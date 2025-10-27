Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended October 24, 2025

FPI BUYING TEPID IN TRUNCATED WEEK
The week to October 24, 2025 saw net FPI equity inflows of $97 Million. This week may not be too representative as there were only 3 full trading sessions. More importantly, many of the domestic traders and institutions were on a long Diwali leave, which made FPIs rather cautious about taking aggressive positions during the week. FPIs were net buyers on 2 days and net sellers on 1 day, with the net impact being very marginal for the week.
Dollar index hovered around 99 levels before closing at 98.95. Dollar is strong despite the US shutdown. The rupee retracted sharply from ₹89/$ level amid aggressive RBI dollar selling and closed the week at ₹87.84/$. Brent Crude recovered to $65.94/bbl this week, on US-China deal hopes, after going as low as $60/bbl. In precious metals; spot gold fell as low as $4,004/oz, after peaking at $4,382/oz. Silver also retracted -12.2% from peaks to $47.60/oz.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO OCTOBER 24, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(3,363.26)
|10,692.54
|7,329.28
|17,158.50
|24,487.78
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,01,466.60)
|54,277.07
|(1,47,189.53)
|67,762.29
|(79,427.24)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(23,040.99)
|6,246.00
|(16,794.99)
|7,665.22
|(9,129.77)
|# – Recent Data is up to October 24, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall, FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(9,130) Million. This comprised of $(16,795) Million net selling in equities, offset by $7,665 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(23,041) Million; offset by IPO buying of $6,246 Million, thanks to FPIs actively participating in the anchor allocations and QIB portion of mega Indian IPOs; churning gains. October has seen best debt flows since March 2025.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to October 24, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $97 Million. Here are key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|29-Sep-25
|-4,979.28
|-4,979.28
|-561.21
|-561.21
|30-Sep-25
|-1,354.79
|-6,334.07
|-152.65
|-713.86
|01-Oct-25
|-4,026.06
|-10,360.13
|-453.42
|-1,167.28
|02-Oct-25
|0.00
|-10,360.13
|0.00
|-1,167.28
|03-Oct-25
|183.66
|-10,176.47
|20.71
|-1,146.57
|06-Oct-25
|-1,584.48
|-11,760.95
|-178.48
|-1,325.05
|07-Oct-25
|-1,471.74
|-13,232.69
|-165.76
|-1,490.81
|08-Oct-25
|1,663.65
|-11,569.04
|187.49
|-1,303.32
|09-Oct-25
|737.82
|-10,831.22
|83.09
|-1,220.23
|10-Oct-25
|2,406.54
|-8,424.68
|271.04
|-949.19
|13-Oct-25
|2,743.33
|-5,681.35
|309.31
|-639.88
|14-Oct-25
|3,555.35
|-2,126.00
|400.46
|-239.42
|15-Oct-25
|-576.82
|-2,702.82
|-64.97
|-304.39
|16-Oct-25
|695.98
|-2,006.84
|78.83
|-225.56
|17-Oct-25
|2,152.33
|145.49
|244.85
|19.29
|20-Oct-25
|882.21
|1,027.70
|100.35
|119.64
|21-Oct-25
|0.00
|1,027.70
|0.00
|119.64
|22-Oct-25
|0.00
|1,027.70
|0.00
|119.64
|23-Oct-25
|764.34
|1,792.04
|87.07
|206.71
|24-Oct-25
|-796.83
|995.21
|-90.60
|116.11
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see critical domestic and global data points. This includes IIP growth and fiscal deficit updated in India. In global data points, the US monetary policy and the US GDP and PCE inflation will be closely watched. The Q2FY26 results will still hold sway!
