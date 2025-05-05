Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 02, 2025

FPIS STAY NET BUYERS; BUT MANY QUESTIONS REMAIN
After infusing $2,040 Million into Indian equities in the previous week, FPI flows were relatively modest at $1,180 Million in this week. In the last 3 weeks, FPIs infused $4.21 Billion into Indian equities. Clearly, FPIs are not reading too much into the geopolitical risks caused by Pahalgam attacks. The view is that, India and China will exercise restraint and put their economies and trade in order. That leave little room for Pakistan to manoeuvre.
Meanwhile, Indian rupee strengthened further to ₹84.50/$ gaining ₹3/$ from the lows of February. That was supported by the dollar index (DXY) staying around 99.5 for the fourth week in succession. Brent cracked sharply to the range of $60-61/bbl, after Saudi Arabia indicated they would be boosting oil supplies, even if it meant lower price realizations. The US GDP slipped into contraction mode in Q1, and that also depressed oil prices.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 02, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|173.05
|0.34
|173.39
|(1,856.82)
|(1,683.43)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,26,264.38)
|14,087.18
|(1,12,177.20)
|21,773.54
|(90,403.66)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(14,515.80)
|1,624.84
|(12,890.96)
|2,443.76
|(10,447.20)
|
# – Recent Data is up to May 02, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(10,447) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although there was some improvement this week, thanks to equity inflows. This comprised of $(12,891) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $2,444 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO of Ather Energy saw huge anchor and QIB participation and that is reflected in the primary market FPI flows. FPIs were net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(24,413) Crore in April 2025 as the narrowing of Indo-US yield spreads triggered FPI outflows from India.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to May 02, 2025, FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of $1,180 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|07-Apr-25
|-3,128.15
|-3,128.15
|-367.03
|-367.03
|08-Apr-25
|-8,931.15
|-12,059.30
|-1,040.82
|-1,407.85
|09-Apr-25
|-4,673.87
|-16,733.17
|-544.05
|-1,951.90
|10-Apr-25
|0.00
|-16,733.17
|0.00
|-1,951.90
|11-Apr-25
|-4,487.41
|-21,220.58
|-518.07
|-2,469.97
|14-Apr-25
|0.00
|-21,220.58
|0.00
|-2,469.97
|15-Apr-25
|-2,351.99
|-23,572.57
|-273.03
|-2,743.00
|16-Apr-25
|6,798.27
|-16,774.30
|793.36
|-1,949.64
|17-Apr-25
|4,026.02
|-12,748.28
|470.07
|-1,479.57
|18-Apr-25
|0.00
|-12,748.28
|0.00
|-1,479.57
|21-Apr-25
|4,317.31
|-8,430.97
|504.54
|-975.03
|22-Apr-25
|1,749.56
|-6,681.41
|205.44
|-769.59
|23-Apr-25
|1,965.18
|-4,716.23
|230.92
|-538.67
|24-Apr-25
|3,967.25
|-748.98
|464.35
|-74.32
|25-Apr-25
|5,425.58
|4,676.60
|634.50
|560.18
|28-Apr-25
|5,040.37
|9,716.97
|588.98
|1,149.16
|29-Apr-25
|2,509.65
|12,226.62
|294.57
|1,443.73
|30-Apr-25
|2,351.23
|14,577.85
|275.97
|1,719.70
|01-May-25
|0.00
|14,577.85
|0.00
|1,719.70
|02-May-25
|173.39
|14,751.24
|20.39
|1,740.09
Data Source: NSDL
In key data points ahead, the focus will be on the US Fed policy in the coming week and the inflation data in the week after that. Markets will also be awaiting FY25 GDP data on the last day of May 2025.
