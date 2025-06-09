Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended June 06, 2025

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,025) Million this week. With geopolitical risks reducing, VIX also toned down to 14.3 levels. The growth and liquidity boost from RBI policy will be positive, but a lot will depend on how soon the Indo-US trade deal is inked.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – GETS A FRIDAY BOOST FROM RBI

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 81,434.24 82,299.89 81,140.11 82,188.99 05-Jun-25 81,196.08 81,911.13 80,983.73 81,442.04 04-Jun-25 80,777.65 81,087.29 80,705.18 80,998.25 03-Jun-25 81,492.50 81,774.23 80,575.09 80,737.51 02-Jun-25 81,214.42 81,474.26 80,654.26 81,373.75 30-May-25 81,465.69 81,698.21 81,286.45 81,451.01 Weekly Returns +0.91%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +738 points or +0.91%. While FPIs were net sellers, the Friday boost came from the RBI rate cut and CRR cut. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,300 and a low of 80,984; as Friday accounted for bulk of the week’s gains.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GAINS ON BIG BANG REPO RATE CUT

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 24,748.70 25,029.50 24,671.45 25,003.05 05-Jun-25 24,691.20 24,899.85 24,613.10 24,750.90 04-Jun-25 24,560.45 24,644.25 24,530.45 24,620.20 03-Jun-25 24,786.30 24,845.10 24,502.15 24,542.50 02-Jun-25 24,669.70 24,754.40 24,526.15 24,716.60 30-May-25 24,812.60 24,863.95 24,717.40 24,750.70 Weekly Returns +1.02%

Data Source: NSE

Like the Sensex, even the Nifty-50 saw all the weekly gains on Friday. Nifty gained +252 points or +1.02%, after RBI combined a 50 bps rate cut with 100 bps CRR cut. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,030 and low of 24,5052 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STEADY GAINS THROUGH THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 58,494.20 59,072.45 58,281.80 59,010.30 05-Jun-25 58,137.60 58,376.35 58,014.50 58,303.00 04-Jun-25 57,655.65 57,971.05 57,278.25 57,924.65 03-Jun-25 58,025.75 58,027.00 57,461.55 57,517.10 02-Jun-25 57,390.05 57,840.40 57,197.00 57,775.55 30-May-25 57,630.35 57,779.05 57,249.80 57,420.00 Weekly Returns +2.77%

Data Source: NSE

Buying interest was seen in mid-cap financials, which intensified on Friday after the RBI policy. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 59,072 and low of 57,197. Apart from the liquidity boost, mid-caps saw a resurgence of alpha hunting during the week.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – RALLIES AFTER 8% GAINS IN MAY

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 18,493.45 18,612.05 18,426.30 18,582.45 05-Jun-25 18,335.00 18,461.10 18,325.20 18,432.60 04-Jun-25 18,167.90 18,270.40 18,030.70 18,257.10 03-Jun-25 18,169.00 18,234.95 18,063.10 18,114.15 02-Jun-25 17,890.70 18,121.10 17,790.45 18,095.55 30-May-25 17,924.15 17,976.85 17,815.45 17,883.30 Weekly Returns +3.91%

Data Source: NSE

Small cap index gained +3.91%; clearly showing a return of confidence among retail and the institutional investors. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,612 and a low of 17,790. It was a mix of buying into defence, realty, capital markets and NBFCs.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – SEES A SENTIMENTAL RALLY THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 55,699.45 56,695.00 55,534.75 56,578.40 05-Jun-25 55,806.75 56,010.15 55,580.45 55,760.85 04-Jun-25 55,650.35 55,791.00 55,408.35 55,676.85 03-Jun-25 56,104.80 56,161.40 55,455.80 55,599.95 02-Jun-25 55,598.25 55,966.30 55,400.55 55,903.40 30-May-25 55,615.55 55,813.30 55,356.60 55,749.70 Weekly Returns +1.49%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gained just +829 points or +1.49%, mainly after the RBI boost via repo rate cut and CRR cut. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 56,695 and low of 55,401. Going ahead, pressure on net interest margins (NIM) could be an overhang on banks.

NIFTY IT INDEX – MARGINALLY LOWER FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 37,134.15 37,356.30 36,910.95 37,294.85 05-Jun-25 37,034.45 37,408.25 36,886.25 37,107.95 04-Jun-25 36,831.30 37,088.50 36,762.80 36,938.10 03-Jun-25 37,199.65 37,367.35 36,740.55 36,814.90 02-Jun-25 37,147.85 37,172.60 36,770.15 37,061.85 30-May-25 37,646.40 37,665.45 37,241.25 37,321.75 Weekly Returns -0.07%

Data Source: NSE

After falling -0.22% last week, this week Nifty IT index fell -0.07%. It was largely on Dollar Index (DXY) sliding to 99.2 levels. IT Index touched a weekly high of 37,408 and a low of 36,741. IT index has been squeezed into a narrow range during the week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – MODEST GAINS AMID CRUDE PRICE VOLATILITY

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 11,380.70 11,455.95 11,377.65 11,446.90 05-Jun-25 11,377.60 11,478.95 11,353.45 11,382.25 04-Jun-25 11,316.20 11,371.10 11,216.25 11,352.75 03-Jun-25 11,402.95 11,435.35 11,262.05 11,277.05 02-Jun-25 11,365.35 11,381.20 11,309.55 11,364.95 30-May-25 11,475.95 11,515.40 11,360.55 11,388.40 Weekly Returns +0.51%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index gained +59 points or +0.51%. Brent Crude prices bounced to $66.6/bbl on US jobs revival, but the surge in OPEC supplies are likely to be an overhang. Oil stocks have been uncertain zone, amidst the crude price volatility.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – GETS A LATE BOOST FROM RBI POLICY

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 23,343.05 23,677.70 23,208.10 23,661.30 05-Jun-25 23,461.55 23,461.55 23,169.70 23,306.20 04-Jun-25 23,264.50 23,455.05 23,250.00 23,332.60 03-Jun-25 23,399.80 23,475.75 23,204.90 23,268.70 02-Jun-25 23,274.10 23,373.40 23,147.20 23,327.05 30-May-25 23,547.55 23,590.20 23,291.05 23,325.60 Weekly Returns +1.44%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Auto Index gained +336 points or +1.44%. Sentiments around auto stocks got a boost from the 50 bps repo rate cut and lowering of inflation estimate for FY26. Auto Index touched weekly high of 23,678 and low of 23,147 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – BOUNCES AFTER 2 WEEKS IN THE RED

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 55,737.85 55,842.05 55,564.15 55,802.70 05-Jun-25 55,660.30 55,854.90 55,323.20 55,632.45 04-Jun-25 55,542.95 55,678.65 55,279.50 55,530.55 03-Jun-25 55,785.70 55,983.30 55,336.70 55,460.80 02-Jun-25 55,350.15 55,827.60 55,348.15 55,732.55 30-May-25 55,608.40 55,736.85 55,201.80 55,283.00 Weekly Returns +0.94%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FMCG index closed +0.94% higher. FMCG companies are going aggressive on rural India and that resulted in gains this week. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 57,983 and low of 55,280 levels, again being pushed into a narrow range.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – SMART GAINS IN HEALTHCARE, AT LAST

Date Open High Low Close 06-Jun-25 14,068.05 14,122.85 13,978.30 14,112.95 05-Jun-25 13,924.95 14,082.15 13,923.40 14,040.60 04-Jun-25 13,853.85 13,930.80 13,827.75 13,892.60 03-Jun-25 13,990.75 13,990.75 13,846.15 13,863.20 02-Jun-25 13,904.85 13,936.95 13,821.10 13,907.35 30-May-25 13,989.60 14,029.90 13,859.95 13,890.40 Weekly Returns +1.60%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to June 06, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +223 points or +1.60%. The gains were steady through the week as a longer term defensive bet. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,123 and a low of 13,821, for the week.