iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended September 19, 2025

22 Sep 2025 , 11:55 AM

FPIS TENTATIVE, DESPITE GREEN-SHOOTS OF OPTIMISM

The week to September 19, 2025 was the second consecutive week of FPI inflows, albeit marginal. FPIs were net buyers worth $322 Million; infusing close to $500 Million in last 2 weeks. While the positive number is small, it is critical that FPIs have broken the 8-week selling trend. During the week, FPIs were optimistic about improving equations between PM Modi and President Trump. However, valuations and muted Q1 earnings are a challenge.

For the week, dollar index closed flat at 97.64 levels after the Fed cut rates by 25 bps and hinted at 2 more rate cuts in 2025. The USDINR hardened marginally to ₹88.10/$, as hedging pressure reduced and Indo-US relations appeared to thaw. Brent Crude was also flat at $66.68/bbl despite the OPEC expanding supply. The quarterly Fed projections are clearly envisaging front-loading of rate cuts in 2025 and 2026 to pre-empt a jobs crisis.

MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.

Calendar

Month

 FPI Flows Secondary FPI Flows Primary FPI Flows Equity FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid Overall FPI Flows
Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore) (146,048.38) 24,608.94 (121,439.44) (11,375.78) (132,815.22)
Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore) 1,27,759.75 43,347.14 1,71,106.89 65,954.38 2,37,061.27
Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore) (1,21,210.21) 1,21,637.15 426.94 1,65,342.98 1,65,769.92
Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) (81,903.72) 3,876.78 (78,026.94) 815.91 (77,211.03)
Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) (41,748.97) 7,174.62 (34,574.35) 10,273.72 (24,300.63)
Mar-2025 (₹ Crore) (6,027.77) 2,055.16 (3,972.61) 36,953.97 32,981.36
Apr-2025 (₹ Crore) 3,243.03 980.28 4,223.31 (24,413.24) (20,189.93)
May-2025 (₹ Crore) 18,082.82 1,777.41 19,860.23 11,089.48) 30,949.71
Jun-2025 (₹ Crore) 8,466.77 6,123.51 14,590.28 (22,153.36) (7,563.08)
Jul-2025 (₹ Crore) (31,988.32) 14,247.74 (17,740.58) 12,202.89 (5,537.69)
Aug-2025 (₹ Crore) (39,063.85) 4,070.42 (34,993.43) 14,488.43 (20,505.00)
Sep-2025 (₹ Crore) # (9,503.94) 1,559.14 (7,944.80) 11,003.90 3,059.10
Total for 2025 (₹ Crore) (1,80,443.95) 41,865.06 (1,38,578.89) 50,261.70 (88,317.19)
For 2025 ($ Million) (20,672.93) 4,845.49 (15,827.44) 5,684.87 (10,142.57)
# – Recent Data is up to September 19, 2025 

Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)

Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(10,143) Million. This comprised of $(15,828) Million net selling in equities, offset by $5,685 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(20,673) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,846 Million. FPIs have stayed tentative; as they are concerned about Indian valuations and the muted Q1 earnings. EM Flows are gravitating towards China and South Korea.

FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS

For the week to September 19, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $322 Million. Here are the key market drivers.

  • India trade deficit slightly mellowed to $26.49 Billion for August as imports fell on the back of lower value of oil imports. However, gold imports again crossed $5 Billion. Services exports were robust, leading to the goods deficit getting largely offset.
  • US Fed announced its first rate cut in 2025. The 25-bps rate cut took Fed rates to the range of 4.25%-4.50%. The dot plot chart of the Fed is now hinting at 2 more rate cuts in the current year and, probably, another two rate cuts in the year 2026.
  • Along with the Fed statement, the FOMC also released its quarterly update of macro projections for September 2025. Over the next 2 years, the FOMC is betting on higher GDP growth, lower unemployment, and higher inflation than expected in June 2025.
  • The WPI inflation for August bounced to 0.52%, after being in negative zone for 2 months in a row. The bounce in wholesale inflation was largely triggered by the manufacturing inflation. That is a sign of input costs rising for Indian corporates.
  • SEBI has dropped most of the charges against the Adani group due to lack of evidence. These cases were based on the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. The outcome was visible in the prices of most of the Adani stocks rallying sharply on Friday.

Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.

DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS

Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.

Date FPI Flow (₹ Crore) Cumulative flows FPI Flow($ Million) Cumulative flows
25-Aug-25 340.16 340.16 38.91 38.91
26-Aug-25 -1,555.13 -1,214.97 -177.89 -138.98
27-Aug-25 0.00 -1,214.97 0.00 -138.98
28-Aug-25 -5,650.28 -6,865.25 -643.97 -782.95
29-Aug-25 -6,088.23 -12,953.48 -694.56 -1,477.51
01-Sep-25 -8,982.89 -21,936.37 -1,022.51 -2,500.02
02-Sep-25 -1,652.11 -23,588.48 -187.19 -2,687.21
03-Sep-25 -937.05 -24,525.53 -106.45 -2,793.66
04-Sep-25 -684.88 -25,210.41 -77.74 -2,871.40
05-Sep-25 0.00 -25,210.41 0.00 -2,871.40
08-Sep-25 0.00 -25,210.41 0.00 -2,871.40
09-Sep-25 -176.03 -25,386.44 -19.93 -2,891.33
10-Sep-25 570.79 -24,815.65 64.76 -2,826.57
11-Sep-25 4,494.14 -20,321.51 509.97 -2,316.60
12-Sep-25 -3,413.59 -23,735.10 -386.75 -2,703.35
15-Sep-25 1,022.64 -22,712.46 115.84 -2,587.51
16-Sep-25 -336.45 -23,048.91 -38.11 -2,625.62
17-Sep-25 1,645.65 -21,403.26 186.90 -2,438.72
18-Sep-25 -280.13 -21,683.39 -31.92 -2,470.64
19-Sep-25 785.11 -20,898.28 89.70 -2,380.94

Data Source: NSDL

  • In previous 7 weeks, FPIs saw net inflows of $168 Million; net outflows of $(1,394) Million, $(1,478) Million, $(122) Million, $ (348) Million, $(1,344) Million, and $(2,000) Million. The week to September 19, 2025, saw FPI buying of $322 Million in equities.
  • In last 4 rolling weeks, total net FPI outflows from equities were ₹ (20,898) Crore or $(2,381) Million. September 2025 has seen some serious buying in debt.

In the coming week, FPI flows will principally react to the Indo-US trade talks, the impact on tariffs, and the India core sector growth. FPIs will also await cues from the RBI on how it plans to set the direction of interest rates in the coming months.

Related Tags

  • Foreign Investors
  • FPIs
  • nifty
  • PortfolioFlows
  • RBIPolicy
  • sensex
  • StockMarkets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:26 PM
Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:09 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.