iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended June 06, 2025

9 Jun 2025 , 09:27 AM

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,025) Million this week. With geopolitical risks reducing,  VIX also toned down to 14.3 levels. The growth and liquidity boost from RBI policy will be positive, but a lot will depend on how soon the Indo-US trade deal is inked.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – GETS A FRIDAY BOOST FROM RBI

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 81,434.24 82,299.89 81,140.11 82,188.99
05-Jun-25 81,196.08 81,911.13 80,983.73 81,442.04
04-Jun-25 80,777.65 81,087.29 80,705.18 80,998.25
03-Jun-25 81,492.50 81,774.23 80,575.09 80,737.51
02-Jun-25 81,214.42 81,474.26 80,654.26 81,373.75
30-May-25 81,465.69 81,698.21 81,286.45 81,451.01
  Weekly Returns +0.91%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +738 points or +0.91%. While FPIs were net sellers, the Friday boost came from the RBI rate cut and CRR cut. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,300 and a low of 80,984; as Friday accounted for bulk of the week’s gains.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GAINS ON BIG BANG REPO RATE CUT

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 24,748.70 25,029.50 24,671.45 25,003.05
05-Jun-25 24,691.20 24,899.85 24,613.10 24,750.90
04-Jun-25 24,560.45 24,644.25 24,530.45 24,620.20
03-Jun-25 24,786.30 24,845.10 24,502.15 24,542.50
02-Jun-25 24,669.70 24,754.40 24,526.15 24,716.60
30-May-25 24,812.60 24,863.95 24,717.40 24,750.70
  Weekly Returns +1.02%

Data Source: NSE

Like the Sensex, even the Nifty-50 saw all the weekly gains on Friday. Nifty gained +252 points or +1.02%, after RBI combined a 50 bps rate cut with 100 bps CRR cut. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,030 and low of 24,5052 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STEADY GAINS THROUGH THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 58,494.20 59,072.45 58,281.80 59,010.30
05-Jun-25 58,137.60 58,376.35 58,014.50 58,303.00
04-Jun-25 57,655.65 57,971.05 57,278.25 57,924.65
03-Jun-25 58,025.75 58,027.00 57,461.55 57,517.10
02-Jun-25 57,390.05 57,840.40 57,197.00 57,775.55
30-May-25 57,630.35 57,779.05 57,249.80 57,420.00
  Weekly Returns +2.77%

Data Source: NSE

Buying interest was seen in mid-cap financials, which intensified on Friday after the RBI policy. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 59,072 and low of 57,197. Apart  from the liquidity boost, mid-caps saw a resurgence of alpha hunting during the week.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – RALLIES AFTER 8% GAINS IN MAY

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 18,493.45 18,612.05 18,426.30 18,582.45
05-Jun-25 18,335.00 18,461.10 18,325.20 18,432.60
04-Jun-25 18,167.90 18,270.40 18,030.70 18,257.10
03-Jun-25 18,169.00 18,234.95 18,063.10 18,114.15
02-Jun-25 17,890.70 18,121.10 17,790.45 18,095.55
30-May-25 17,924.15 17,976.85 17,815.45 17,883.30
  Weekly Returns +3.91%

Data Source: NSE

Small cap index gained +3.91%; clearly showing a return of confidence among retail and the institutional investors. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,612 and a low of 17,790. It was a mix of buying into defence, realty, capital markets and NBFCs.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – SEES A SENTIMENTAL RALLY THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 55,699.45 56,695.00 55,534.75 56,578.40
05-Jun-25 55,806.75 56,010.15 55,580.45 55,760.85
04-Jun-25 55,650.35 55,791.00 55,408.35 55,676.85
03-Jun-25 56,104.80 56,161.40 55,455.80 55,599.95
02-Jun-25 55,598.25 55,966.30 55,400.55 55,903.40
30-May-25 55,615.55 55,813.30 55,356.60 55,749.70
  Weekly Returns +1.49%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gained just +829 points or +1.49%, mainly after the RBI boost via repo rate cut and CRR cut. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 56,695 and low of 55,401. Going ahead, pressure on net interest margins (NIM) could be an overhang on banks.

NIFTY IT INDEX – MARGINALLY LOWER FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 37,134.15 37,356.30 36,910.95 37,294.85
05-Jun-25 37,034.45 37,408.25 36,886.25 37,107.95
04-Jun-25 36,831.30 37,088.50 36,762.80 36,938.10
03-Jun-25 37,199.65 37,367.35 36,740.55 36,814.90
02-Jun-25 37,147.85 37,172.60 36,770.15 37,061.85
30-May-25 37,646.40 37,665.45 37,241.25 37,321.75
  Weekly Returns -0.07%

Data Source: NSE

After falling -0.22% last week, this week Nifty IT index fell -0.07%. It was largely on Dollar Index (DXY) sliding to 99.2 levels. IT Index touched a weekly high of 37,408 and a low of 36,741. IT index has been squeezed into a narrow range during the week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – MODEST GAINS AMID CRUDE PRICE VOLATILITY

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 11,380.70 11,455.95 11,377.65 11,446.90
05-Jun-25 11,377.60 11,478.95 11,353.45 11,382.25
04-Jun-25 11,316.20 11,371.10 11,216.25 11,352.75
03-Jun-25 11,402.95 11,435.35 11,262.05 11,277.05
02-Jun-25 11,365.35 11,381.20 11,309.55 11,364.95
30-May-25 11,475.95 11,515.40 11,360.55 11,388.40
  Weekly Returns +0.51%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index gained +59 points or +0.51%. Brent Crude prices bounced to $66.6/bbl on US jobs revival, but the surge in OPEC supplies are likely to be an overhang. Oil stocks have been uncertain zone, amidst the crude price volatility.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – GETS A LATE BOOST FROM RBI POLICY

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 23,343.05 23,677.70 23,208.10 23,661.30
05-Jun-25 23,461.55 23,461.55 23,169.70 23,306.20
04-Jun-25 23,264.50 23,455.05 23,250.00 23,332.60
03-Jun-25 23,399.80 23,475.75 23,204.90 23,268.70
02-Jun-25 23,274.10 23,373.40 23,147.20 23,327.05
30-May-25 23,547.55 23,590.20 23,291.05 23,325.60
  Weekly Returns +1.44%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Auto Index gained +336 points or +1.44%. Sentiments around auto stocks got a boost from the 50 bps repo rate cut and lowering of inflation estimate for FY26. Auto Index touched weekly high of 23,678 and low of 23,147 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – BOUNCES AFTER 2 WEEKS IN THE RED

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 55,737.85 55,842.05 55,564.15 55,802.70
05-Jun-25 55,660.30 55,854.90 55,323.20 55,632.45
04-Jun-25 55,542.95 55,678.65 55,279.50 55,530.55
03-Jun-25 55,785.70 55,983.30 55,336.70 55,460.80
02-Jun-25 55,350.15 55,827.60 55,348.15 55,732.55
30-May-25 55,608.40 55,736.85 55,201.80 55,283.00
  Weekly Returns +0.94%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FMCG index closed +0.94% higher. FMCG companies are going aggressive on rural India and that resulted in gains this week. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 57,983 and low of 55,280 levels, again being pushed into a narrow range.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – SMART GAINS IN HEALTHCARE, AT LAST

Date Open High Low Close
06-Jun-25 14,068.05 14,122.85 13,978.30 14,112.95
05-Jun-25 13,924.95 14,082.15 13,923.40 14,040.60
04-Jun-25 13,853.85 13,930.80 13,827.75 13,892.60
03-Jun-25 13,990.75 13,990.75 13,846.15 13,863.20
02-Jun-25 13,904.85 13,936.95 13,821.10 13,907.35
30-May-25 13,989.60 14,029.90 13,859.95 13,890.40
  Weekly Returns +1.60%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to June 06, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +223 points or +1.60%. The gains were steady through the week as a longer term defensive bet. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,123 and a low of 13,821, for the week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|10:50 AM
RITES Secures $2.9 Million Project in Guyana for Road Construction Supervision

RITES Secures $2.9 Million Project in Guyana for Road Construction Supervision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|10:30 AM
Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|09:38 AM
Nazara Technologies Acquires Smaaash Entertainment for ₹126 Crore Under NCLT Plan

Nazara Technologies Acquires Smaaash Entertainment for ₹126 Crore Under NCLT Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|08:57 AM
Indian indices may open higher on June 10, 2025

Indian indices may open higher on June 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|08:54 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.