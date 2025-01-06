Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 03, 2025

FPI OUTFLOWS CONTINUE IN THE WEEK
Even as the new year began, there was not much respite on FPI flows. For the week, the FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $645 Million, compared to $600 Million in the previous week. The intensity may have reduced but the flow is still outward, which is not surprising considering the way the rupee has weakened sharply. For the full year 2024, the FPI flows into equity were neutral with the secondary market outflows almost exactly offsetting the IPO inflows. Some of the big concerns for FPIs, at this juncture, would be the weakness in GDP, faltering capex spending, rising current account deficit, and the pressure on corporate results. In this scenario, the FPIs are, at best, likely to be neutral on Indian equities.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JANUARY 03, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar year viz., 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(4,309.93)
|25.02
|(4,284.91)
|(5,805.40)
|(10,090.31)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(4,309.93)
|25.02
|(4,284.91)
|(5,805.40)
|(10,090.31)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(503.65)
|2.92
|(500.73)
|(677.85)
|(1,178.58)
|# – Recent Data is up to January 03, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
For the just concluded calendar year 2024 it was a year of neutral flows into equities, with debt being the saving grace. Out of the total net FPI flows of ₹1,658 Billion in calendar 2024, FPI infusion in debt was ₹1,653 Billion (99.7%), while equities saw FPI inflows of just ₹4.30 Billion. In terms of FPI equity flows in 2024, the inflows from IPOs almost entirely offset the outflows from secondary markets. Year 2025 has begun on a cautious note with $1,179 Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This included $501 Million of net selling in equities and $678 Million of net selling in debt. However, these are early days still.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to January 03, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $645 million, sharply higher than the last couple of weeks. Here is the week that was.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|09-Dec-24
|-786.13
|-786.13
|-92.86
|-92.86
|10-Dec-24
|599.78
|-186.35
|70.79
|-22.07
|11-Dec-24
|1,867.12
|1,680.77
|220.04
|197.97
|12-Dec-24
|194.75
|1,875.52
|22.96
|220.93
|13-Dec-24
|-3,563.53
|-1,688.01
|-419.87
|-198.94
|16-Dec-24
|2,936.51
|1,248.50
|346.12
|147.18
|17-Dec-24
|189.10
|1,437.60
|22.29
|169.47
|18-Dec-24
|-2,386.74
|-949.14
|-281.03
|-111.56
|19-Dec-24
|-922.34
|-1,871.48
|-108.59
|-220.15
|20-Dec-24
|-793.19
|-2,664.67
|-93.23
|-313.38
|23-Dec-24
|-1,872.95
|-4,537.62
|-220.12
|-533.50
|24-Dec-24
|155.40
|-4,382.22
|18.27
|-515.23
|25-Dec-24
|0.00
|-4,382.22
|0.00
|-515.23
|26-Dec-24
|-1,804.10
|-6,186.32
|-211.77
|-727.00
|27-Dec-24
|-1,592.20
|-7,778.52
|-186.73
|-913.73
|30-Dec-24
|370.17
|-7,408.35
|43.25
|-870.48
|31-Dec-24
|-1,598.78
|-9,007.13
|-187.07
|-1,057.55
|01-Jan-25
|-5,351.05
|-14,358.18
|-624.96
|-1,682.51
|02-Jan-25
|-597.46
|-14,955.64
|-69.70
|-1,752.21
|03-Jan-25
|1,663.60
|-13,292.04
|193.93
|-1,558.28
Data Source: NSDL
The big data points that the FPIs will watch out this week will be the FOMC minutes, US unemployment data and the first estimates of India GDP!
