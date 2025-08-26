Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 22, 2025

FPI SELLING WAS MEASURED FOR THE WEEK
FPIs were net sellers in the week to August 22, 2025 to the tune of just $(122) Million; after they had net sold $(4.90) Billion in previous 5 weeks. For the week, the FPIs were sellers on 4 out of the 5 days as the tariff overhang on sentiments continued. With Trump bent on punitive tariffs on India for trading with Russia; even the sovereign rating upgrade by S&P did not alter the FPI sentiments too much.
During the week, the dollar index was flat at 97.73 levels, after the dissensions in the FOMC opened up prospects of a September rate cut. However, the USDINR stayed in a range at ₹87.33/$, as sovereign upgrade helped the rupee. Brent Crude bounced to $67.73/bbl mark over Russia supply concerns. Meanwhile, the sentiments are likely to crystallize better after the Jackson Hole symposium, where global monetary policy heads will debate.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 22, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(25,564.49)
|3,524.54
|(22,039.95)
|15,758.32
|(6,281.63)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,57,440.65)
|39,760.04
|(1,17,680.61)
|40,527.69
|(77,152.92)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(18,052.07)
|4,606.17
|(13,445.90)
|4,578.97
|(8,866.93)
|# – Recent Data is up to August 22, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(8,867) Million. This comprised $(13,446) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $4,579 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(18,052) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,606 Million. Big IPOs are seeing a lot of institutional traction in recent weeks.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to August 22, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(122) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|28-Jul-25
|-1,419.44
|-1,419.44
|-164.05
|-164.05
|29-Jul-25
|-5,963.60
|-7,383.04
|-689.03
|-853.08
|30-Jul-25
|-3,692.35
|-11,075.39
|-425.18
|-1,278.26
|31-Jul-25
|-162.10
|-11,237.49
|-18.58
|-1,296.84
|01-Aug-25
|-6,153.28
|-17,390.77
|-702.80
|-1,999.64
|04-Aug-25
|-1,445.44
|-18,836.21
|-165.47
|-2,165.11
|05-Aug-25
|-1,967.77
|-20,803.98
|-224.88
|-2,389.99
|06-Aug-25
|1,561.31
|-19,242.67
|177.84
|-2,212.15
|07-Aug-25
|-4,398.51
|-23,641.18
|-501.54
|-2,713.69
|08-Aug-25
|-5,519.81
|-29,160.99
|-629.44
|-3,343.13
|11-Aug-25
|2,826.16
|-26,334.83
|322.55
|-3,020.58
|12-Aug-25
|-964.60
|-27,299.43
|-110.13
|-3,130.71
|13-Aug-25
|-2,648.54
|-29,947.97
|-302.10
|-3,432.81
|14-Aug-25
|-2,264.38
|-32,212.35
|-258.21
|-3,691.02
|15-Aug-25
|0.00
|-32,212.35
|0.00
|-3,691.02
|18-Aug-25
|-1,208.35
|-33,420.70
|-138.12
|-3,829.14
|19-Aug-25
|1,015.64
|-32,405.06
|116.19
|-3,712.95
|20-Aug-25
|-12.27
|-32,417.33
|-1.41
|-3,714.36
|21-Aug-25
|-297.77
|-32,715.10
|-34.19
|-3,748.55
|22-Aug-25
|-562.34
|-33,277.44
|-64.66
|-3,813.21
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to the hints coming from the Jackson Hole Symposium. In data flows, the coming week will see US GDP, India IIP, India fiscal deficit update, and the US PCE inflation update. For FIIs, it will be a data-heavy week!
