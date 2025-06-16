Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended June 13, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $391 Million this week. With the Israeli attacks on Iran on Friday, the VIX spiked to 15.1 levels. In a week dominated by the Dreamliner crash and Israeli attacks, the lower inflation number did not matter much

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – LOSES GROUND ON LAST TWO DAYS

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 80,427.81 81,238.68 80,354.59 81,118.60 12-Jun-25 82,571.67 82,661.04 81,523.16 81,691.98 11-Jun-25 82,473.02 82,783.51 82,308.91 82,515.14 10-Jun-25 82,643.73 82,680.79 82,240.40 82,391.72 09-Jun-25 82,574.55 82,669.00 82,369.24 82,445.21 06-Jun-25 81,434.24 82,299.89 81,140.11 82,188.99 Weekly Returns -1.30%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell -1,070 points or -1.30%. The selling was triggered by the spike in geopolitical risk on Friday after Israeli attacked Iran. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,784 and a low of 80,355; with bulk of the losses on Thursday and Friday.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING AND OIL SPIKE SCRIPT THE STORY

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 24,473.00 24,754.35 24,473.00 24,718.60 12-Jun-25 25,164.45 25,196.20 24,825.90 24,888.20 11-Jun-25 25,134.15 25,222.40 25,081.30 25,141.40 10-Jun-25 25,196.05 25,199.30 25,055.45 25,104.25 09-Jun-25 25,160.10 25,160.10 25,077.15 25,103.20 06-Jun-25 24,748.70 25,029.50 24,671.45 25,003.05 Weekly Returns -1.14%

Data Source: NSE

The week was about concerted FPI selling on Friday and the 8% spike in crude oil prices. Nifty fell -285 points or -1.14%, reacting to the Dreamliner crash and Israeli attacks on the last 2 days. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,222 and low of 24,473 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – LATE SELL-OFF ONCE AGAIN

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 57,246.25 58,341.90 57,246.25 58,227.45 12-Jun-25 59,444.00 59,447.75 58,344.95 58,440.85 11-Jun-25 59,823.40 59,880.15 59,127.30 59,388.15 10-Jun-25 59,935.00 59,967.90 59,576.35 59,681.40 09-Jun-25 59,388.60 59,709.75 59,322.35 59,674.95 06-Jun-25 58,494.20 59,072.45 58,281.80 59,010.30 Weekly Returns -1.33%

Data Source: NSE

Like the large cap stocks, even the mid-caps were hit by the event risks on the last 2 days. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 59,968 and low of 57,246. Amidst rising macro risks, alpha hunting in mid-caps had surely taken a back seat.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – REACTS TO MARKET WEAKNESS

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 18,074.30 18,435.70 18,072.35 18,374.80 12-Jun-25 18,807.15 18,861.90 18,433.00 18,465.05 11-Jun-25 18,955.95 18,984.65 18,665.20 18,798.75 10-Jun-25 18,968.65 18,987.30 18,864.45 18,899.80 09-Jun-25 18,715.35 18,891.20 18,679.45 18,873.40 06-Jun-25 18,493.45 18,612.05 18,426.30 18,582.45 Weekly Returns -1.12%

Data Source: NSE

Small cap index fell -1.12%; clearly indicating that retail investors were getting wary of macro risks. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,987 and a low of 18,072. It was one of the few generic indices to still show higher highs and higher lows.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – EVENT RISK HAUNTS INDIAN BANKS

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 55,149.30 55,688.00 55,149.30 55,527.35 12-Jun-25 56,480.90 56,611.05 55,968.50 56,082.55 11-Jun-25 56,639.85 56,782.50 56,399.40 56,459.75 10-Jun-25 56,993.90 57,015.40 56,564.15 56,629.10 09-Jun-25 57,049.50 57,049.50 56,792.70 56,839.60 06-Jun-25 55,699.45 56,695.00 55,534.75 56,578.40 Weekly Returns -1.86%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gave up -1,051 points or -1.86%, due to the event risks of the last 2 days. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 57,050 and low of 55,149. The event risks on last 2 days, dominated the possible gains from sharply lower inflation.

NIFTY IT INDEX – EMERGES THE BEST BET AGAINST WEAK RUPEE

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 37,769.50 38,687.55 37,722.20 38,469.25 12-Jun-25 38,732.95 38,891.05 38,227.25 38,460.30 11-Jun-25 38,355.50 38,834.75 38,215.00 38,784.30 10-Jun-25 37,871.60 38,567.75 37,825.15 38,299.95 09-Jun-25 37,522.50 37,786.25 37,445.30 37,669.20 06-Jun-25 37,134.15 37,356.30 36,910.95 37,294.85 Weekly Returns +3.15%

Data Source: NSE

After persistent weakness in last few weeks, IT index bounced 3.15% as a hedge against weak rupee. This was despite Dollar Index (DXY) falling to 98.2 levels. IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,891 and a low of 37,445; making sharply higher highs and higher lows.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – STARTS STRONG BUT ENDS FLAT

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 11,385.40 11,498.75 11,318.10 11,443.60 12-Jun-25 11,768.25 11,778.50 11,503.65 11,527.30 11-Jun-25 11,596.65 11,799.75 11,588.70 11,725.50 10-Jun-25 11,601.25 11,617.30 11,545.30 11,556.20 09-Jun-25 11,515.45 11,575.25 11,474.35 11,565.95 06-Jun-25 11,380.70 11,455.95 11,377.65 11,446.90 Weekly Returns -0.03%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index closed absolutely flat. Brent crude prices surged 8% to $75/bbl on Friday after the Israeli attacks; and that led to sell-off in downstream oil. The GRMs and the marketing margins are likely to be impacted by the oil price spike.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – EXPENSIVE OIL MAKES AUTO STOCK CHEAPER

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 22,941.80 23,365.15 22,915.65 23,327.40 12-Jun-25 23,838.15 23,857.55 23,341.45 23,411.80 11-Jun-25 23,797.50 23,984.70 23,774.00 23,805.20 10-Jun-25 23,869.75 23,872.20 23,743.20 23,759.00 09-Jun-25 23,789.80 23,882.80 23,698.60 23,777.15 06-Jun-25 23,343.05 23,677.70 23,208.10 23,661.30 Weekly Returns -1.41%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Auto Index depleted -334 points or -1.41%. Despite lower inflation, the sentiments soured as the spike in crude prices could make auto ownership expensive. Auto Index touched weekly high of 23,985 and low of 22,916 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – SEES SHARP SELLING THROUGH THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 54,373.60 54,688.60 54,349.15 54,527.15 12-Jun-25 56,019.40 56,020.25 55,005.15 55,104.10 11-Jun-25 56,128.80 56,208.40 55,749.25 55,820.60 10-Jun-25 56,178.20 56,331.80 55,952.85 56,198.80 09-Jun-25 55,974.15 56,079.25 55,686.25 56,026.10 06-Jun-25 55,737.85 55,842.05 55,564.15 55,802.70 Weekly Returns -2.29%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FMCG index closed -2.29% lower. There were concerns that the spike in crude prices could hit input costs and also consumer buying power. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 56,332 and low of 54,349 levels, making lower lows this week.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – SMART GAINS FOR SECOND WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 13-Jun-25 14,177.40 14,346.40 14,127.05 14,328.65 12-Jun-25 14,356.50 14,500.05 14,284.45 14,323.15 11-Jun-25 14,316.00 14,337.55 14,275.00 14,315.60 10-Jun-25 14,262.30 14,301.40 14,190.80 14,279.85 09-Jun-25 14,164.60 14,229.60 14,118.90 14,223.05 06-Jun-25 14,068.05 14,122.85 13,978.30 14,112.95 Weekly Returns +1.53%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to June 13, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +216 points or +1.53%; almost a mirror of the previous week; as safe haven buying shifted to healthcare stocks. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,500 and a low of 14,119 for the week.