Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 07, 2025

FPI NET SELLING DEEPENS DURING THE WEEK
After a week of subdued selling in last 2 weeks, the FPIs were back to selling a massive $2.84 Billion in equities in the recent week to March 07, 2025. FPIs were net sellers on all 5 trading sessions this week. This does mark the fourteenth consecutive week of net selling by FPIs, who have sold more than $15.8 Billion in Indian equities since the start of 2025. There were not too many data flows, but the auto numbers surely disappointed the street this week.
In key macros, the rupee continued to hover around ₹87.10/$ levels, and has faced pressure from persistent dollar buying by oil companies. RBI intervention in the rupee market has been relatively cautious. Brent Crude fell to $70/bbl. The oil markets are in a state of flux because if the Europeans go ahead and support Ukraine in its war against Russia, it could just about change the global equations altogether.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 07, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(25,246.67)
|493.78
|(24,752.89)
|17,142.46
|(7,610.43)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,48,899.36)
|11,545.18
|(1,37,354.18)
|28,232.09
|(1,09,122.09)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(17,185.10)
|1,330.39
|(15,854.71)
|3,223.02
|(12,631.69)
|# – Recent Data is up to March 07, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has surely begun on a deeply negative note with $(12,632) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(15,855) Million of net selling in equities, partially offset by $3,223 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO action has been fairly tepid in recent weeks with most mainboard IPOs on hold. Even companies that have firmed up IPO plans, are not too sure of the timing. This month, the markets will await the decision of the US Federal Reserve on March 18, 2025; wherein there are split expectations of a 25 bps rate cut.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to March 07, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(2,835) Million, sharply higher than the previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|10-Feb-25
|-472.69
|-472.69
|-54.04
|-54.04
|11-Feb-25
|-2,297.12
|-2,769.81
|-262.27
|-316.31
|12-Feb-25
|-4,089.26
|-6,859.07
|-470.65
|-786.96
|13-Feb-25
|-4,875.81
|-11,734.88
|-561.43
|-1,348.39
|14-Feb-25
|-2,195.60
|-13,930.48
|-252.71
|-1,601.10
|17-Feb-25
|-5,023.44
|-18,953.92
|-578.16
|-2,179.26
|18-Feb-25
|-2,122.76
|-21,076.68
|-244.63
|-2,423.89
|19-Feb-25
|0.00
|-21,076.68
|0.00
|-2,423.89
|20-Feb-25
|8,216.28
|-12,860.40
|944.68
|-1,479.21
|21-Feb-25
|-3,507.56
|-16,367.96
|-404.56
|-1,883.77
|24-Feb-25
|-3,431.23
|-19,799.19
|-396.01
|-2,279.78
|25-Feb-25
|-5,719.21
|-25,518.40
|-659.72
|-2,939.50
|26-Feb-25
|0.00
|-25,518.40
|0.00
|-2,939.50
|27-Feb-25
|-2,833.92
|-28,352.32
|-325.73
|-3,265.23
|28-Feb-25
|1,119.75
|-27,232.57
|128.39
|-3,136.84
|03-Mar-25
|-12,026.05
|-39,258.62
|-1,375.97
|-4,512.81
|04-Mar-25
|-4,662.53
|-43,921.15
|-533.88
|-5,046.69
|05-Mar-25
|-3,536.05
|-47,457.20
|-404.68
|-5,451.37
|06-Mar-25
|-1,889.48
|-49,346.68
|-216.96
|-5,668.33
|07-Mar-25
|-2,638.78
|-51,985.46
|-303.00
|-5,971.33
Data Source: NSDL
The next big triggers for the market will come from the inflation and IIP data in the coming week as well as the outcome of the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 18, 2025. That could set the tone for FPI flows, although it is Trump Tariffs that will dominate the debate!
