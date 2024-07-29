Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 26, 2024

FPIS TURN AGGRESSIVE SELLERS POST UNION BUDGET
In the latest week to July 26, 2024, the FPIs continued to be net buyers in the equity markets. However, after being net buyers in the first two days of the week, the FPIs turned net sellers in the last 3 days of the week post the Union Budget. At the end of the week, the FPIs were still net buyer to the tune of $349 Million. However, this included net infusion of $1,216 Million in the first two days of the week and net selling of $867 Million in the last three days post the budget announcement. However, it cannot be gainsaid that this was the seventh consecutive week of net buying by FPIs in Indian equities.
In the last 6 weeks, the FPIs were net buyers of $1.85 Billion, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1.41 Billion, $1.83 Billion, and $1.72 Billion . In short, FPIs have infused an imposing $9.04 Billion in the last 7 weeks since the formation of the Modi 3.0 government at the centre in the first week of June. With the Modi government being voted back to power, albeit with a much thinner mandate, the FPIs were convinced that the reforms were here to stay. However, in the latest week to July 26, 2024, the sentiments of FPIs did change in the latter part of the week, post the full budget.
WHY DID THE FULL BUDGET SPOOK FPI SENTIMENTS?
In fact, there were a number of announcements in the Union Budget that spooked the FPIs and led to a bout of selling in the last 3 days of the week. Here is a quick look at the drivers of the market correction post the budget announcement.
Of course, an important trigger for FPI outflows had nothing to do with the budget. The US data on GDP and PCE inflation increased the likelihood of a rate cut in September. This would create a lot of tumult in global flows. We have to wait and watch!
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 26, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|27,236.66
|6,451.24
|33,687.30
|15,516.97
|49,204.27
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(5,268.77)
|42,157.26
|36,888.49
|1,02,122.03
|1,39,010.52
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(614.64)
|5,063.83
|4,449.19
|12,280.16
|16,729.35
|# – Recent Data is up to July 26, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs remained net buyers in the week to July 26, 2024 at $349 Million after being net buyers to the tune of $1,845 Million, $885 Million, $953 Million, $1,724 Million, $1,825 Million, and $1,405 Million in the previous 6 weeks. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $16,729.35 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $4,449.19 Million and were net buyers in debt to the tune of $12,280.16 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 73.4% of the total net FPI flows into India. In short, year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows; although the dominance of debt flows have fallen from above 95% to under 75%. As of the close of July 26, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(614.64) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $5,063.83 Million.
Had the budget even been neutral, the latest week to July 26, 2024 would have been another week of impressive FPI flows. In fact, FPIs infused $1.22 Billion in the first two days of the week, before the Union Budget came and spoilt the sentiments. However, the week still ended with net FPI buying in equities to the tune of $349 Million making the FPIs net buyers for the seventh week in a row. Since the Modi 3.0 government assumed office, the FPIs have infused $9.04 Billion into Indian equities. Let us now turn to the major news flows that impacted the FPI sentiments in the week.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to July 26, 2024, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $349 Million. For 7 weeks in a row, the FPIs have been net buyers in equity; infusing $9.04 Billion in the process. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
It was an action packed week for the FPI flows, with the budget turning the tide for FPI sentiments. One can expect some rationality to return next week.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|01-Jul-24
|1,553.37
|1,553.37
|186.14
|186.14
|02-Jul-24
|-494.08
|1,059.29
|-59.24
|126.90
|03-Jul-24
|-2,507.09
|-1,447.80
|-300.20
|-173.30
|04-Jul-24
|3,898.51
|2,450.71
|466.70
|293.40
|05-Jul-24
|5,511.54
|7,962.25
|660.05
|953.45
|08-Jul-24
|3,169.45
|11,131.70
|379.57
|1,333.02
|09-Jul-24
|161.67
|11,293.37
|19.37
|1,352.39
|10-Jul-24
|1,528.18
|12,821.55
|183.05
|1,535.44
|11-Jul-24
|2,183.95
|15,005.50
|261.58
|1,797.02
|12-Jul-24
|346.92
|15,352.42
|41.53
|1,838.55
|15-Jul-24
|5,367.76
|20,720.18
|642.55
|2,481.10
|16-Jul-24
|3,337.89
|24,058.07
|399.44
|2,880.54
|17-Jul-24
|0.00
|24,058.07
|0.00
|2,880.54
|18-Jul-24
|1,660.80
|25,718.87
|198.71
|3,079.25
|19-Jul-24
|5,052.87
|30,771.74
|604.12
|3,683.37
|22-Jul-24
|1,824.07
|32,595.81
|218.09
|3,901.46
|23-Jul-24
|8,346.73
|40,942.54
|997.63
|4,899.09
|24-Jul-24
|-1,548.64
|39,393.90
|-185.10
|4,713.99
|25-Jul-24
|-3,508.22
|35,885.68
|-419.13
|4,294.86
|26-Jul-24
|-2,197.79
|33,687.89
|-262.56
|4,032.30
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were net buyers for the seventh week in a row. With the political uncertainty coming to an end, this week was all about the Union Budget. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
With the budget gone, the FPIs may spend, at best, one more week in interpreting the fine print of the budget. Meanwhile, the focus of the FPIs is likely to shift to the US rates trajectory and it will await cues in the upcoming Fed policy statement on July 31, 2024. The FPIs will also be close watching the Indian data flows on fiscal deficit and core sector growth next week. The other big trigger will be the overall picture of the Q1 results that is likely to start emerging from the first week of August 2024.
