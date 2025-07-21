Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 18, 2025

FPIS TURN CAUTIOUS AHEAD OF TARIFF DEADLINE
After infusing $1.52 Billion, $497 Million, and $614 Million in last 3 weeks; the latest week to July 18, 2025 saw FPIs net sellers in equity to the tune of $(1,090) Million. FPIs were wary of the uncertainty over the trade deal as well as the new risk of secondary sanctions on countries like India importing crude oil from Russia. Jane Street has impacted F&O volumes.
During the week, the dollar index showed strength, rallying further to 98.46 levels. This led to the USDINR weakening to ₹86.15/$ mark and stayed above ₹86/$ for most of the week. Brent Crude could not sustain above the $70/bbl mark and eventually closed the week at $69.23/bbl. Demand still remains an overhang for oil.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 18, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(10,775.37)
|5251.50
|(5,523.87)
|11,462.78
|5,938.91
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,10,663.21)
|27,239.26
|(83,423.95)
|24,029.26
|(59,394.69)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,681.20)
|3,161.35
|(9,519.85)
|2,699.00
|(6,820.85)
|# – Recent Data is up to July 18, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(6,821) Million. This comprised $(9,520) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,699 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(12,681) Million; offset by IPO buying of $3,161 Million. IPO flows and debt inflows continue to hold up the FPI flow story.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to July 18, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,090) Million.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|23-Jun-25
|9,471.58
|9,471.58
|1,093.55
|1,093.55
|24-Jun-25
|-1,836.29
|7,635.29
|-211.53
|882.02
|25-Jun-25
|-4,336.58
|3,298.71
|-503.64
|378.38
|26-Jun-25
|-854.15
|2,444.56
|-99.47
|278.91
|27-Jun-25
|10,662.98
|13,107.54
|1,243.46
|1,522.37
|30-Jun-25
|5,674.78
|18,782.32
|663.26
|2,185.63
|01-Jul-25
|829.62
|19,611.94
|96.98
|2,282.61
|02-Jul-25
|1,105.52
|20,717.46
|129.12
|2,411.73
|03-Jul-25
|-747.11
|19,970.35
|-87.19
|2,324.54
|04-Jul-25
|-2,608.57
|17,361.78
|-305.05
|2,019.49
|07-Jul-25
|691.97
|18,053.75
|81.04
|2,100.53
|08-Jul-25
|2,771.19
|20,824.94
|322.93
|2,423.46
|09-Jul-25
|284.23
|21,109.17
|33.16
|2,456.62
|10-Jul-25
|672.20
|21,781.37
|78.35
|2,534.97
|11-Jul-25
|839.75
|22,621.12
|98.13
|2,633.10
|14-Jul-25
|-4,495.01
|18,126.11
|-523.57
|2,109.53
|15-Jul-25
|-789.32
|17,336.79
|-91.79
|2,017.74
|16-Jul-25
|-173.63
|17,163.16
|-20.23
|1,997.51
|17-Jul-25
|-1,040.59
|16,122.57
|-121.27
|1,876.24
|18-Jul-25
|-2,864.12
|13,258.45
|-333.36
|1,542.88
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows are likely to react to several specific factors. There is the core sector data coming up on Monday and the HSBC Compositive PMI in the middle of the week. In addition, Fed speak by Jerome Powell and Michelle Bowman will also be closely tracked for cues ahead of the 30-July meeting. However, the immediate concerns would be the Indo-US trade deal and secondary sanctions on Russian oil buyers!
