iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended August 29, 2025

1 Sep 2025 , 02:24 PM

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,478) Million this week. During the week, the VIX tapered from 12.18 to 11.75 levels; even touching a low of 11.59, despite the penal tariffs being effective. GDP and IIP numbers flattered during the week.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – TARIFF JITTERS SPOOK THE SENSEX

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 80,010.83 80,310.74 79,741.76 79,809.65
28-Aug-25 80,754.66 80,775.71 80,013.02 80,080.57
27-Aug-25 81,377.39 81,450.28 80,685.98 80,786.54
26-Aug-25 81,377.39 81,450.28 80,685.98 80,786.54
25-Aug-25 81,501.06 81,799.06 81,364.86 81,635.91
22-Aug-25 81,951.48 81,993.61 81,291.77 81,306.85
  Weekly Returns -1.84%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell by -1,497 points or -1.84%. Most of the sell-off came in the last two days of the week after the tariffs became effective. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,799 and a low of 79,742; closing very near to the weekly lows.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SENTIMENTS HITS THE MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 24,466.70 24,572.45 24,404.70 24,426.85
28-Aug-25 24,695.80 24,702.65 24,481.60 24,500.90
27-Aug-25 24,899.50 24,919.65 24,689.60 24,712.05
26-Aug-25 24,899.50 24,919.65 24,689.60 24,712.05
25-Aug-25 24,949.15 25,021.55 24,894.35 24,967.75
22-Aug-25 25,064.15 25,084.85 24,859.15 24,870.10
  Weekly Returns -1.78%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(1,478) Million, largely in the last 2 days. Nifty fell by -443 points or -1.78%, as FPIs sold off heavily on Thursday and Friday. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,022 and low of 24,405.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SELLING PRESSURE BUILDING UP

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 56,012.00 56,348.35 55,660.35 55,727.40
28-Aug-25 56,812.30 56,812.30 55,998.60 56,047.50
27-Aug-25 57,508.25 57,585.75 56,670.85 56,766.20
26-Aug-25 57,508.25 57,585.75 56,670.85 56,766.20
25-Aug-25 57,847.45 57,955.35 57,667.35 57,701.50
22-Aug-25 57,759.10 57,868.65 57,577.65 57,629.75
  Weekly Returns -3.30%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Mid Cap index bucked its rising trend during the week as the tariffs becoming effective spooked the mid-sized stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,955 and low of 55,660. The mid-cap index made lower highs and lower lows in the week.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – ALPHA HUNTING TAKES A BACK SEAT

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 17,301.50 17,405.05 17,209.75 17,227.00
28-Aug-25 17,533.45 17,535.95 17,280.45 17,294.35
27-Aug-25 17,889.35 17,897.20 17,523.90 17,548.60
26-Aug-25 17,889.35 17,897.20 17,523.90 17,548.60
25-Aug-25 17,976.40 18,021.35 17,898.90 17,911.55
22-Aug-25 17,969.70 17,996.30 17,876.10 17,919.50
  Weekly Returns -3.86%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index fell sharply by -3.86%, the worst hit among generic indices. Amid the global uncertainty, alpha hunting took a back seat. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,021 and a low of 17,210; closing near to the low point of the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – LEADING THE MACRO INDICES LOWER

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 53,660.35 54,086.00 53,606.45 53,655.65
28-Aug-25 54,256.00 54,382.25 53,768.45 53,820.35
27-Aug-25 54,999.05 55,068.90 54,396.10 54,450.45
26-Aug-25 54,999.05 55,068.90 54,396.10 54,450.45
25-Aug-25 55,147.75 55,306.00 55,048.40 55,139.30
22-Aug-25 55,669.25 55,745.00 55,102.60 55,149.40
  Weekly Returns -2.71%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank fell by -1,494 points or -2.71%, as most banks felt the pressure of narrowing NIMs in Q1FY26 and emerging NPA risks. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 55,306 and low of 53,606. The fall was much sharper than the Nifty 50 index.

NIFTY IT INDEX – GLOBAL SPILLOVER, BUT NOT SO MUCH

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 35,491.60 35,575.20 35,130.35 35,181.25
28-Aug-25 36,017.15 36,018.95 35,444.20 35,488.75
27-Aug-25 36,106.80 36,324.30 35,998.95 36,063.20
26-Aug-25 36,106.80 36,324.30 35,998.95 36,063.20
25-Aug-25 35,795.50 36,445.30 35,795.50 36,280.05
22-Aug-25 35,735.45 35,767.15 35,415.40 35,440.85
  Weekly Returns -0.73%

Data Source: NSE

After bouncing 3% in last 2 weeks, the IT index edged lower by -0.73% in the latest week. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,445 and a low of 35,130. Mid-cap IT continues to do much better than large cap IT, which is not showing up in the index.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – FALLS ON RUSSIAN OIL UNCERTAINTY

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 10,881.60 10,935.55 10,766.15 10,789.75
28-Aug-25 10,980.40 10,982.95 10,859.85 10,900.00
27-Aug-25 11,109.40 11,137.90 10,930.10 10,949.55
26-Aug-25 11,109.40 11,137.90 10,930.10 10,949.55
25-Aug-25 11,150.85 11,155.05 11,099.65 11,132.00
22-Aug-25 11,201.85 11,214.15 11,119.35 11,126.10
  Weekly Returns -3.02%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell sharply by -3.02%. Brent stocks were flat, but most oil stocks fell on Russian oil buying uncertainty, amid penal tariffs. While India is confident about continuing Russian oil purchases, it could have broader repercussions.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – STOOD OUT IN A DULL WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
29-Aug-25 55,687.25 56,565.00 55,594.45 56,141.85
28-Aug-25 56,595.50 56,595.50 55,521.30 55,612.95
27-Aug-25 55,580.30 56,425.15 55,578.10 56,187.00
26-Aug-25 55,580.30 56,425.15 55,578.10 56,187.00
25-Aug-25 55,879.40 55,894.05 55,541.00 55,681.65
22-Aug-25 56,303.60 56,429.00 55,694.40 55,737.45
  Weekly Returns +0.73%

Data Source: NSE

After bouncing by 1.98% last week, the FMCG index bounced was up another 0.73% this week. FMCG clearly emerged as a defensive domestic play. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,596 and low of 55,521 levels, as it was confined in a narrow range.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Fortis Healthcare unit inks 15-year pact with RR Lifesciences

Fortis Healthcare unit inks 15-year pact with RR Lifesciences

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|12:33 PM
HFCL to Divest Entire 15.19% Stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.5 Crore

HFCL to Divest Entire 15.19% Stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|10:44 AM
AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:40 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:31 AM
Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:08 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.