Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended December 27, 2024

FPI OUTFLOWS DEEPEN IN THE WEEK
There were expectations that short covering would be seen in the last week of 2024, but that was missing. We now have to wait for 2025 for fresh EM allocations. The week saw the Sensex rallying by 0.8%, but that did little to boost the enthusiasm of the FPIs. FPI outflows at $600 Million were far from alarming, but they are sharply higher MOM. Amidst the chaos in the secondary markets, the primary markets continued to see action in a truncated week, as FPIs participated in IPOs via pre-IPO placements, anchor allocation, and QIB subscription.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO DECEMBER 27, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for the last 3 calendar year viz., 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore)
|26,059.05
|6,305.79
|32,364.84
|16,431.20
|48,796.04
|Aug-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(5,552.01)
|12,872.13
|7,320.12
|18,173.17
|25,493.29
|Sep-2024 (₹ Crore)
|46,552.40
|11,171.24
|57,723.64
|35,813.99
|93,537.63
|Oct-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,13,858.81)
|19,841.86
|(94,016.95)
|(2,340.68)
|(96,357.63)
|Nov-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(39,315.78)
|17,703.98
|(21,611.80)
|167.80
|(21,444.00)
|Dec-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(656.74)
|17,331.85
|16,675.11
|12,565.17
|29,240.28
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,19,277.32)
|1,20,932.87
|1,655.55
|1,67,416.31
|1,69,071.86
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(14,148.40)
|14,416.24
|267.84
|20,056.97
|20,324.81
|# – Recent Data is up to December 27, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
It looks like year 2024 will be a year of neutral flows into equities, with debt being the saving grace. Out of the total net FPI flows of ₹1,691 Billion in calendar 2024, FPI infusion in debt was ₹1,674 Billion (99%), while equities saw FPI inflows of just ₹17 Billion. The net FPI inflow of $20.32 Billion in 2024 comprises of FPI inflows into debt of $20.06 Billion and $0.27 Billion of net FPI inflows into equities. If you look at the break-up of this $0.27 Billion equity inflows in 2024, secondary market equities saw net selling of $(14.15) Billion, while IPOs saw FPI infusion of $14.42 Billion.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to December 27, 2024, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $600 million, sharply higher than the last couple of weeks. Here is the week that was.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|02-Dec-24
|-990.32
|-990.32
|-117.21
|-117.21
|03-Dec-24
|3,793.55
|2,803.23
|447.98
|330.77
|04-Dec-24
|9,297.53
|12,100.76
|1,097.12
|1,427.89
|05-Dec-24
|2,863.58
|14,964.34
|338.13
|1,766.02
|06-Dec-24
|9,489.29
|24,453.63
|1,119.90
|2,885.92
|09-Dec-24
|-786.13
|23,667.50
|-92.86
|2,793.06
|10-Dec-24
|599.78
|24,267.28
|70.79
|2,863.85
|11-Dec-24
|1,867.12
|26,134.40
|220.04
|3,083.89
|12-Dec-24
|194.75
|26,329.15
|22.96
|3,106.85
|13-Dec-24
|-3,563.53
|22,765.62
|-419.87
|2,686.98
|16-Dec-24
|2,936.51
|25,702.13
|346.12
|3,033.10
|17-Dec-24
|189.10
|25,891.23
|22.29
|3,055.39
|18-Dec-24
|-2,386.74
|23,504.49
|-281.03
|2,774.36
|19-Dec-24
|-922.34
|22,582.15
|-108.59
|2,665.77
|20-Dec-24
|-793.19
|21,788.96
|-93.23
|2,572.54
|23-Dec-24
|-1,872.95
|19,916.01
|-220.12
|2,352.42
|24-Dec-24
|155.40
|20,071.41
|18.27
|2,370.69
|25-Dec-24
|0.00
|20,071.41
|0.00
|2,370.69
|26-Dec-24
|-1,804.10
|18,267.31
|-211.77
|2,158.92
|27-Dec-24
|-1,592.20
|16,675.11
|-186.73
|1,972.19
Data Source: NSDL
The only big data points that now remain are the current account deficit (CAD) for Q2FY25 and the new year allocation of FPIs.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.