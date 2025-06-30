Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended June 27, 2025

FPIS CLOSE THE WEEK WITH A SWAGGER
FPIs infused over $1 billion each on Monday and Friday, but were net sellers on other days, resulting in net FPI buying of $1.52 Billion for the week. Geopolitical risk subsided and the focus shifts to trade deals. FPI flows in debt were marginally positive this week. With an uneasy truce, FPIs are not too sure when the situation could deteriorate once again.
Dollar index (DXY) weakened further to 97.25 levels. The rupee hardened to ₹85.45/$ on weak dollar index and a current account surplus in Q4. Brent Crude fell sharply to $66.8/bbl, as peace seemed to return to the Middle East. India surprised the street with a current account surplus in Q4 and FY25 CAD at just 0.6% of GDP. Nifty VIX tapered to 12.39 levels.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JUNE 27, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|2,791.99
|6,123.51
|8,915.50
|(24,646.78)
|(15,731.28)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,05,562.62)
|21,987.76
|(83,574.86)
|10,073.06
|(73,501.80)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,088.73)
|2,548.37
|(9,540.36)
|1,068.81
|(8,471.55)
|# – Recent Data is up to June 27, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(8,472) Million. This comprised $(9,541) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $1,069 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(12,089) Million; offset by IPO buying of $2,548 Million. It was a week dominated by IPO flows.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to June 27, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $1,522 Million.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|02-Jun-25
|-5,003.74
|-5,003.74
|-585.38
|-585.38
|03-Jun-25
|-2,105.51
|-7,109.25
|-246.45
|-831.83
|04-Jun-25
|-3,295.02
|-10,404.27
|-385.57
|-1,217.40
|05-Jun-25
|1,605.42
|-8,798.85
|186.76
|-1,030.64
|06-Jun-25
|49.41
|-8,749.44
|5.76
|-1,024.88
|09-Jun-25
|1,265.00
|-7,484.44
|147.46
|-877.42
|10-Jun-25
|2,412.10
|-5,072.34
|282.12
|-595.30
|11-Jun-25
|3,077.89
|-1,994.45
|359.59
|-235.71
|12-Jun-25
|-131.40
|-2,125.85
|-15.38
|-251.09
|13-Jun-25
|-3,275.76
|-5,401.61
|-382.97
|-634.06
|16-Jun-25
|-373.65
|-5,775.26
|-43.40
|-677.46
|17-Jun-25
|-2,647.46
|-8,422.72
|-307.76
|-985.22
|18-Jun-25
|2,788.27
|-5,634.45
|323.85
|-661.37
|19-Jun-25
|-597.59
|-6,232.04
|-69.24
|-730.61
|20-Jun-25
|2,040.00
|-4,192.04
|235.29
|-495.32
|23-Jun-25
|9,471.58
|5,279.54
|1,093.55
|598.23
|24-Jun-25
|-1,836.29
|3,443.25
|-211.53
|386.70
|25-Jun-25
|-4,336.58
|-893.33
|-503.64
|-116.94
|26-Jun-25
|-854.15
|-1,747.48
|-99.47
|-216.41
|27-Jun-25
|10,662.98
|8,915.50
|1,243.46
|1,027.05
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows are likely to react to the better-than-expected current account position. Secondly, the relative peace in the Middle East and sober oil prices are key positives. Two key domestic data points will be the IIP growth for May, and the two-month update on the fiscal deficit. Of course, all eyes will be on the Indo-US trade deal.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.