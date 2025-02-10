Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended February 07, 2025

FPI NET SELLERS FOR NINTH WEEK IN A ROW
There was no relenting on FPI outflows in the week to February 07, 2025; although the numbers were relatively subdued. After FPI selling of $1.60 Billion, $2.28 Billion, $2.09 Billion, and $2.57 Billion in last 4 weeks, the current week saw FPI selling of $841 Million. That is nearly $9 Billion of equity selling by FPIs in last 5 weeks. For a change, FPIs were neutral in one session and buyers in another session. However, despite the reformist promise of Union Budget 2025-26, the markets were not too impressed.
In terms of macros, it was a steady week for India. The rupee was steady at ₹86.53/$ with the rate cut keeping the pressure on the rupee. Brent Crude hovered around $75/bbl in the week, so it was not too newsy. However, the real risks perceived by the FPIs pertained to Trump’s sanctions on Mexico, Canada, and China; and his increasingly inward-looking and aggressive stance on most economic issues. FPIs fear that such moves could backfire.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO FEBRUARY 07, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(9,090.25)
|1,748.47
|(7,341.78)
|17,688.43
|(10,346.65)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(90,993.97)
|5,625.25
|(85,368.72)
|18,504.34
|(66,864.38)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(10,533.10)
|649.72
|(9,883.38)
|2,115.28
|(7,768.10)
|# – Recent Data is up to February 07, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(7,768) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(9,883) Million of net selling in equities, substantially offset by $2,115 Million of net buying in debt. Secondary market selling in equities has been rampant, while FPI flows into IPOs are more work-in-progress.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to February 07, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(841) Million, sharply lower than previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us finally turn to the granular FPI flow story for January 2025.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|13-Jan-25
|-1,421.40
|-1,421.40
|-165.48
|-165.48
|14-Jan-25
|-4,276.46
|-5,697.86
|-494.75
|-660.23
|15-Jan-25
|-7,766.43
|-13,464.29
|-897.34
|-1,557.57
|16-Jan-25
|-4,396.93
|-17,861.22
|-508.31
|-2,065.88
|17-Jan-25
|-4,341.24
|-22,202.46
|-501.96
|-2,567.84
|20-Jan-25
|-3,627.11
|-25,829.57
|-418.91
|-2,986.75
|21-Jan-25
|-3,724.79
|-29,554.36
|-430.38
|-3,417.13
|22-Jan-25
|-6,327.90
|-35,882.26
|-731.43
|-4,148.56
|23-Jan-25
|-3,018.05
|-38,900.31
|-348.64
|-4,497.20
|24-Jan-25
|-3,061.48
|-41,961.79
|-354.09
|-4,851.29
|27-Jan-25
|-2,866.30
|-44,828.09
|-332.17
|-5,183.46
|28-Jan-25
|-4,514.16
|-49,342.25
|-522.36
|-5,705.82
|29-Jan-25
|-2,940.87
|-52,283.12
|-339.84
|-6,045.66
|30-Jan-25
|-1,796.22
|-54,079.34
|-207.47
|-6,253.13
|31-Jan-25
|-1,753.84
|-55,833.18
|-202.56
|-6,455.69
|03-Feb-25
|-1.32
|-55,834.50
|-0.15
|-6,455.84
|04-Feb-25
|-3,628.00
|-59,462.50
|-416.46
|-6,872.30
|05-Feb-25
|1,029.43
|-58,433.07
|118.16
|-6,754.14
|06-Feb-25
|-1,147.53
|-59,580.60
|-131.56
|-6,885.70
|07-Feb-25
|-3,594.36
|-63,174.96
|-410.50
|-7,296.20
Data Source: NSDL
With the Union Budget and the RBI policy out of the way, the action shifts back to the Trump tariff story; even as the Q3 GDP data and the second estimate of FY25 GDP is awaited on February 28, 2025.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.