-30 56661.1 56690.4 56099.9 56343.5 2025-10-29 56250.3 56663.9 56127.4 56615.4 2025-10-28 56481.7 56602.2 55851.9 56110.1 2025-10-27 56385.4 56631.3 56265.6 56428.9 2025-10-24 56701.6 56701.6 55926.5 56348.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG slipped 0.25% in the week ending on 31 Oct 2025, falling for the 2nd consecutive week after a sharp 3% rally in mid-October. Notably, United Spirits was up by 5.5%, while Patanjali also boosted the index with a 3.7% rally. On the other hand, Dabur and Britannia fell 3.5% to 4% each. The market breadth was poor, with 6 stocks increasing against 9 stocks losing.

NIFTY AUTO – Index slides on sharp corrections and weak market breadth

Weekly Performance: -1.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 26885.1 27115.5 26774.4 26809.8 2025-10-30 27010.4 27036.6 26795.7 26829.6 2025-10-29 27195.7 27196.5 26890.2 26948.9 2025-10-28 27277.3 27412.7 27065.3 27148.3 2025-10-27 27179.7 27279.7 27128.3 27263.7 2025-10-24 27262.1 27309.6 27018.7 27108.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO closed the week lower with 1.10%, extending the modest pull‑back that began in mid-October after a brief rally earlier in the month. The index saw some gains, led by Ashok Leyland & Bhart Forge. However, Mahindra & Mahindra’s ~4% fall contributed the largest negative impact. Also, Exide, TVS, Bosch, TI India and Bajaj Auto added to the drag. Notably, market breadth was poor 10 stocks advancing vs 4 stocks losing.

NIFTY PHARMA – Weekly dip snaps four-week rally, heavyweight drags index lower

Weekly Performance: -0.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 22251.6 22312.2 22147.8 22175.4 2025-10-30 22388.2 22388.2 22105.4 22298.2 2025-10-29 22311.8 22521.4 22297.9 22430.7 2025-10-28 22316.8 22377.4 22147.6 22250.9 2025-10-27 22405.7 22411.6 22272.3 22310.4 2025-10-24 22492.1 22517.9 22273.1 22357.3

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Pharma index slipped 0.81% in the week ending 31 Oct 2025, the index saw a decline after four weeks of constant gains. The top contributors were Auro Pharma (+4.9%), Glenmark (3.9%), Biocon (3.5%) and Laurus Labs (2.9%). On the other hand, Dr Reddy and Cipla were the top losers as they fell 5-6% each. Market breadth was weak, with 9 advancers versus 11 decliners.

NIFTY REALTY – Modest Gains Extend Recent Bull Run

Weekly Performance: 0.7%

date open high low close 2025-10-31 950.0 964.0 945.7 947.5 2025-10-30 953.9 956.8 945.4 950.9 2025-10-29 946.8 953.8 942.2 950.5 2025-10-28 955.5 956.2 940.4 944.6 2025-10-27 946.0 958.4 944.8 954.7 2025-10-24 940.5 948.2 938.0 940.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index saw a modest gain of 0.71 % for the weekly period ending 31 Oct 2025. Over the last five weeks, the index maintained its positive momentum. Sobha was the top performer and was up 5.5%. On the other side, DLF fell 2%. Breadth was robust, with 7 out of the 10 constituents advancing.