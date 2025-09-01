Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 29, 2025

FPI SELLING INTENSIFIES ON TARIFF CONCERNS
FPIs were net sellers in the week to August 29, 2025 to the tune of just $(1,478) Million. They have now sold $(6.50) Billion in last 7 weeks. For the week, FPI selling was concentrated on the last 2 days after the punitive tariffs became effective. Towards the end of the week, the GDP growth for first quarter at 7.8% was much better than expected, although its impact on FPI sentiments remains to be seen.
During the week, the dollar index closed flat at 97.77 levels, as most traders remained cautious on the dollar. However, the USDINR weakened to an all-time low of ₹88.15/$, as banks rushed to hedge exposures. Brent Crude was also flat at $67.48/bbl as demand concerns stay. Towards the end of the week, while the India GDP data flattered, there were some concerns over the spike in fiscal deficit in the last 2 months.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 29, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,70,940.01)
|40,305.92
|(1,30,634.09)
|39,257.80
|(91,376.29)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(19,592.00)
|4,668.59
|(14,923.41)
|4,434.09
|(10,489.32)
|# – Recent Data is up to August 29, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(10,489) Million. This comprised $(14,923) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $4,434 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(19,592) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,669 Million. Big IPOs have taken a back seat amid the tariff tumult.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to August 29, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,478) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|04-Aug-25
|-1,445.44
|-1,445.44
|-165.47
|-165.47
|05-Aug-25
|-1,967.77
|-3,413.21
|-224.88
|-390.35
|06-Aug-25
|1,561.31
|-1,851.90
|177.84
|-212.51
|07-Aug-25
|-4,398.51
|-6,250.41
|-501.54
|-714.05
|08-Aug-25
|-5,519.81
|-11,770.22
|-629.44
|-1,343.49
|11-Aug-25
|2,826.16
|-8,944.06
|322.55
|-1,020.94
|12-Aug-25
|-964.60
|-9,908.66
|-110.13
|-1,131.07
|13-Aug-25
|-2,648.54
|-12,557.20
|-302.10
|-1,433.17
|14-Aug-25
|-2,264.38
|-14,821.58
|-258.21
|-1,691.38
|15-Aug-25
|0.00
|-14,821.58
|0.00
|-1,691.38
|18-Aug-25
|-1,208.35
|-16,029.93
|-138.12
|-1,829.50
|19-Aug-25
|1,015.64
|-15,014.29
|116.19
|-1,713.31
|20-Aug-25
|-12.27
|-15,026.56
|-1.41
|-1,714.72
|21-Aug-25
|-297.77
|-15,324.33
|-34.19
|-1,748.91
|22-Aug-25
|-562.34
|-15,886.67
|-64.66
|-1,813.57
|25-Aug-25
|340.16
|-15,546.51
|38.91
|-1,774.66
|26-Aug-25
|-1,555.13
|-17,101.64
|-177.89
|-1,952.55
|27-Aug-25
|0.00
|-17,101.64
|0.00
|-1,952.55
|28-Aug-25
|-5,650.28
|-22,751.92
|-643.97
|-2,596.52
|29-Aug-25
|-6,088.23
|-28,840.15
|-694.56
|-3,291.08
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to the hints coming from the US unemployment data. But, more importantly, the focus would be on how India handles the aftermath of the tariffs. The flattering GDP numbers may not matter too much for now!
