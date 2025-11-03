Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended October 31, 2025

FPI BUYING DEFINED BY TUESDAY FLOWS
The week to October 31, 2025 saw net FPI equity inflows of $826 Million. However, the week was defined by $1.07 billion of secondary market flows on Tuesday. This comes in the aftermath of a truncated Diwali week as well as sustained buying in other Asian EMs like Taiwan, Korea and China. Of course, this week will also see big FPI flows from the Lenskart and Groww IPOs; both of which are extremely popular among the global investors.
Dollar index got tantalizing close to the 100 levels and closed the week at 99.80 levels; very near to the weekly highs. This is despite the sustained US shutdown. The rupee came under pressure and weakened from ₹87.78/$ last week to ₹88.77 in this week. Brent Crude was steady through the week around $64.50/bbl amid contrasting forces. Spot gold fell as low as $3,915/oz, before closing at $4,002/oz. Silver also bounced marginally to $48.68/oz.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO OCTOBER 31, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,94,201.00)
|54,292.50
|(1,39,908.50)
|71,591.37
|(68,317.13)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(22,216.51)
|6,247.76
|(15,968.75)
|8,098.47
|(7,870.28)
|# – Recent Data is up to October 31, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall, FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(7,870) Million. This comprised of $(15,969) Million net selling in equities, offset by $8,099 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(22,217) Million; offset by IPO buying of $6,248 Million, with heavier FPI participation expected in IPO anchor and QIB portions next week. October 2025 has seen the best debt flows in the last one year.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to October 31, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $826 Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|06-Oct-25
|-1,584.48
|-1,584.48
|-178.48
|-178.48
|07-Oct-25
|-1,471.74
|-3,056.22
|-165.76
|-344.24
|08-Oct-25
|1,663.65
|-1,392.57
|187.49
|-156.75
|09-Oct-25
|737.82
|-654.75
|83.09
|-73.66
|10-Oct-25
|2,406.54
|1,751.79
|271.04
|197.38
|13-Oct-25
|2,743.33
|4,495.12
|309.31
|506.69
|14-Oct-25
|3,555.35
|8,050.47
|400.46
|907.15
|15-Oct-25
|-576.82
|7,473.65
|-64.97
|842.18
|16-Oct-25
|695.98
|8,169.63
|78.83
|921.01
|17-Oct-25
|2,152.33
|10,321.96
|244.85
|1,165.86
|20-Oct-25
|882.21
|11,204.17
|100.35
|1,266.21
|21-Oct-25
|0.00
|11,204.17
|0.00
|1,266.21
|22-Oct-25
|0.00
|11,204.17
|0.00
|1,266.21
|23-Oct-25
|764.34
|11,968.51
|87.07
|1,353.28
|24-Oct-25
|-796.83
|11,171.68
|-90.60
|1,262.68
|27-Oct-25
|566.97
|11,738.65
|64.65
|1,327.33
|28-Oct-25
|615.99
|12,354.64
|69.95
|1,397.28
|29-Oct-25
|9,431.08
|21,785.72
|1,068.13
|2,465.41
|30-Oct-25
|-780.34
|21,005.38
|-88.39
|2,377.02
|31-Oct-25
|-2,552.67
|18,452.71
|-288.10
|2,088.92
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see critical domestic and global data points. The markets will be keen to check on status of the US shutdown, which has completed 1 month now. Also, response to big-ticket IPOs and Q2FY26 results will be closely tracked. Data flows from the US have almost dried up, and that remains a persistent concern for global markets.
