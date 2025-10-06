Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended October 03, 2025

VISA CONCERNS AND Q2 RESULTS KEEP FPIS CAUTIOUS
The week to October 03, 2025 saw net FPI outflows of $(1,147) Million, the second consecutive week of net outflows. On the one hand, tariff concerns and visa issues continue to weigh on the market sentiments. At the same time, the FPIs were also sceptical about the Q2FY26 results, which will kick-off in the coming week. The global macros are likely to weight on Q2 results, with IT sector likely to be under pressure.
The dollar index has been under pressure at 97.72 levels, since the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed. The USDINR closed at ₹88.76/$ levels, with RBI lending support at ₹89/$. Brent Crude had rallied above $70/bbl last week on Russia cutting crude exports. However, higher OPEC supplies pushed Brent down to $64/bbl this week. The uncertainty in the market was best exemplified by spot gold prices touching a new high of $3,897/oz during the current week.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO OCTOBER 03, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(4,860.99)
|1,018.59
|(3,842.40)
|2,738.91
|(1,103.49)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,02,964.33)
|44,603.12
|(1,58,361.21)
|53,342.70
|(1,05,018.51)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(23,212.08)
|5,154.41
|(18,057.67)
|6,032.61
|(12,025.06)
|# – Recent Data is up to October 03, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(12,025) Million. This comprised of $(18,058) Million net selling in equities, offset by $6,033 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(23,212) Million; offset by IPO buying of $5,154 Million. With mega IPOs like WeWork, Tata Capital, and LG Electronics lined up, the IPO contribution of FPIs is expected to go up substantially. That could be a redeeming factor.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to October 03, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,147) Million. Here are key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|08-Sep-25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|09-Sep-25
|-176.03
|-176.03
|-19.93
|-19.93
|10-Sep-25
|570.79
|394.76
|64.76
|44.83
|11-Sep-25
|4,494.14
|4,888.90
|509.97
|554.80
|12-Sep-25
|-3,413.59
|1,475.31
|-386.75
|168.05
|15-Sep-25
|1,022.64
|2,497.95
|115.84
|283.89
|16-Sep-25
|-336.45
|2,161.50
|-38.11
|245.78
|17-Sep-25
|1,645.65
|3,807.15
|186.90
|432.68
|18-Sep-25
|-280.13
|3,527.02
|-31.92
|400.76
|19-Sep-25
|785.11
|4,312.13
|89.70
|490.46
|22-Sep-25
|1,128.39
|5,440.52
|127.78
|618.24
|23-Sep-25
|-1,971.70
|3,468.82
|-223.69
|394.55
|24-Sep-25
|-2,794.09
|674.73
|-314.85
|79.70
|25-Sep-25
|-1,867.85
|-1,193.12
|-210.44
|-130.74
|26-Sep-25
|-4,100.60
|-5,293.72
|-462.46
|-593.20
|29-Sep-25
|-4,979.28
|-10,273.00
|-561.21
|-1,154.41
|30-Sep-25
|-1,354.79
|-11,627.79
|-152.65
|-1,307.06
|01-Oct-25
|-4,026.06
|-15,653.85
|-453.42
|-1,760.48
|02-Oct-25
|0.00
|-15,653.85
|0.00
|-1,760.48
|03-Oct-25
|183.66
|-15,470.19
|20.71
|-1,739.77
Data Source: NSDL
Next week, FPI flows will largely depend on the progress of the US shutdown. But there are key data points like the US unemployment data and the minutes of the FOMC policy that will be out this week. FPIs are likely to remain cautious on Indian equities; due to expectations of another muted quarter and stretched valuations.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.