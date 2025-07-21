Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended July 18, 2025

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO JULY 18, 2025
The week to July 18, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -0.72% and -0.90% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities worth $(1,090) Million, but there is an element of caution ahead of macro events. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(18-Jul)
|Index
(11-Jul)
|Nifty Realty
|3.84%
|999.90
|962.90
|Nifty Capital Markets
|3.32%
|4,625.55
|4,477.00
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.95%
|7,162.50
|7,025.75
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.70%
|23,894.35
|23,493.80
|Nifty Healthcare
|1.41%
|14,668.30
|14,463.75
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|1.39%
|38,630.75
|38,099.35
|Nifty FMCG
|1.07%
|56,506.90
|55,910.25
|Nifty Mobility
|0.81%
|20,948.25
|20,779.80
|Nifty Metals
|0.80%
|9,458.20
|9,382.85
|Nifty MNC
|0.68%
|29,137.65
|28,939.85
|Nifty Chemicals
|0.26%
|31,009.81
|30,928.99
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.11%
|11,771.90
|11,759.50
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-0.06%
|29,937.20
|29,956.35
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-0.43%
|9,216.90
|9,256.75
|Nifty CPSE
|-0.55%
|6,540.00
|6,576.40
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.68%
|8,939.35
|9,000.70
|Nifty Banks
|-0.83%
|56,283.00
|56,754.70
|Nifty IT
|-1.46%
|37,141.85
|37,693.25
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.93%
|27,534.50
|28,075.20
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.10%
|8,163.40
|8,512.30
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 key sectors, 12 sectors delivered positive returns and 8 gave negative returns for the week. The star themes were Realty, Capital Markets, PSU Banks, Auto, and healthcare. Big losers included Defence, Private Banks, and IT. Out of 12 gaining sectors, 2 sectors gained over 3% and 7 sectors over 1%. Three sectors fell more than 1% this week.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at +0.37%. The top 5 sectors delivered 2.45% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of +1.70%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.97% on average. With the tariff deadline of August 01, 2025 approaching and the US talking about secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil; cautions seems to be the watch-word.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Let us first look at the positive cues for the week. India CPI inflation came in at a 77-month low of 2.10%, even as WPI inflation slipped into negative after 17 months. This has opened the doors for one more rate cut by the RBI. Trade deficit in goods sobered to $18.79 Billion in June, even as overall deficit for June was just $3.52 Billion, after adjusting for service surplus. Reliance reported stellar results this week, helped by O2C margins and Jio Digital.
On the downside, the Indo-US trade deal continues to be elusive. However, there is a twist to the story with the US warning India of secondary sanctions. They are likely to impose 100% tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia. Even as the Jane Street controversy continues to impact market volumes, the short selling problem is back. Viceroy has made serious allegations about governance and credit risk on Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JULY 25, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to July 25, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX tapered this week from 11.82 to 11.39 levels, as global risks abated, but risks of secondary sanctions for importing Russian oil mounted.
The focus in the coming week would be on the Indo-US trade deal progress and the secondary sanctions. Data flows are likely to be limited in the coming week.
