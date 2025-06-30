iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 27, 2025

30 Jun 2025 , 09:26 AM

FPIS CLOSE THE WEEK WITH A SWAGGER

FPIs infused over $1 billion each on Monday and Friday, but were net sellers on other days, resulting in net FPI buying of $1.52 Billion for the week. Geopolitical risk subsided and the focus shifts to trade deals. FPI flows in debt were marginally positive this week. With an uneasy truce, FPIs are not too sure when the situation could deteriorate once again.

Dollar index (DXY) weakened further to 97.25 levels. The rupee hardened to ₹85.45/$ on weak dollar index and a current account surplus in Q4. Brent Crude fell sharply to $66.8/bbl, as peace seemed to return to the Middle East. India surprised the street with a current account surplus in Q4 and FY25 CAD at just 0.6% of GDP. Nifty VIX tapered to 12.39 levels.

MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 27, 2025

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.

Calendar

Month

 FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows
Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22)
Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27
Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92
Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) (81,903.72) 3,876.78 (78,026.94) 815.91 (77,211.03)
Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) (41,748.97) 7,174.62 (34,574.35) 10,273.72 (24,300.63)
Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) (6,027.77) 2,055.16 (3,972.61) 36,953.97 32,981.36
Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) 3,243.03 980.28 4,223.31 (24,413.24) (20,189.93)
May-2025 (₹ Crore) 18,082.82 1,777.41 19,860.23 11,089.48) 30,949.71
Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) # 2,791.99 6,123.51 8,915.50 (24,646.78) (15,731.28)
Total for 2025 (₹ Crore) (1,05,562.62) 21,987.76 (83,574.86) 10,073.06 (73,501.80)
For 2025 ($ Million) (12,088.73) 2,548.37 (9,540.36) 1,068.81 (8,471.55)
# – Recent Data is up to June 27, 2025 

Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)

Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(8,472) Million. This comprised $(9,541) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $1,069 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(12,089) Million; offset by IPO buying of $2,548 Million. It was a week dominated by IPO flows.

FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS

For the week to June 27, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $1,522 Million.

  • Late on Friday, the RBI reported Q4 and full year current account position. India had a surplus on current account in Q4 of $13.5 billion, which cut the overall current account deficit to $23.3 Billion, or 0.6% of FY25 GDP!
  • Three key factors worked favourably in the current account for India. The global unrest led to back-ending of goods imports. Services exports continued to grow at a robust pace. Thirdly, the inward remittances continued at record levels in FY25.
  • Indo-US trade deal may be delayed after both nations could not agree upon the level of tariffs, opening up services and allowing GM crops from the US. There will be one more round before July 09 for a trade deal.
  • US GDP contracted by -0.5% as per final estimate for Q1, sharper than early estimates. The PCE inflation came in at 2.3% for May, but core PCE inflation at 2.7% is on the higher side. It remains to be seen how the Fed reacts to the GDP contraction.
  • Amidst cautious calls on gold, BOFA expects 20% upside to $4,000/oz by 2026. According to BOFA, the next trigger will not be central bank buying or safe haven buying by investors. It will be gold as a hedge against rising US fiscal deficit and dollar weakness.

Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.

DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows
02-Jun-25 -5,003.74 -5,003.74 -585.38 -585.38
03-Jun-25 -2,105.51 -7,109.25 -246.45 -831.83
04-Jun-25 -3,295.02 -10,404.27 -385.57 -1,217.40
05-Jun-25 1,605.42 -8,798.85 186.76 -1,030.64
06-Jun-25 49.41 -8,749.44 5.76 -1,024.88
09-Jun-25 1,265.00 -7,484.44 147.46 -877.42
10-Jun-25 2,412.10 -5,072.34 282.12 -595.30
11-Jun-25 3,077.89 -1,994.45 359.59 -235.71
12-Jun-25 -131.40 -2,125.85 -15.38 -251.09
13-Jun-25 -3,275.76 -5,401.61 -382.97 -634.06
16-Jun-25 -373.65 -5,775.26 -43.40 -677.46
17-Jun-25 -2,647.46 -8,422.72 -307.76 -985.22
18-Jun-25 2,788.27 -5,634.45 323.85 -661.37
19-Jun-25 -597.59 -6,232.04 -69.24 -730.61
20-Jun-25 2,040.00 -4,192.04 235.29 -495.32
23-Jun-25 9,471.58 5,279.54 1,093.55 598.23
24-Jun-25 -1,836.29 3,443.25 -211.53 386.70
25-Jun-25 -4,336.58 -893.33 -503.64 -116.94
26-Jun-25 -854.15 -1,747.48 -99.47 -216.41
27-Jun-25 10,662.98 8,915.50 1,243.46 1,027.05

Data Source: NSDL

  • In previous 7 weeks, FPIs saw net inflows of $130 Million, $391 Million; net outflows $(1,025) Million; net inflows $705 Million, net outflows $(560) Million; net inflows of $521 Million, and $1,658 Million. The week to June 27, 2025, saw net FPI buying worth $1,522 Million.
  • In last 4 rolling weeks, total net FPI inflows into equities were to the tune ₹8,916 Crore or $1,027 Million. Debt markets saw insipid buying.

In the coming week, FPI flows are likely to react to the better-than-expected current account position. Secondly, the relative peace in the Middle East and sober oil prices are key positives. Two key domestic data points will be the IIP growth for May, and the two-month update on the fiscal deficit. Of course, all eyes will be on the Indo-US trade deal.

Related Tags

  • Foreign Investors
  • FPIs
  • nifty
  • PortfolioFlows
  • RBIPolicy
  • sensex
  • StockMarkets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:22 PM
RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|11:31 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.