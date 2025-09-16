Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended September 12, 2025

FPIS CAUTIOUS AHEAD OF CRITICAL FED MEET
It was the third consecutive truncated week as FPIs did not report data for Monday. For the week to September 12, 2025; FPIs were net buyers worth $168 Million. While the positive number is small, it is material that FPIs broke the 8-week selling trend. During the week, FPIs were cautious overall, with Trump also calling upon the EU to extend sanctions to India and China. FPIs were also wary ahead of the upcoming Fed meet.
During the week, dollar index closed lower at 97.55 levels on strong rate cut expectations. The USDINR still weakened to a low of ₹88.28/$, as hedging demand increased, and the RBI did not offer support. Brent Crude bounced to $66.99/bbl despite the OPEC expanding supply. India CPI inflation bounced to above 2%, reversing the falling trend, while US inflation was up 20 bps at 2.9% in August 2025.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(11,169.20)
|387.58
|(10,781.62)
|2,166.21
|(8,615.41)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,82,109.21)
|40,693.50
|(1,41,415.71)
|41,424.01
|(99,991.70)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(20,861.84)
|4,712.59
|(16,149.25)
|4,681.15
|(11,468.10)
|# – Recent Data is up to September 12, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(11,468) Million. This comprised $(16,149) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $4,681Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(20,832) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,713 Million. Despite a slew of positives like a sovereign rating upgrade by S&P, record GDP growth numbers, restrained CAD, and GST reforms; FPIs remain rather cautious.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to September 12, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $168 Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|18-Aug-25
|-1,208.35
|-1,208.35
|-138.12
|-138.12
|19-Aug-25
|1,015.64
|-192.71
|116.19
|-21.93
|20-Aug-25
|-12.27
|-204.98
|-1.41
|-23.34
|21-Aug-25
|-297.77
|-502.75
|-34.19
|-57.53
|22-Aug-25
|-562.34
|-1,065.09
|-64.66
|-122.19
|25-Aug-25
|340.16
|-724.93
|38.91
|-83.28
|26-Aug-25
|-1,555.13
|-2,280.06
|-177.89
|-261.17
|27-Aug-25
|0.00
|-2,280.06
|0.00
|-261.17
|28-Aug-25
|-5,650.28
|-7,930.34
|-643.97
|-905.14
|29-Aug-25
|-6,088.23
|-14,018.57
|-694.56
|-1,599.70
|01-Sep-25
|-8,982.89
|-23,001.46
|-1,022.51
|-2,622.21
|02-Sep-25
|-1,652.11
|-24,653.57
|-187.19
|-2,809.40
|03-Sep-25
|-937.05
|-25,590.62
|-106.45
|-2,915.85
|04-Sep-25
|-684.88
|-26,275.50
|-77.74
|-2,993.59
|05-Sep-25
|0.00
|-26,275.50
|0.00
|-2,993.59
|08-Sep-25
|0.00
|-26,275.50
|0.00
|-2,993.59
|09-Sep-25
|-176.03
|-26,451.53
|-19.93
|-3,013.52
|10-Sep-25
|570.79
|-25,880.74
|64.76
|-2,948.76
|11-Sep-25
|4,494.14
|-21,386.60
|509.97
|-2,438.79
|12-Sep-25
|-3,413.59
|-24,800.19
|-386.75
|-2,825.54
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will principally react to the Fed policy statement and the Fed quarterly projection of key macros. Of course, from an India perspective, it would also depend on how serious Trump is about imposing sanctions on India and China.
