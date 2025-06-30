Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended June 27, 2025

FPIs turned net buyers in equities worth $1,522 Million this week. With Iran and Israel moving towards a ceasefire, VIX fell back to 12.3 levels. In terms of data, India CAD came in sharply lower at 0.6% of GDP for FY25, thanks to a current account surplus in Q4.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – PUTS UP A STRONG SHOW

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 83,774.45 84,089.35 83,645.41 84,058.90 26-Jun-25 82,882.92 83,812.09 82,816.26 83,755.87 25-Jun-25 82,448.80 82,815.91 82,339.57 82,755.51 24-Jun-25 82,534.61 83,018.16 81,900.12 82,055.11 23-Jun-25 81,704.07 82,169.67 81,476.76 81,896.79 20-Jun-25 81,354.85 82,494.49 81,323.20 82,408.17 Weekly Returns +2.00%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex bounced +1,651 points or +2.00%. After a weak start on Monday, Sensex picked up momentum through the week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 84,089 and a low of 81,477; closing positive at the end of a volatile week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI INFLOWS PROP UP THE NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 25,576.65 25,654.20 25,523.55 25,637.80 26-Jun-25 25,268.95 25,565.30 25,259.90 25,549.00 25-Jun-25 25,150.35 25,266.80 25,125.05 25,244.75 24-Jun-25 25,179.90 25,317.70 24,999.70 25,044.35 23-Jun-25 24,939.75 25,057.00 24,824.85 24,971.90 20-Jun-25 24,787.65 25,136.20 24,783.65 25,112.40 Weekly Returns +2.09%

It was a mix of risk-on sentiments, FPI inflows, and good macros on the current account. The Nifty gained +525 points or +2.09%, as there was a mix of buying and short covering. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,654 and low of 24,825 this week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME SIGNS OF ALPHA HUNTING

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 59,430.15 59,693.70 59,336.80 59,385.15 26-Jun-25 59,049.35 59,255.05 58,735.25 59,227.40 25-Jun-25 58,856.75 58,964.70 58,707.40 58,881.70 24-Jun-25 58,839.90 58,913.15 58,487.70 58,622.40 23-Jun-25 57,607.10 58,364.15 57,537.25 58,206.80 20-Jun-25 57,162.65 58,094.15 57,132.75 57,995.50 Weekly Returns +2.40%

After a gap, some signs of alpha hunting were seen in the markets this week. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 59,694 and low of 57,537. The truce in West Asia, albeit uneasy, did help bring some enthusiasm back into the mid-cap space.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – SEES RETAIL INTEREST REVIVING

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 18,885.30 18,997.10 18,854.95 18,976.80 26-Jun-25 18,807.05 18,823.55 18,679.75 18,805.60 25-Jun-25 18,566.10 18,751.20 18,543.25 18,727.85 24-Jun-25 18,526.40 18,550.70 18,412.20 18,452.75 23-Jun-25 18,061.75 18,347.35 18,056.25 18,320.90 20-Jun-25 18,006.65 18,234.00 17,941.45 18,194.20 Weekly Returns +4.30%

Small cap index jumped +4.30%; indicating that retail investors were finally willing to accept macro risks. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 18,997 and a low of 18,056. For a change, the index made higher highs and higher lows for the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – SCALES NEW HIGHS IN THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 57,234.70 57,475.40 56,993.85 57,443.90 26-Jun-25 56,693.55 57,263.45 56,558.35 57,206.70 25-Jun-25 56,564.50 56,681.40 56,420.65 56,621.15 24-Jun-25 56,529.45 56,862.00 56,276.15 56,461.90 23-Jun-25 55,832.35 56,233.55 55,779.25 56,059.35 20-Jun-25 55,566.70 56,328.20 55,566.40 56,252.85 Weekly Returns +2.12%

For the week, Nifty Bank gained +1,191 points or +2.12%, as investors continued to bet on the domestic India story. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 57,475 and low of 55,779. Bank Nifty has been one of the few indices to make lifetime highs in a volatile situation.

NIFTY IT INDEX – WEAK DOLLAR INDEX SPOOKS IT STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 39,125.75 39,357.75 38,707.15 38,822.95 26-Jun-25 38,996.65 39,103.35 38,760.15 38,996.25 25-Jun-25 38,635.00 39,109.25 38,605.50 39,046.30 24-Jun-25 38,852.65 38,936.55 38,380.00 38,417.95 23-Jun-25 38,642.15 38,646.50 38,278.70 38,414.10 20-Jun-25 38,674.20 39,041.05 38,454.05 38,991.45 Weekly Returns -0.43%

Nifty IT came under pressure this week, after gaining over 5% in last 2 weeks. With the dollar index down to 97.25, IT looks less attractive. IT Index touched a weekly high of 39,358 and a low of 38,279. US deficit concerns are weighing on the dollar index (DXY).

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – GAINS AS OIL PRICES FALL

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 11,722.25 11,884.30 11,715.35 11,835.05 26-Jun-25 11,497.55 11,713.45 11,495.85 11,695.90 25-Jun-25 11,534.00 11,552.35 11,467.20 11,482.40 24-Jun-25 11,595.15 11,618.85 11,424.20 11,454.55 23-Jun-25 11,395.35 11,496.60 11,344.00 11,473.95 20-Jun-25 11,347.30 11,477.20 11,322.65 11,462.10 Weekly Returns +3.25%

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index closed with smart gains of +3.25%. Brent crude prices fell sharply to $66/bbl and that led to gains in downstream players. However, the Middle East continues to be on a boil and the Iran-Israel truce also looks uneasy.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – URBAN DEMAND CONCERNS STAY

Date Open High Low Close 27-Jun-25 55,246.50 55,298.35 55,044.75 55,109.00 26-Jun-25 54,882.80 55,165.90 54,709.20 55,118.80 25-Jun-25 54,575.25 54,892.35 54,518.45 54,747.25 24-Jun-25 54,597.00 54,792.85 54,303.30 54,346.30 23-Jun-25 54,395.30 54,459.10 54,066.05 54,226.85 20-Jun-25 54,316.90 54,690.05 54,265.70 54,630.95 Weekly Returns +0.88%

For the week, FMCG index closed +0.88% higher. While the crude price concerns have abated, urban demand continues to be a concern. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 55,298 and low of 54,066 levels, clearly stuck in a fairly narrow range.