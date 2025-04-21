Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended April 18, 2025

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS; BUT OUTLOOK STILL CLOUDED
Just when the markets thought that FPI selling was back in the previous two weeks, they surprised with a net buy figure of $990 Million in the latest week. This was a truncated week with just 3 trading days, amidst a slew of trading holidays. However, banks and financials led the rally in the week and FPIs also chipped in as net buyers on two out of three days. For the week, the macros were mixed. The Indian rupee strengthened sharply to ₹85.41/$, as the dollar index (DXY) fell further below 100. However, price of Brent Crude rallied more than 5% during the week to $67.85/bbl, as hopes of a trade deal between the US and EU built up. Overall, the FPI outlook continues to be extremely clouded with tariffs still the overhang!
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO APRIL 18, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(23,999.62)
|896.80
|(23,102.82)
|(15,101.03)
|(38,203.85)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,53,680.08)
|14,003.36
|(1,39,676.72)
|32,942.57
|(1,06,734.15)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(17,725.62)
|1,615.00
|(16,110.62)
|3,753.94
|(12,356.68)
|# – Recent Data is up to April 18, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(12,357) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although there was some improvement this week. This comprised of $(16,111) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,754 Million of net buying in debt. IPOs have dried up since mid-February. However, secondary market FPI flows continue to be quite tentative.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to April 18, 2025, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $990 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|24-Mar-25
|5,263.22
|5,263.22
|610.46
|610.46
|25-Mar-25
|6,205.50
|11,468.72
|722.98
|1,333.44
|26-Mar-25
|5,698.74
|17,167.46
|664.73
|1,998.17
|27-Mar-25
|2,457.91
|19,625.37
|286.24
|2,284.41
|28-Mar-25
|8,120.96
|27,746.33
|946.93
|3,231.34
|31-Mar-25
|0.00
|27,746.33
|0.00
|3,231.34
|01-Apr-25
|0.00
|27,746.33
|0.00
|3,231.34
|02-Apr-25
|-6,335.66
|21,410.67
|-740.31
|2,491.03
|03-Apr-25
|-1,060.32
|20,350.35
|-123.86
|2,367.17
|04-Apr-25
|-2,958.56
|17,391.79
|-345.44
|2,021.73
|07-Apr-25
|-3,128.15
|14,263.64
|-367.03
|1,654.70
|08-Apr-25
|-8,931.15
|5,332.49
|-1,040.82
|613.88
|09-Apr-25
|-4,673.87
|658.62
|-544.05
|69.83
|10-Apr-25
|0.00
|658.62
|0.00
|69.83
|11-Apr-25
|-4,487.41
|-3,828.79
|-518.07
|-448.24
|14-Apr-25
|0.00
|-3,828.79
|0.00
|-448.24
|15-Apr-25
|-2,351.99
|-6,180.78
|-273.03
|-721.27
|16-Apr-25
|6,798.27
|617.49
|793.36
|72.09
|17-Apr-25
|4,026.02
|4,643.51
|470.07
|542.16
|18-Apr-25
|0.00
|4,643.51
|0.00
|542.16
Data Source: NSDL
CPI inflation and trade data were favourable, but FPI flows may be concerned about the rise in crude prices. Also, they may await PCE inflation and GDP signals from the US markets.
