Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended February 14, 2025

FPI REMAIN NET SELLERS FOR TENTH WEEK IN A ROW
The FPI outflows only intensified in the week to February 14, 2025; almost doubling over the previous week. FPIs have now been net sellers to the tune of nearly $11 Billion in the last 6 weeks since the start of January. Once again, the FPIs were net sellers for all the five trading sessions during the week. For now, it looks like the consumer spending oriented Union Budget and the rate cuts in RBI January Policy have done little to boost market sentiments.
In terms of macros, the rupee closed at ₹86.60/$ after the USDINR had scaled to ₹87.6/$ last week on rate cut expectations. Brent Crude hovered around $75/bbl, but FPIs continue to be apprehensive about Trump’s protective trade tactics. It has hit Mexico, Canada, and China the most; but India is also likely to feel the pressure of higher levies on steel and aluminium. The dollar strength has pushed India’s GDP and market cap to below $4 Trillion.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO FEBRUARY 14, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(23,242.26)
|1,970.00
|(21,272.26)
|7,901.86
|(13,370.40)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,05,145.98)
|5,846.78
|(99,299.20)
|8,357.77
|(90,941.43)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,159.58)
|675.10
|(11,484.48)
|948.77
|(10,535.71)
|# – Recent Data is up to February 14, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a deeply negative note with $(10,536) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(11,485) Million of net selling in equities, partially offset by $949 Million of net buying in debt. Secondary market selling in equities has been rampant, while FPI flows into IPOs are still tentative, which is not surprising.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to February 14, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(1,601) Million, sharply higher than previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us finally turn to the granular FPI flow story for January and February 2025.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|20-Jan-25
|-3,627.11
|-3,627.11
|-418.91
|-418.91
|21-Jan-25
|-3,724.79
|-7,351.90
|-430.38
|-849.29
|22-Jan-25
|-6,327.90
|-13,679.80
|-731.43
|-1,580.72
|23-Jan-25
|-3,018.05
|-16,697.85
|-348.64
|-1,929.36
|24-Jan-25
|-3,061.48
|-19,759.33
|-354.09
|-2,283.45
|27-Jan-25
|-2,866.30
|-22,625.63
|-332.17
|-2,615.62
|28-Jan-25
|-4,514.16
|-27,139.79
|-522.36
|-3,137.98
|29-Jan-25
|-2,940.87
|-30,080.66
|-339.84
|-3,477.82
|30-Jan-25
|-1,796.22
|-31,876.88
|-207.47
|-3,685.29
|31-Jan-25
|-1,753.84
|-33,630.72
|-202.56
|-3,887.85
|03-Feb-25
|-1.32
|-33,632.04
|-0.15
|-3,888.00
|04-Feb-25
|-3,628.00
|-37,260.04
|-416.46
|-4,304.46
|05-Feb-25
|1,029.43
|-36,230.61
|118.16
|-4,186.30
|06-Feb-25
|-1,147.53
|-37,378.14
|-131.56
|-4,317.86
|07-Feb-25
|-3,594.36
|-40,972.50
|-410.50
|-4,728.36
|10-Feb-25
|-472.69
|-41,445.19
|-54.04
|-4,782.40
|11-Feb-25
|-2,297.12
|-43,742.31
|-262.27
|-5,044.67
|12-Feb-25
|-4,089.26
|-47,831.57
|-470.65
|-5,515.32
|13-Feb-25
|-4,875.81
|-52,707.38
|-561.43
|-6,076.75
|14-Feb-25
|-2,195.60
|-54,902.98
|-252.71
|-6,329.46
Data Source: NSDL
Most of the macro data for the week is out of the way. Next week, the point of interest will be the RBI MPC minutes and the Fed meeting minutes. The crucial data will be the Q3FY25 GDP and the second estimate of FY25 annual GDP; to be released on February 28, 2025.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.