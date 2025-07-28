Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 25, 2025

IT WAS A MIXED WEEK FOR FPI FLOWS
FPIs were net sellers in the previous week to 18-Jul to the tune of $(1,090) Million; after they had infused $2.63 Billion in the three weeks prior to that. In the latest week to July 25, 2025 FPIs were marginal net sellers in equity to the tune of $(113) Million. During the week, FPIs were net sellers on 3 days and net buyers on 2 days; making it a rather neutral week.
During the week, the dollar index dipped further to 97.67 levels. Despite that, the USDINR weakened sharply to ₹86.46/$ during the week. Brent Crude struggled to break above the $70/bbl mark and closed the week at $68.44/bbl. Meanwhile, even as the Indo-US deal remains elusive; markets got a late boost from the Indo-UK trade deal.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 25, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(20,262.95)
|13,759.86
|(6,503.09)
|8,607.89
|2,104.80
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,20,150.79)
|35,747.62
|(84,403.17)
|21,174.37
|(63,228.80)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(13,780.44)
|4,147.75
|(9,632.69)
|2,368.12
|(7,264.57)
|# – Recent Data is up to July 25, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(7,265) Million. This comprised $(9,633) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,368 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(13,781) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,148 Million. IPO flows supported equity FPI flows, while debt flows are still positive.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to July 25, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(113) Million. These were the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|30-Jun-25
|5,674.78
|5,674.78
|663.26
|663.26
|01-Jul-25
|829.62
|6,504.40
|96.98
|760.24
|02-Jul-25
|1,105.52
|7,609.92
|129.12
|889.36
|03-Jul-25
|-747.11
|6,862.81
|-87.19
|802.17
|04-Jul-25
|-2,608.57
|4,254.24
|-305.05
|497.12
|07-Jul-25
|691.97
|4,946.21
|81.04
|578.16
|08-Jul-25
|2,771.19
|7,717.40
|322.93
|901.09
|09-Jul-25
|284.23
|8,001.63
|33.16
|934.25
|10-Jul-25
|672.20
|8,673.83
|78.35
|1,012.60
|11-Jul-25
|839.75
|9,513.58
|98.13
|1,110.73
|14-Jul-25
|-4,495.01
|5,018.57
|-523.57
|587.16
|15-Jul-25
|-789.32
|4,229.25
|-91.79
|495.37
|16-Jul-25
|-173.63
|4,055.62
|-20.23
|475.14
|17-Jul-25
|-1,040.59
|3,015.03
|-121.27
|353.87
|18-Jul-25
|-2,864.12
|150.91
|-333.36
|20.51
|21-Jul-25
|781.85
|932.76
|90.70
|111.21
|22-Jul-25
|-1,084.36
|-151.60
|-125.76
|-14.55
|23-Jul-25
|4,618.07
|4,466.47
|535.38
|520.83
|24-Jul-25
|-3,299.28
|1,167.19
|-382.01
|138.82
|25-Jul-25
|-1,995.50
|-828.31
|-231.15
|-92.33
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to specific data points. While the Indo-UK deal will be a force multiplier, the Indo-US deal would be the big act. FPIs will be focused on outcome of the US Fed meet on 30-July, where 25 bps rate cut is on the cards. India will also see June IIP and fiscal deficit update next week. Markets await August 01 deadline with bated breath!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.