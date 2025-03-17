Weekly Market Wrap (March 10-13, 2025)

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Back in the red

date open high low close 2025-03-10 22521.8 22676.8 22429.1 22460.3 2025-03-11 22345.9 22522.1 22314.7 22497.9 2025-03-12 22536.3 22577.4 22329.6 22470.5 2025-03-13 22541.5 22558.1 22377.3 22397.2

Weekly Performance: -0.7%

NIFTY 50 index fell 0.69% for the week. The top gainers included the likes of Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC and PowerGrid, with Sun Pharma taking the pole position by seeing a 4.61 per cent rise. Among the laggards, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp were the biggest losers logging a steep fall of 28.23% for IndusInd Bank. IndusInd Bank corrected on the back of accounting irregularities. Out of the index, there were 36 decliners and only 14 advancers, for the week, suggesting an overly bearish sentiment. Also, NIFTY has witnessed statistically significant declines in 3 of the past 12 weeks. NIFTY’s average daily decline during those weeks was in the bottom 10% of 3 year average daily return. A weakness in global markets, worries on FII selling and INR depreciation continue to be the key issues for market participants.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Sharply Underperforms NIFTY

date open high low close 2025-03-10 11132.5 11201.9 10920.7 10956.0 2025-03-11 10865.7 11032.4 10800.2 11002.2 2025-03-12 11031.0 11073.6 10777.1 10911.7 2025-03-13 10951.8 10970.2 10803.3 10824.0

Weekly Performance: -2.6%

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT index experienced a decline of 2.64% in the past week; and underperformed the large cap NIFTY50 significantly. Top gainers included PI Industries, which saw a 2.43% increase, while Indian Hotels, SRF, and Idea were notable decliners, down 7.95%, 7.62%, and 6.73% respectively. The market breadth was overwhelmingly bearish as only 3 of the 25 stocks advanced. Also, the index has been consistently falling sharply in the recent 3 months. In 3 of the last 12 weeks, NIFTY MIDCAP was in the bottom 10 percentile of 3 year average daily returns.

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – Tata Motors bucks the trend as NIFTY Auto cracks

date open high low close 2025-03-10 20946.4 21023.9 20706.3 20752.8 2025-03-11 20616.9 20733.4 20480.8 20682.7 2025-03-12 20713.6 20836.2 20590.8 20783.7 2025-03-13 20862.9 20883.2 20530.4 20554.1

Weekly Performance: -2.2%

The NIFTY AUTO index declined by 2.17% last week, outpacing the decline of the NIFTY 50 index by 1.48 percentage points. Notably, Tata Motors was the top gainer with a 1.11% increase. The gain was due to management comments during an analyst meet. Management had commented positively about demand conditions, operating margins and deleveraging. On the losing side, Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, and TVS Motor were among the worst performers, declining by 6.42%, 6.27%, and 3.51% respectively. Market breadth was decisively bearish as 14 of the 15 index stocks ended the week in red. Also, NIFTY Auto has seen significant corrections in the recent past. In 4 of the past 12 weeks, its performance was in the bottom decile of its 3 year range.

NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – A modest underperformance

date open high low close 2025-03-10 48312.0 48599.1 48124.6 48216.8 2025-03-11 47874.8 48029.1 47702.9 47853.9 2025-03-12 47894.4 48222.1 47844.9 48056.6 2025-03-13 48219.1 48352.4 48006.1 48060.4

Weekly Performance: -0.9%

The NIFTY BANK Index experienced a 0.9% decline last week, inline with NIFTY 50’s 0.69% drop. ICICI Bank led the top gainers with a 2.92% rise, followed by Kotak Bank at 2.57%, HDFC Bank at 1.03%, and Axis Bank at -2.65% decline. IndusInd Bank had the largest decline among top losers at -28.23%. Accounting irregularities were a key reason behind its fall. Among other top losers were AU Small Finance Bank at -7.62%, IDFC First Bank at -6.73%, Punjab National Bank at -4.35%, and Axis Bank at -2.65%.

NIFTY ENERGY

＄NIFTY ENERGY – A subdued week as it underperforms NIFTY marginally

date open high low close 2025-03-10 31788.4 32154.2 31214.0 31302.2 2025-03-11 31023.9 31528.9 30847.8 31462.7 2025-03-12 31638.1 31827.4 31158.3 31535.3 2025-03-13 31738.8 31889.5 31448.1 31483.0

Weekly Performance: -1.0%

The NIFTY ENERGY index was down 0.96% last week. It underperformed NIFTY marginally after outperforming it significantly a week before. Notable gainers included Adani Green, Adani Energy, JSW Energy, Powergrid, and Oil India, which posted gains of 4.35%, 4.76%, 4.56%, 1.65%, and 1.56% respectively. Conversely, Triveni Turbine, Hitachi Energy, Gujarat State Petronet, JP Power, and C G Power were among the top losers, declining by 16.18%, 7.78%, 5.45%, 4.95%, and 4.91% respectively. The significant declines in Triveni Turbine and Hitachi Energy are on the back of significant rallies that have happened in the recent past. NIFTY Energy index has been volatile in the recent past. In 5 of the past 12 weeks, it has either witnessed a top decline gain or a bottom decile gain.

NIFTY FMCG

＄NIFTY FMCG – Another week of outperformance

date open high low close 2025-03-10 51789.6 52426.6 51545.6 52006.4 2025-03-11 51670.3 52224.6 51612.0 51951.4 2025-03-12 51973.9 52097.1 51663.9 51957.2 2025-03-13 52047.2 52327.6 51781.8 51879.2

Weekly Performance: -0.0%

The NIFTY FMCG index was nearly unchanged an outperformed NIFTY for the second consecutive week. ITC and United Spirits were among the top gainers with increases of 2.02% and 1.95% respectively, while Colgate led the top losers with a decline of 2.52%. The index had reached its recent low in the first week of March and has bounced by ~4% from then. Despite this, NIFTY FMCG index is still 12% below its Feb high and 20% below its Oct high.

NIFTY IT

＄NIFTY IT – Broker downgrades and demand concerns lead to a sharp fall.

date open high low close 2025-03-10 37791.6 38037.3 37564.4 37644.4 2025-03-11 37185.2 37500.8 36826.9 37400.1 2025-03-12 37181.9 37201.6 35828.8 36310.6 2025-03-13 36378.2 36592.9 35948.2 36122.5

Weekly Performance: -4.5%

The NIFTY IT index was among the worst performing sectoral indices. It declined by 4.49% during last week. The top losers in the NIFTY IT index included Larsen & Toubro Technology, Wipro, Infosys, LTIMindtree, and Coforge, with declines ranging from 5.38% to 9.2%. A broker downgrade led to a sharp correction in Infosys. There were no stocks in the green; highlighting the broadbased nature of negative sentiment about the sector.

NIFTY PHARMA

＄NIFTY PHARMA – Holds ground after a sharp rally the week before

date open high low close 2025-03-10 20429.9 20591.3 20198.3 20256.6 2025-03-11 20150.2 20444.4 20101.4 20332.1 2025-03-12 20357.0 20443.3 20178.3 20424.0 2025-03-13 20458.5 20499.5 20305.2 20386.8

Weekly Performance: 0.0%

The NIFTY PHARMA index was almost unchanged last week and modestly outperformed the NIFTY 50. This was despite a bearish advanced decline ratio where a majority of index stocks witnessed a decline. The top gainers included Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, and Cipla, with gains of 4.61%, 0.75%, and 0.24% respectively. On the other hand, Natco Pharma, Glenmark, and Granules India were among the top losers, with declines of 5.35%, 5.28%, and 4.56% respectively.

NIFTY REALTY

＄NIFTY REALTY – Slips back into red

date open high low close 2025-03-10 816.7 824.0 795.8 799.7 2025-03-11 794.0 832.2 790.5 828.7 2025-03-12 829.3 834.8 808.4 815.0 2025-03-13 817.5 818.6 798.1 800.2

Weekly Performance: -2.0%

NIFTY REALTY index experienced a decline of -1.98% and underperformed the broader NIFTY index by 1.2%. Phoenix Limited was the only gainer with a gain of 0.28%. On the losing front, Mahindra Lifespace, Raymond, Lodha, and Sobha reported significant declines of -9.97%, -7.97%, -5.19%, and -3.08% respectively. Some of these corrections can be attributed to giving up last week’s gains. Market breadth was bearish as 9 out of the 10 index stocks witnessed a decline. The past three months have been a volatile period for NIFTY Realty. In 5 of the past 12 weeks, the index was either in the top decline or the bottom decile of its 3 year weekly performance.