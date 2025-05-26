Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 23, 2025

GLOBAL BOND VOLATILITY TRIGGERS NET FPI SELLING
After 5 consecutive weeks of net buying, FPIs were net sellers worth $(560) million in equities this week. In last 5 weeks, FPIs had infused $6.40 Billion in. On 21-May, FPIs sold $(1,175) Million in Indian equities amidst global bond volatility. The risk of Israel bombing Iranian nuclear facilities added a new dimension to risk; elevating VIX to 17.28 levels.
The dollar index (DXY) weakened to 99.10, allowing the Indian rupee to harden from ₹86.08/$ to ₹85.17/$ this week. Reports of Israel possibly bombing Iranian nuclear facilities kept Brent Crude elevated around $65-66/bbl. That kept USDINR under pressure. It looks like RBI will again cut 25 bps in June policy, but core inflation may weigh beyond that.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 23, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|12,819.06
|1,016.40
|13,835.46
|(13,077.77)
|757.69
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,13,618.37)
|15,103.24
|(98,515.13)
|10,552.59
|(87,962.54)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(13,017.54)
|1,745.27
|(11,272.27)
|1,128.02
|(10,144.25)
|# – Recent Data is up to May 23, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has started on a negative note with $(10,144) Million of overall net selling by FPIs; with pressure coming from debt. This comprised $(11,272) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $1,128 Million of net buying in debt. It was a volatile week of FPI flows, amidst global bond market tumult. After selling ₹(24,413) Crore in debt in April 2025 on narrowing of Indo-US yield spreads; FPIs were net sellers in debt worth ₹(13,078) Crore in May 2025.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to May 23, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities to the tune of $(560) Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|28-Apr-25
|5,040.37
|5,040.37
|588.98
|588.98
|29-Apr-25
|2,509.65
|7,550.02
|294.57
|883.55
|30-Apr-25
|2,351.23
|9,901.25
|275.97
|1,159.52
|01-May-25
|0.00
|9,901.25
|0.00
|1,159.52
|02-May-25
|173.39
|10,074.64
|20.39
|1,179.91
|05-May-25
|2,806.51
|12,881.15
|334.68
|1,514.59
|06-May-25
|1,796.13
|14,677.28
|213.23
|1,727.82
|07-May-25
|4,011.45
|18,688.73
|474.48
|2,202.30
|08-May-25
|2,951.95
|21,640.68
|349.05
|2,551.35
|09-May-25
|2,427.20
|24,067.88
|286.01
|2,837.36
|12-May-25
|0.00
|24,067.88
|0.00
|2,837.36
|13-May-25
|-2,388.23
|21,679.65
|-278.85
|2,558.51
|14-May-25
|164.30
|21,843.95
|19.35
|2,577.86
|15-May-25
|930.55
|22,774.50
|109.09
|2,686.95
|16-May-25
|5,746.53
|28,521.03
|671.42
|3,358.37
|19-May-25
|7,483.41
|36,004.44
|874.57
|4,232.94
|20-May-25
|937.83
|36,942.27
|109.69
|4,342.63
|21-May-25
|-10,041.38
|26,900.89
|-1,175.01
|3,167.62
|22-May-25
|2,272.24
|29,173.13
|265.59
|3,433.21
|23-May-25
|-5,436.42
|23,736.71
|-634.61
|2,798.60
Data Source: NSDL
There are 5 key data points to watch next week; including India April IIP, Q4 & FY25 GDP growth, FY25 fiscal deficit, US Fed minutes, and US PCE inflation. Of course, FPIs will also be watching the India border situation and the relationships between Iran and Israel.
