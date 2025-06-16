Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 13, 2025

FPIS NET BUYERS IN THE WEEK, BUT FRIDAY SPOILS THE PARTY
The previous week saw FPIs net selling $(1,205) Million in equities. However, this week, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $391 Million. It could have been much better, had it not been for the FPI sell-off on Friday after Israel launched concerted attacks on Iran, and price of crude oil shot up by 8% in a single day. FPIs continue to remain sellers in debt. However, the immediate concern for the FPIs would be the trajectory of the Israel-Iran conflict.
The dollar index (DXY) cracked sharply to 98.14 levels, but the rupee still weakened to ₹86.25/$ due to risk-off sentiments across emerging markets. Brent Crude spiked to close the week at $75.18/bbl. Crude has now gained over 30% since the start of May 2025. The good news was on the India inflation front, which dipped to 2.82%, although the focus was more on the Israel-Iran conflict. The Nifty VIX also spiked by 7.6% on Friday to 15.08 levels.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 13, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(9,467.60)
|4,065.99
|(5,401,61)
|(26,616.35)
|(32,017.96)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,17,822.21)
|19,930.24
|(97,891.97)
|8,073.49
|(89,818.48)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(13,511.61)
|2,310.14
|(11,201.47)
|839.29
|(10,362.18)
|# – Recent Data is up to June 13, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(10,362) Million of overall net selling by FPIs; in equity and debt during the week. This comprised $(11,201) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $839 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(13,512) Million; offset by IPO buying of $2,310 Million.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to June 13, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities to the tune of $391 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|19-May-25
|7,483.41
|7,483.41
|874.57
|874.57
|20-May-25
|937.83
|8,421.24
|109.69
|984.26
|21-May-25
|-10,041.38
|-1,620.14
|-1,175.01
|-190.75
|22-May-25
|2,272.24
|652.10
|265.59
|74.84
|23-May-25
|-5,436.42
|-4,784.32
|-634.61
|-559.77
|26-May-25
|593.93
|-4,190.39
|69.32
|-490.45
|27-May-25
|1,586.48
|-2,603.91
|186.86
|-303.59
|28-May-25
|952.89
|-1,651.02
|111.68
|-191.91
|29-May-25
|4,649.70
|2,998.68
|542.64
|350.73
|30-May-25
|-1,758.23
|1,240.45
|-205.64
|145.09
|02-Jun-25
|-5,003.74
|-3,763.29
|-585.38
|-440.29
|03-Jun-25
|-2,105.51
|-5,868.80
|-246.45
|-686.74
|04-Jun-25
|-3,295.02
|-9,163.82
|-385.57
|-1,072.31
|05-Jun-25
|1,605.42
|-7,558.40
|186.76
|-885.55
|06-Jun-25
|49.41
|-7,508.99
|5.76
|-879.79
|09-Jun-25
|1,265.00
|-6,243.99
|147.46
|-732.33
|10-Jun-25
|2,412.10
|-3,831.89
|282.12
|-450.21
|11-Jun-25
|3,077.89
|-754.00
|359.59
|-90.62
|12-Jun-25
|-131.40
|-885.40
|-15.38
|-106.00
|13-Jun-25
|-3,275.76
|-4,161.16
|-382.97
|-488.97
Data Source: NSDL
Inflation came in lower than expected at 2.82%, but the week was largely about geopolitical risks after Israel attacked Iran. The next week will see some very critical data flows like the RBI MPC minutes, Fed policy statement, Fed projections of macros; and above all, the current account deficit data for FY25. It should be action-packed for FPIs.
