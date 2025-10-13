Weekly Market Wrap – The bounceback continued

The NIFTY 50 was up 1.57% for the week ending October 10, 2025. After the dip in September, the recovery has been sharp. IT and Banking stocks performed well. Heavyweights – Infosys (+4.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (+4.36%), and HCL Technologies (+7.32%) led the IT space. Amidst banks – HDFC Bank posted healthy gains. Both the sectors have a relatively high FII share. The gains have happened despite only a modest improvement in FII flows.

The rally was stronger in midcaps. The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT rose 2.78%. Most major indices witnessed gains. IT led the pack with a 5% gain for the week as worries over H1B moderated. However, the end of the week saw a resurgence of geopolitical worries as new tariffs on China led to a significant correction in US markets.

NIFTY 50 – Extends gains on a broadbased rally

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 25167.7 25330.8 25156.8 25285.3 2025-10-09 25074.3 25199.2 25024.3 25181.8 2025-10-08 25079.8 25192.5 25008.5 25046.2 2025-10-07 25085.3 25220.9 25076.3 25108.3 2025-10-06 24916.6 25095.9 24881.7 25077.7 2025-10-03 24759.6 24904.8 24747.6 24894.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 extended its recovery. It increased 1.57% for the week ending October 10 2025. FII heavy sectors – IT and banking led the rally. Heavyweight contributors, including Infosys (+4.72%), HDFC Bank (+1.63%), TCS (+4.36%), Reliance (+1.34%), and HCLTech (+7.32%) contributed significantly.. On the downside, Tata Motors fell 5.19%. It was the key drag on the index. Also, Trent, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Life weighed on performance. Market breadth was bullish, with 35 stocks advancing and 15 declining.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Broad-Based Strength Lifts Index Nearly 3%

Weekly Performance: 2.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 13061.3 13183.0 13041.7 13149.5 2025-10-09 12941.6 13048.1 12917.6 13034.5 2025-10-08 13012.7 13052.1 12892.5 12910.7 2025-10-07 12967.0 13035.6 12931.2 13014.5 2025-10-06 12801.5 12948.2 12796.6 12945.0 2025-10-03 12717.0 12806.1 12671.2 12793.6

Midcaps outperformed large caps. The index was up 2.8% for the week; after being up 1.8% in the prior week. BSE was the top gainer as it was up 14%. Other major contributors included Max Healthcare (+8.2%), Yes Bank (+9.8%), Coforge (+6.8%) and Persistent Systems (+5.7%). On the downside, BHEL (-2.2%), HDFC AMC (-1.27%), Ashok Leyland (-1.6%), Lupin (-0.72%) and Bharat Forge (-0.02%) were key drags on the index.

Midcap rally was broadbased and shows higher risk appetite. Market breadth was bullish, with 20 stocks advancing and just 5 declining, reflecting broad-based participation. Positive global cues supported sentiment despite lingering tradewar concerns.

NIFTY IT – Broad‑based rally fuels near 5% weekly gain

Weekly Performance: 4.9%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 35705.6 35821.3 35321.9 35609.1 2025-10-09 35315.4 35688.4 35174.8 35628.5 2025-10-08 34664.4 35394.6 34607.3 35232.2 2025-10-07 34820.6 34879.2 34533.8 34709.4 2025-10-06 33961.4 34743.8 33926.6 34722.5 2025-10-03 33921.1 33992.1 33763.1 33949.8

The NIFTY IT index surged 4.89% last week. This was its strongest performance in recent time and suggests a strong comeback after the steep fall in the week ended 26th September. Heavyweights Infosys and TCS each added roughly 4.5%. HCL Technologies led the pack with a 7.32% jump, while Coforge and Tech Mahindra also posted solid gains. The rally was truly broad-based as all ten constituents advanced. The strength also highlights moderating concerns regarding the H1B visa restrictions.

NIFTY BANK – Another strong performance

Weekly Performance: 1.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 56168.6 56760.2 56152.4 56609.8 2025-10-09 55979.0 56286.2 55843.9 56192.1 2025-10-08 56098.5 56303.6 55821.0 56018.2 2025-10-07 56126.4 56502.4 56025.1 56239.4 2025-10-06 55834.7 56164.2 55727.2 56104.9 2025-10-03 55182.6 55616.4 55177.0 55589.2

The NIFTY BANK index was up a robust 1.84% during the week ending 10 Oct 2025. This extends its 2.2% rally in the week before that. The rally was led by heavyweight banks, with HDFC Bank (27.8% index weight) rising 1.63%. Midcap banks performed well. Federal Bank was the top performer, surging 8.28%, followed by IDFC First Bank’s 7.81% gain. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also posted solid gains, each adding over 0.17 points. Axis Bank was the only decliner, slipping 0.05% and slightly weighing on the index. Banking optimism was broad-based. 11 stocks advanced and just one declined.

NIFTY ENERGY – Underperforms on selective buying

Weekly Performance: 0.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 35280.9 35573.9 35268.0 35393.9 2025-10-09 35138.5 35285.1 35021.1 35244.1 2025-10-08 35544.0 35558.4 35054.9 35085.8 2025-10-07 35438.8 35708.5 35421.8 35470.0 2025-10-06 35359.6 35446.9 35212.8 35369.4 2025-10-03 35236.2 35400.4 35036.9 35375.9

The NIFTY ENERGY index was nearly flat. It increased only 0.05% for the week ending 10 Oct 2025. Heavyweights – Reliance Industries and ONGC anchored the modest rise. They added 0.14% and 0.10% respectively. INOX Wind, IGL, and GAIL also contributed positively. On the other hand GVT&D (-4.97%), Aegis Logistics (-7.79%), and Power India (-3.17%) were major laggards. Market breadth was nearly even. 22 stocks advanced and 18 declined, yielding an advance‑decline ratio of 0.54.

NIFTY FMCG – Slight Pullback as Heavyweights Drag

Weekly Performance: -0.4%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 54696.6 55023.2 54595.9 54966.4 2025-10-09 54410.6 54752.9 54364.9 54707.4 2025-10-08 54609.4 54764.0 54367.9 54489.6 2025-10-07 55114.6 55254.4 54695.3 54763.9 2025-10-06 55049.8 55138.6 54830.4 55057.6 2025-10-03 55062.9 55213.1 54679.0 55170.6

The NIFTY FMCG index slipped 0.37% for the week ending 10 Oct 2025, closing lower on modest selling pressure. Nestle India led with a 2.53% gain, while Radico, Patanjali, Colgate-Palmolive, and Marico added modest support. On the downside, ITC (-0.37%), Britannia (-2.02%), and Hindustan Unilever (-0.63%) weighed on the index. Market breadth was weak, with 6 stocks advancing and 9 declining, giving an advance‑decline ratio of 0.40.

NIFTY AUTO – Slight Dip Amid Mixed Signals

Weekly Performance: -0.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 26574.6 26801.3 26468.1 26721.2 2025-10-09 26601.0 26640.0 26365.7 26587.0 2025-10-08 26950.7 27046.9 26487.5 26522.4 2025-10-07 26856.4 27087.3 26825.5 26933.6 2025-10-06 26778.2 26886.8 26559.8 26857.2 2025-10-03 26771.2 26869.7 26488.3 26753.1

The NIFTY AUTO slipped 0.12% in the week to 10 Oct 2025, ending a modest rally of 1.01% recorded the previous week. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki (+2.90%) and Bajaj Auto (+3.08%) led the upside. TVS Motor, MRF, and Eicher Motors added modest support. Tata Motors (-5.19%) was a key drag, while Motherson, M&M, Ashok Leyland, and Hero MotoCorp added further pressure. Market breadth was slightly negative, with 7 advancers and 8 decliners, reflecting a tentative pull-back.

NIFTY PHARMA – Strong Weekly Gain on Broad Advances

Weekly Performance: 2.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 21952.4 22324.6 21849.6 22218.2 2025-10-09 21872.2 22042.6 21837.3 21936.2 2025-10-08 21856.2 21973.7 21677.2 21707.3 2025-10-07 21813.8 21900.3 21737.3 21875.3 2025-10-06 21727.2 21799.0 21591.4 21779.8 2025-10-03 21684.2 21873.2 21660.7 21756.3

The NIFTY PHARMA index rallied 2.12% in the week ending 10 Oct 2025. The rally was led by Divi’s Laboratories (+10%), with Sun Pharma, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s adding positively. Glenmark, Lupin, and Gland dragged modestly, while most others posted modest gains. Market breadth was robust, with 17 advancers and 3 decliners, underscoring broad-based strength.

NIFTY REALTY – Steady Recovery Fueled by Strong Developers

Weekly Performance: 2.3%

date open high low close 2025-10-10 883.0 900.5 879.0 896.7 2025-10-09 881.5 889.6 874.5 881.9 2025-10-08 889.5 891.4 873.0 875.4 2025-10-07 883.4 892.9 876.2 891.7 2025-10-06 880.0 883.2 871.6 882.1 2025-10-03 879.5 880.8 870.6 876.1

The index posted a solid 2.35% gain for the week ending 10 Oct 2025. The rally was led by Lodha Ltd. (≈3.85%) and Prestige Estates (≈5.98%), with support from Godrej Properties, Brigade Group, and DLF. On the downside, Anantraj Ltd. (-3.56%), Sobha Ltd. (-1.24%), Oberoi Realty, and Raymond posted modest declines. Breadth was reasonably broad with 6 advancers and 4 decliners.