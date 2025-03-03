Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 28, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $1,253 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 8 weeks to $12.6 Billion. VIX tapered to 13.49 levels; although FPI flows, dollar strength, Trump tariffs, and breakdown of Ukraine talks are the real market concerns.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – THE SELL-OFF JUST CONTINUES

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 74,201.77 74,282.43 73,141.27 73,198.10 27-Feb-25 74,706.60 74,834.09 74,520.78 74,612.43 26-Feb-25 74,440.30 74,785.08 74,400.37 74,602.12 25-Feb-25 74,440.30 74,785.08 74,400.37 74,602.12 24-Feb-25 74,893.45 74,907.04 74,387.44 74,454.41 21-Feb-25 75,612.61 75,748.72 75,112.41 75,311.06 Weekly Returns -2.81%

Data Source: BSE

For the week February 28, 2025, Sensex fell -2,113 points or -2.81%. The sharp correction was despite positive GDP and core sector data this week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 74,907 and a low of 73,141; correcting sharply on the last day of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT, OIL PULL THE NIFTY LOWER

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 22,433.40 22,450.35 22,104.85 22,124.70 27-Feb-25 22,568.95 22,613.30 22,508.40 22,545.05 26-Feb-25 22,516.45 22,625.30 22,513.90 22,547.55 25-Feb-25 22,516.45 22,625.30 22,513.90 22,547.55 24-Feb-25 22,609.35 22,668.05 22,518.80 22,553.35 21-Feb-25 22,857.20 22,921.00 22,720.30 22,795.90 Weekly Returns -2.94%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty fell sharply as IT, oil, and auto stocks fell vertically. For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty fell -671 points or -2.94%; as better than expected GDP data did not help much. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,606 and a low of 22,104.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – NO SIGNS OF ALPHA HUNTING THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 48,732.05 48,755.70 47,485.30 47,915.20 27-Feb-25 49,757.05 49,858.10 48,961.85 49,136.75 26-Feb-25 49,967.30 50,292.55 49,590.25 49,702.15 25-Feb-25 49,967.30 50,292.55 49,590.25 49,702.15 24-Feb-25 50,012.90 50,159.30 49,561.25 50,013.10 21-Feb-25 51,099.75 51,555.55 50,308.70 50,486.20 Weekly Returns -5.09%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -2,571 points lower or -5.09%. There was all-round selling across various sectors in mid-caps. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 50,159 and a low of 47,485; closing well below the 50,000 mark.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – SELLING SHARPENS THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 15,006.90 15,051.45 14,617.65 14,700.20 27-Feb-25 15,426.95 15,460.75 15,097.85 15,156.60 26-Feb-25 15,462.95 15,606.05 15,377.00 15,408.60 25-Feb-25 15,462.95 15,606.05 15,377.00 15,408.60 24-Feb-25 15,502.70 15,601.75 15,317.40 15,477.30 21-Feb-25 15,730.40 15,982.05 15,566.05 15,636.90 Weekly Returns -5.99%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down -937 points or -5.99%; as the sell-off in small caps continued after a weekly break. It will take time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,606 and a low of 14,618.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – BANKS AGAIN SAVE THE BLUSHES

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 48,437.55 48,574.50 48,078.70 48,344.70 27-Feb-25 48,732.20 48,972.55 48,627.10 48,743.80 26-Feb-25 48,691.20 48,862.15 48,534.15 48,608.35 25-Feb-25 48,691.20 48,862.15 48,534.15 48,608.35 24-Feb-25 48,619.80 48,748.40 48,281.90 48,651.95 21-Feb-25 49,127.95 49,306.55 48,764.00 48,981.20 Weekly Returns -1.30%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -637 points or -1.30%; as financials were the only sector to hold up in the week. There was also value driven buying in banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 48,973 and a low of 48,079.

NIFTY IT INDEX – US BUSINESS UNCERTAINTY HITS TECH STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 38,620.70 38,642.00 37,167.30 37,318.30 27-Feb-25 38,971.60 39,237.70 38,742.90 38,946.65 26-Feb-25 39,085.60 39,518.20 39,066.40 39,131.30 25-Feb-25 39,085.60 39,518.20 39,066.40 39,131.30 24-Feb-25 40,100.25 40,186.50 39,306.70 39,446.60 21-Feb-25 40,821.65 40,905.40 40,417.45 40,544.50 Weekly Returns -7.96%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by -3,226 points or -7.96%, losing nearly 10% in two weeks. It was less about the dollar and more about US business uncertainty. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 40,187 and a low of 37,167.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – OIL MARKETS IN A STATE OF FLUX

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 9,770.05 9,774.55 9,567.40 9,590.60 27-Feb-25 9,880.35 9,901.30 9,735.65 9,808.45 26-Feb-25 9,952.55 10,008.85 9,833.15 9,850.60 25-Feb-25 9,952.55 10,008.85 9,833.15 9,850.60 24-Feb-25 9,978.85 10,026.30 9,940.00 9,963.35 21-Feb-25 10,158.85 10,235.80 10,034.55 10,074.20 Weekly Returns -4.80%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by 484 points or -4.80%. Despite lower crude prices, the uncertainty of oil economics is having an impact. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,026 and a low of 9,567 levels.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CONSUMPTION OUTLOOK STILL HAZY

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 21,180.80 21,188.20 20,460.10 20,498.60 27-Feb-25 21,766.95 21,786.30 21,243.50 21,335.35 26-Feb-25 21,616.05 21,757.10 21,585.90 21,662.65 25-Feb-25 21,616.05 21,757.10 21,585.90 21,662.65 24-Feb-25 21,409.95 21,597.35 21,291.30 21,552.50 21-Feb-25 21,973.95 22,010.85 21,435.50 21,505.90 Weekly Returns -4.68%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by -1,007points or -4.68%. Despite a counter-cyclical budget, consumption has hardly shown any enthusiasm. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,786 and a low of 20,460 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES OVER 14% SINCE BUDGET DAY

Date Open High Low Close 28-Feb-25 51,796.65 51,918.20 50,546.85 50,689.00 27-Feb-25 52,453.35 52,579.10 51,875.35 52,055.15 26-Feb-25 52,223.90 52,645.40 52,158.90 52,453.35 25-Feb-25 52,223.90 52,645.40 52,158.90 52,453.35 24-Feb-25 51,753.75 52,340.20 51,729.50 52,285.80 21-Feb-25 52,362.40 52,443.50 51,893.25 52,098.15 Weekly Returns -2.70%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to February 28, 2025, FMCG index fell -2.70%, losing more than 14% since the budget day rally. There are concerns over urban demand and margins, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 52,645 and a low of 50,547 levels.