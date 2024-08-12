Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 09, 2024

FPI DILEMMA 1 – WHAT WILL BE THE ACTUAL IMPACT OF BUDGET
In the week to August 09, 2024. The FPIs found themselves confronting three dilemmas. The result was there in the numbers as the FPIs took out $1.49 Billion from Indian equities in the week. The negative trend of the previous week not only continued, but also became sharper. Let us now talk about the first dilemma faced by FPIs. The budget impact is still not too clear, but the immediate concern is that there may be some concerns for the longer haul. The rates of long term capital gains tax and the short term capital gains tax on equities were increased in the budget to 12.5% and 20% respectively.
In addition, the STT rates on futures and options saw a steep increase. This was expected to put pressure on investor margins by making hedging more expensive. But, above all, the FPIs are genuinely worried that the fiscal situation may not be as comfortable as the budget makes it appear. While the finance minister has cut the rate of fiscal deficit target for FY25 to 4.9% of GDP, a higher food subsidy bill and higher allocations for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are pressure points.
FPI DILEMMA 2 – WILL THE US SLOWDOWN SPOOK EQUITY AS AN ASSET CLASS
The FPI slowdown theory may have been built on very short term and high frequency data, but most investors have reasons to believe that eventually the US economy will have to pay the price of a long battle against inflation. That price will be in the form of pressure on growth. The first signs were there 2 weeks back when there was a visible worsening of the unemployment situation, which shot up to 4.3%. It is looking like a hard landing finally.
There are two possible outcomes of this data. Firstly, it is just one data point, so we need a trend. But, assuming that this is secular data, there could be two possible reactions. Firstly, the Fed may choose to ignore minor variations and stick to its one rate cut by December stance. The other possibility is that the Fed may go ultra-aggressive and cut rates aggressively. The FPIs are more concerned about the latter option as it leads to a sudden weakening of the dollar and could have a deep impact on FPI investing economics in India.
FPI DILEMMA 3 – HOW BAD CAN THE YEN CARRY TRADE CRISIS GET?
The Yen carry trade still remains the X-factor. Yen carry trade matters because most of the big prop desks that trade in the Indian derivatives market through the arbitrage route, use the yen carry trade to allocate funds to India. Essentially, they borrow at low raters in Yen and deploy it in EMs, including India. That was find as long as the yen was steady, but that does not appear to be the case any longer. The Yen is appreciating and appreciating hard.
It means that when these borrowers repay the yen loan, they have to pay extra to the tune of the Yen appreciation. In some cases, the yen has appreciated more than 10% against the currency, and even though these gains have tapered of late, the yen is still much stronger than what it was about a couple of months back. With the BOJ embarking on a hawkish policy, the Yen could only get stronger, so either yen trade gets more volatile or FPIs have to stop the yen carry trade altogether for the time being. In the midst of these 3 dilemmas, it was only obvious that the FPI flows were negative in the week to August 09, 2024.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 09, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(23,030.66)
|9,599.17
|(13,431.49)
|6,387.28
|(7,044.21)
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(29,477.04)
|51,610.98
|22,133.94
|1,09,424.14
|1,31,558.08
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(3,501.69)
|6,190.93
|2,689.24
|13,151.71
|15,840.95
|# – Recent Data is up to August 09, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs turned aggressive net sellers in the week to August 09, 2024 at $(1,479) Million, which is much deeper than the selling of $(281) Million in the previous week. Interestingly, FPIs had been net buyers in equity to the tune of $349 Million, $1,845 Million, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1,724 Million, $1,825 Million, and $1,405 Million in the 7 weeks prior to that. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $15,841 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $2,289.24 Million and were net buyers in debt worth $13,151.71 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 83.02% of total net FPI flows into India. Year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows; with the dominance of debt flows increasing over the previous week. As of the close of August 09, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(3,501.69) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $6,190.93 Million.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to August 09, 2024, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(1,479) Million. FPIs turned net sellers last week, after being net buyers for 7 weeks in a row, and infusing $9.04 Billion into Indian equities. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
The week was about the RBI monetary policy and the coming week is likely to see a slew of data points on inflation, industrial growth, and international trade.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|15-Jul-24
|5,367.76
|5,367.76
|642.55
|642.55
|16-Jul-24
|3,337.89
|8,705.65
|399.44
|1,041.99
|17-Jul-24
|0.00
|8,705.65
|0.00
|1,041.99
|18-Jul-24
|1,660.80
|10,366.45
|198.71
|1,240.70
|19-Jul-24
|5,052.87
|15,419.32
|604.12
|1,844.82
|22-Jul-24
|1,824.07
|17,243.39
|218.09
|2,062.91
|23-Jul-24
|8,346.73
|25,590.12
|997.63
|3,060.54
|24-Jul-24
|-1,548.64
|24,041.48
|-185.10
|2,875.44
|25-Jul-24
|-3,508.22
|20,533.26
|-419.13
|2,456.31
|26-Jul-24
|-2,197.79
|18,335.47
|-262.56
|2,193.75
|29-Jul-24
|4,269.26
|22,604.73
|509.90
|2,703.65
|30-Jul-24
|-2,726.36
|19,878.37
|-325.59
|2,378.06
|31-Jul-24
|-2,865.96
|17,012.41
|-342.27
|2,035.79
|01-Aug-24
|-2,853.76
|14,158.65
|-340.78
|1,695.01
|02-Aug-24
|1,826.35
|15,985.00
|218.14
|1,913.15
|05-Aug-24
|-3,367.22
|12,617.78
|-402.12
|1,511.03
|06-Aug-24
|-3,692.07
|8,925.71
|-440.38
|1,070.65
|07-Aug-24
|-3,024.79
|5,900.92
|-360.49
|710.16
|08-Aug-24
|-2,841.65
|3,059.27
|-338.49
|371.67
|09-Aug-24
|521.65
|3,580.92
|62.13
|433.80
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were net sellers for the second week in a row, after being net buyers for 7 weeks prior to that and infusing $9.04 Billion. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
In the last two weeks, most FPIs are done with the pros and cons of the full budget. The consensus is, the budget may have its ups and downs, but is still in sync with the India growth story. In the current week, the RBI policy was relatively ambivalent, so it is not clear if the FPIs read anything into it. However, the factors that have been roiling FPI sentiments in the last two weeks are the geopolitical situation in the Middle East & West Asia, fears of a distinct slowdown in the US economy, China’s struggle for reviving growth, and the short term consequences of the unwinding of the yen carry trade. What about the coming weeks?
In the next few weeks, the big focus would be on how inflation pans out in the US. The markets will be looking at the US consumer inflation to be announced next week and the PCE inflation to be announced towards the end of the month. These would be some of the key data points that will decide the trajectory of the Fed in September. Above all, the focus will also be on whether the GDP gets upgraded or downgraded. As a lead indicator, the US labour data will be critical as it was the labour that had weakened sharply about two weeks back, leading to fears of a US slowdown. That would be the focus area for FPIs.
