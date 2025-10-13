Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended October 10, 2025

FPI INTEREST REVIVES IN SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK
The week to October 10, 2025 saw net FPI inflows of $197 Million. The figure may be small, but what matters is that after 2 days of FPI selling, the week saw 3 consecutive days of FPI buying. The net figure was despite continued concerns over tariffs, H1-B visa issues, and the prolonged shutdown in the US. FPIs appear to be gradually buying into the India domestic story, even as the DFIs (led by LIC and mutual funds) remain net buyers in India.
Dollar index hardened to 98.98 levels, after speeches by Powell and Bowman advised caution on further rate cuts. The RBI continued to defend the rupee at the ₹89/$ levels, so the USDINR saw another weekly close of ₹88.76/$. Brent Crude fell to the lowest level since May at $62.73/bbl on US shutdown concerns. The big macro data point that stood out this week was spot gold rallying to $4,018/oz on sustained global uncertainty.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO OCTOBER 10, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(4,670.15)
|2,579.54
|(2,090.61)
|5,448.22
|3,357.61
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,02,773.49)
|46,164.07
|(1,56,609.42)
|56,052.01
|(1,00,557.41)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(23,190.52)
|5,330.23
|(17,860.29)
|6,337.64
|(11,522.65)
|# – Recent Data is up to October 10, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall, FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(11,523) Million. This comprised of $(17,860) Million net selling in equities, offset by $6,338 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(23,191) Million; offset by IPO buying of $5,330 Million, thanks to big-ticket IPOs this week. FPIs actively participated in the anchor allocations and the QIB portion of mega Indian IPOs, by channelling secondary market gains.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to October 10, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $197 Million. Here are key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|15-Sep-25
|1,022.64
|1,022.64
|115.84
|115.84
|16-Sep-25
|-336.45
|686.19
|-38.11
|77.73
|17-Sep-25
|1,645.65
|2,331.84
|186.90
|264.63
|18-Sep-25
|-280.13
|2,051.71
|-31.92
|232.71
|19-Sep-25
|785.11
|2,836.82
|89.70
|322.41
|22-Sep-25
|1,128.39
|3,965.21
|127.78
|450.19
|23-Sep-25
|-1,971.70
|1,993.51
|-223.69
|226.50
|24-Sep-25
|-2,794.09
|-800.58
|-314.85
|-88.35
|25-Sep-25
|-1,867.85
|-2,668.43
|-210.44
|-298.79
|26-Sep-25
|-4,100.60
|-6,769.03
|-462.46
|-761.25
|29-Sep-25
|-4,979.28
|-11,748.31
|-561.21
|-1,322.46
|30-Sep-25
|-1,354.79
|-13,103.10
|-152.65
|-1,475.11
|01-Oct-25
|-4,026.06
|-17,129.16
|-453.42
|-1,928.53
|02-Oct-25
|0.00
|-17,129.16
|0.00
|-1,928.53
|03-Oct-25
|183.66
|-16,945.50
|20.71
|-1,907.82
|06-Oct-25
|-1,584.48
|-18,529.98
|-178.48
|-2,086.30
|07-Oct-25
|-1,471.74
|-20,001.72
|-165.76
|-2,252.06
|08-Oct-25
|1,663.65
|-18,338.07
|187.49
|-2,064.57
|09-Oct-25
|737.82
|-17,600.25
|83.09
|-1,981.48
|10-Oct-25
|2,406.54
|-15,193.71
|271.04
|-1,710.44
Data Source: NSDL
For now, the FPIs will have little access to reliable US data points due to the ongoing shutdown. The announcement of US unemployment and CPI inflation data has been put off to the third week of the month. On the India data front, FPIs will focus on the India consumer inflation, trade deficit, and the minutes of RBI Monetary Policy this week.
