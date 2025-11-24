Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended November 21, 2025

FPIS STAY NET BUYERS THIS WEEK
After the FPIs net sold $(1,417) Million in the first week of November, and bought $730 million of equities in the second week; the third week was tepid with $261 Million of inflows. Once again, it was the steady inflows from IPOs that did the trick as big-ticket IPOs continue to dominate the primary markets. The good news was that the US shutdown is finally being withdrawn, even as India saw flat core sector growth in October 2025.
The Dollar Index (DXY) bounced above the 100 level; closing the week at 100.18. The last 3 days of the week gave a consistent close above 100 for DXY. However, concerns over higher borrowings and a record trade deficit pushed the rupee to lifetime lows of ₹89.64/$. RBI gave up intervention at 89/$, and now ₹90/$ remains a key psychological level. Brent crude stayed subdued around $62.56/bbl. Amidst the uncertainty, gold and silver rallied.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO NOVEMBER 21, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(15,243.35)
|11,454.86
|(3,788.49)
|6,208.31
|2,419.82
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,09,444.35)
|65,747.36
|(1,43,696.99)
|77,799.68
|(65,897.31)
|# – Recent Data is up to November 21, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at ₹ (65,897) Crore. This comprises of ₹ (1,43,697) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹77,800 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,09,444) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹65,747 Crore. IPO flows were supported by strong FPI participation in the anchor portion as well as the QIB portion of major IPOs. Debt flows for 2025 (till date) continues to be robust.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to November 21, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $261 Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|27-Oct-25
|566.97
|566.97
|64.65
|64.65
|28-Oct-25
|615.99
|1,182.96
|69.95
|134.60
|29-Oct-25
|9,431.08
|10,614.04
|1,068.13
|1,202.73
|30-Oct-25
|-780.34
|9,833.70
|-88.39
|1,114.34
|31-Oct-25
|-2,552.67
|7,281.03
|-288.10
|826.24
|03-Nov-25
|-7,586.75
|-305.72
|-855.09
|-28.85
|04-Nov-25
|-1,932.18
|-2,237.90
|-217.60
|-246.45
|05-Nov-25
|0.00
|-2,237.90
|0.00
|-246.45
|06-Nov-25
|-326.17
|-2,564.07
|-36.80
|-283.25
|07-Nov-25
|-2,723.56
|-5,287.63
|-307.39
|-590.64
|10-Nov-25
|7,738.80
|2,451.17
|872.42
|281.78
|11-Nov-25
|-5,034.61
|-2,583.44
|-567.76
|-285.98
|12-Nov-25
|2,181.36
|-402.08
|245.93
|-40.05
|13-Nov-25
|-461.98
|-864.06
|-52.12
|-92.17
|14-Nov-25
|2,053.04
|1,188.98
|231.41
|139.24
|17-Nov-25
|-4,661.00
|-3,472.02
|-525.23
|-385.99
|18-Nov-25
|3,667.00
|194.98
|413.74
|27.75
|19-Nov-25
|-386.61
|-191.63
|-43.62
|-15.87
|20-Nov-25
|3,234.34
|3,042.71
|365.65
|349.78
|21-Nov-25
|449.83
|3,492.54
|50.71
|400.49
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see critical data points. With India Q2 results season over, the focus shifts to macro data points over next couple of weeks like IIP, Q2-GDP, Q2-CAD, and fiscal deficit data. With the US shutdown coming to an end, data flows on Q3 GDP growth and PCE inflation will start to come in. With further rate cuts unlikely in 2025, the focus would shift to these hard data points.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.