Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended September 19, 2025

FPIS TENTATIVE, DESPITE GREEN-SHOOTS OF OPTIMISM
The week to September 19, 2025 was the second consecutive week of FPI inflows, albeit marginal. FPIs were net buyers worth $322 Million; infusing close to $500 Million in last 2 weeks. While the positive number is small, it is critical that FPIs have broken the 8-week selling trend. During the week, FPIs were optimistic about improving equations between PM Modi and President Trump. However, valuations and muted Q1 earnings are a challenge.
For the week, dollar index closed flat at 97.64 levels after the Fed cut rates by 25 bps and hinted at 2 more rate cuts in 2025. The USDINR hardened marginally to ₹88.10/$, as hedging pressure reduced and Indo-US relations appeared to thaw. Brent Crude was also flat at $66.68/bbl despite the OPEC expanding supply. The quarterly Fed projections are clearly envisaging front-loading of rate cuts in 2025 and 2026 to pre-empt a jobs crisis.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO SEPTEMBER 19, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(9,503.94)
|1,559.14
|(7,944.80)
|11,003.90
|3,059.10
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,80,443.95)
|41,865.06
|(1,38,578.89)
|50,261.70
|(88,317.19)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(20,672.93)
|4,845.49
|(15,827.44)
|5,684.87
|(10,142.57)
|# – Recent Data is up to September 19, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(10,143) Million. This comprised of $(15,828) Million net selling in equities, offset by $5,685 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(20,673) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,846 Million. FPIs have stayed tentative; as they are concerned about Indian valuations and the muted Q1 earnings. EM Flows are gravitating towards China and South Korea.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to September 19, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $322 Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|25-Aug-25
|340.16
|340.16
|38.91
|38.91
|26-Aug-25
|-1,555.13
|-1,214.97
|-177.89
|-138.98
|27-Aug-25
|0.00
|-1,214.97
|0.00
|-138.98
|28-Aug-25
|-5,650.28
|-6,865.25
|-643.97
|-782.95
|29-Aug-25
|-6,088.23
|-12,953.48
|-694.56
|-1,477.51
|01-Sep-25
|-8,982.89
|-21,936.37
|-1,022.51
|-2,500.02
|02-Sep-25
|-1,652.11
|-23,588.48
|-187.19
|-2,687.21
|03-Sep-25
|-937.05
|-24,525.53
|-106.45
|-2,793.66
|04-Sep-25
|-684.88
|-25,210.41
|-77.74
|-2,871.40
|05-Sep-25
|0.00
|-25,210.41
|0.00
|-2,871.40
|08-Sep-25
|0.00
|-25,210.41
|0.00
|-2,871.40
|09-Sep-25
|-176.03
|-25,386.44
|-19.93
|-2,891.33
|10-Sep-25
|570.79
|-24,815.65
|64.76
|-2,826.57
|11-Sep-25
|4,494.14
|-20,321.51
|509.97
|-2,316.60
|12-Sep-25
|-3,413.59
|-23,735.10
|-386.75
|-2,703.35
|15-Sep-25
|1,022.64
|-22,712.46
|115.84
|-2,587.51
|16-Sep-25
|-336.45
|-23,048.91
|-38.11
|-2,625.62
|17-Sep-25
|1,645.65
|-21,403.26
|186.90
|-2,438.72
|18-Sep-25
|-280.13
|-21,683.39
|-31.92
|-2,470.64
|19-Sep-25
|785.11
|-20,898.28
|89.70
|-2,380.94
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will principally react to the Indo-US trade talks, the impact on tariffs, and the India core sector growth. FPIs will also await cues from the RBI on how it plans to set the direction of interest rates in the coming months.
