Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended February 28, 2025

The week saw FPI selling of $1,253 Million, taking the cumulative FPI selling in equities in the last 8 weeks to $12.6 Billion. VIX tapered to 13.49 levels; although FPI flows, dollar strength, Trump tariffs, and breakdown of Ukraine talks are the real market concerns.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – THE SELL-OFF JUST CONTINUES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|74,201.77
|74,282.43
|73,141.27
|73,198.10
|27-Feb-25
|74,706.60
|74,834.09
|74,520.78
|74,612.43
|26-Feb-25
|74,440.30
|74,785.08
|74,400.37
|74,602.12
|25-Feb-25
|74,440.30
|74,785.08
|74,400.37
|74,602.12
|24-Feb-25
|74,893.45
|74,907.04
|74,387.44
|74,454.41
|21-Feb-25
|75,612.61
|75,748.72
|75,112.41
|75,311.06
|Weekly Returns
|-2.81%
Data Source: BSE
For the week February 28, 2025, Sensex fell -2,113 points or -2.81%. The sharp correction was despite positive GDP and core sector data this week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 74,907 and a low of 73,141; correcting sharply on the last day of the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT, OIL PULL THE NIFTY LOWER
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|22,433.40
|22,450.35
|22,104.85
|22,124.70
|27-Feb-25
|22,568.95
|22,613.30
|22,508.40
|22,545.05
|26-Feb-25
|22,516.45
|22,625.30
|22,513.90
|22,547.55
|25-Feb-25
|22,516.45
|22,625.30
|22,513.90
|22,547.55
|24-Feb-25
|22,609.35
|22,668.05
|22,518.80
|22,553.35
|21-Feb-25
|22,857.20
|22,921.00
|22,720.30
|22,795.90
|Weekly Returns
|-2.94%
Data Source: NSE
Nifty fell sharply as IT, oil, and auto stocks fell vertically. For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty fell -671 points or -2.94%; as better than expected GDP data did not help much. Nifty touched a weekly high of 22,606 and a low of 22,104.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – NO SIGNS OF ALPHA HUNTING THIS WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|48,732.05
|48,755.70
|47,485.30
|47,915.20
|27-Feb-25
|49,757.05
|49,858.10
|48,961.85
|49,136.75
|26-Feb-25
|49,967.30
|50,292.55
|49,590.25
|49,702.15
|25-Feb-25
|49,967.30
|50,292.55
|49,590.25
|49,702.15
|24-Feb-25
|50,012.90
|50,159.30
|49,561.25
|50,013.10
|21-Feb-25
|51,099.75
|51,555.55
|50,308.70
|50,486.20
|Weekly Returns
|-5.09%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Mid Cap 100 closed -2,571 points lower or -5.09%. There was all-round selling across various sectors in mid-caps. Nifty Mid-cap touched weekly high of 50,159 and a low of 47,485; closing well below the 50,000 mark.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – SELLING SHARPENS THIS WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|15,006.90
|15,051.45
|14,617.65
|14,700.20
|27-Feb-25
|15,426.95
|15,460.75
|15,097.85
|15,156.60
|26-Feb-25
|15,462.95
|15,606.05
|15,377.00
|15,408.60
|25-Feb-25
|15,462.95
|15,606.05
|15,377.00
|15,408.60
|24-Feb-25
|15,502.70
|15,601.75
|15,317.40
|15,477.30
|21-Feb-25
|15,730.40
|15,982.05
|15,566.05
|15,636.90
|Weekly Returns
|-5.99%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Small Cap 100 was down -937 points or -5.99%; as the sell-off in small caps continued after a weekly break. It will take time for confidence to come back. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 15,606 and a low of 14,618.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – BANKS AGAIN SAVE THE BLUSHES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|48,437.55
|48,574.50
|48,078.70
|48,344.70
|27-Feb-25
|48,732.20
|48,972.55
|48,627.10
|48,743.80
|26-Feb-25
|48,691.20
|48,862.15
|48,534.15
|48,608.35
|25-Feb-25
|48,691.20
|48,862.15
|48,534.15
|48,608.35
|24-Feb-25
|48,619.80
|48,748.40
|48,281.90
|48,651.95
|21-Feb-25
|49,127.95
|49,306.55
|48,764.00
|48,981.20
|Weekly Returns
|-1.30%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Bank fell by -637 points or -1.30%; as financials were the only sector to hold up in the week. There was also value driven buying in banks. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 48,973 and a low of 48,079.
NIFTY IT INDEX – US BUSINESS UNCERTAINTY HITS TECH STOCKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|38,620.70
|38,642.00
|37,167.30
|37,318.30
|27-Feb-25
|38,971.60
|39,237.70
|38,742.90
|38,946.65
|26-Feb-25
|39,085.60
|39,518.20
|39,066.40
|39,131.30
|25-Feb-25
|39,085.60
|39,518.20
|39,066.40
|39,131.30
|24-Feb-25
|40,100.25
|40,186.50
|39,306.70
|39,446.60
|21-Feb-25
|40,821.65
|40,905.40
|40,417.45
|40,544.50
|Weekly Returns
|-7.96%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty IT Index fell sharply by -3,226 points or -7.96%, losing nearly 10% in two weeks. It was less about the dollar and more about US business uncertainty. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 40,187 and a low of 37,167.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – OIL MARKETS IN A STATE OF FLUX
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|9,770.05
|9,774.55
|9,567.40
|9,590.60
|27-Feb-25
|9,880.35
|9,901.30
|9,735.65
|9,808.45
|26-Feb-25
|9,952.55
|10,008.85
|9,833.15
|9,850.60
|25-Feb-25
|9,952.55
|10,008.85
|9,833.15
|9,850.60
|24-Feb-25
|9,978.85
|10,026.30
|9,940.00
|9,963.35
|21-Feb-25
|10,158.85
|10,235.80
|10,034.55
|10,074.20
|Weekly Returns
|-4.80%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Oil & Gas Index fell by 484 points or -4.80%. Despite lower crude prices, the uncertainty of oil economics is having an impact. Nifty Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 10,026 and a low of 9,567 levels.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CONSUMPTION OUTLOOK STILL HAZY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|21,180.80
|21,188.20
|20,460.10
|20,498.60
|27-Feb-25
|21,766.95
|21,786.30
|21,243.50
|21,335.35
|26-Feb-25
|21,616.05
|21,757.10
|21,585.90
|21,662.65
|25-Feb-25
|21,616.05
|21,757.10
|21,585.90
|21,662.65
|24-Feb-25
|21,409.95
|21,597.35
|21,291.30
|21,552.50
|21-Feb-25
|21,973.95
|22,010.85
|21,435.50
|21,505.90
|Weekly Returns
|-4.68%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, Nifty Auto Index fell by -1,007points or -4.68%. Despite a counter-cyclical budget, consumption has hardly shown any enthusiasm. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 21,786 and a low of 20,460 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – LOSES OVER 14% SINCE BUDGET DAY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|28-Feb-25
|51,796.65
|51,918.20
|50,546.85
|50,689.00
|27-Feb-25
|52,453.35
|52,579.10
|51,875.35
|52,055.15
|26-Feb-25
|52,223.90
|52,645.40
|52,158.90
|52,453.35
|25-Feb-25
|52,223.90
|52,645.40
|52,158.90
|52,453.35
|24-Feb-25
|51,753.75
|52,340.20
|51,729.50
|52,285.80
|21-Feb-25
|52,362.40
|52,443.50
|51,893.25
|52,098.15
|Weekly Returns
|-2.70%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to February 28, 2025, FMCG index fell -2.70%, losing more than 14% since the budget day rally. There are concerns over urban demand and margins, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 52,645 and a low of 50,547 levels.
