Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 06, 2025

FPIS NET SELL EQUITY AND DEBT IN FIRST WEEK OF JUNE
The previous week saw FPIs net buying $705 Million in equities. However, this week, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $(1,025) Million. While FPIs infused $3.50 Billion into debt in the last week of May, they were net sellers in debt to the tune of $(2.50) Billion in June first week. FPIs have been wary of the narrowing spreads between Indian debt and US debt. The spike in oil prices also spooked FPI flows in the week.
The dollar index (DXY) weakened to 99.20, but the rupee saw pressure at ₹85.79/$ due to doubling of steel tariffs by the US; and the uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal. Brent Crude bounced to $66.60/bbl, after the US jobs data was better than expected, although OPEC supplies will remain the overhang. The pro-growth and pro-liquidity monetary policy should help. It is evident in the VIX falling sharply to 14.63 levels.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 06, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(12,077.43)
|3,327.99
|(8,749.44)
|(21,442.81)
|(30,192.25)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,20,432.04)
|19,192.24
|(1,01,239.80)
|13,277.03
|(87,962.77)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(13,816.12)
|2,223.83
|(11,592.29)
|1,448.33
|(10,143.96)
|# – Recent Data is up to June 06, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(10,144) Million of overall net selling by FPIs; with selling in equity and debt this week. This comprised $(11,592) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $1,448 Million of net buying in debt. For the week overall, the FPIs saw net selling in equities to the tune of $(1,024) Million, while net selling in debt for the week stood at $(2,508) Million.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to June 06, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities to the tune of $(1,025) Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|12-May-25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13-May-25
|-2,388.23
|-2,388.23
|-278.85
|-278.85
|14-May-25
|164.30
|-2,223.93
|19.35
|-259.50
|15-May-25
|930.55
|-1,293.38
|109.09
|-150.41
|16-May-25
|5,746.53
|4,453.15
|671.42
|521.01
|19-May-25
|7,483.41
|11,936.56
|874.57
|1,395.58
|20-May-25
|937.83
|12,874.39
|109.69
|1,505.27
|21-May-25
|-10,041.38
|2,833.01
|-1,175.01
|330.26
|22-May-25
|2,272.24
|5,105.25
|265.59
|595.85
|23-May-25
|-5,436.42
|-331.17
|-634.61
|-38.76
|26-May-25
|593.93
|262.76
|69.32
|30.56
|27-May-25
|1,586.48
|1,849.24
|186.86
|217.42
|28-May-25
|952.89
|2,802.13
|111.68
|329.10
|29-May-25
|4,649.70
|7,451.83
|542.64
|871.74
|30-May-25
|-1,758.23
|5,693.60
|-205.64
|666.10
|02-Jun-25
|-5,003.74
|689.86
|-585.38
|80.72
|03-Jun-25
|-2,105.51
|-1,415.65
|-246.45
|-165.73
|04-Jun-25
|-3,295.02
|-4,710.67
|-385.57
|-551.30
|05-Jun-25
|1,605.42
|-3,105.25
|186.76
|-364.54
|06-Jun-25
|49.41
|-3,055.84
|5.76
|-358.78
Data Source: NSDL
The monetary policy has been a big-bang policy and the markets will use the next week to digest the finer points. The immediate focus will be on the India inflation number and the trade data for May 2025. From a longer perspective, markets will await the FY25 current account deficit (CAD) data, to be announced in the last week of June 2025!
