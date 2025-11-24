iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended November 21, 2025

24 Nov 2025 , 02:21 PM

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $261 Million this week. During the week, the VIX spiked sharply from 11.94 to 13.63 levels, getting as high as 13.85 during the week. The sharp spike in VIX can be attributed to a volatile rupee and rising risk perception.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – SUSTAINS GAINS FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 85,347.40 85,609.40 85,187.84 85,231.92
20-Nov-25 85,470.92 85,801.70 85,201.22 85,632.68
19-Nov-25 84,643.78 85,236.77 84,525.98 85,186.47
18-Nov-25 85,042.37 85,042.41 84,558.36 84,673.02
17-Nov-25 84,700.50 84,988.09 84,581.08 84,950.95
14-Nov-25 84,060.14 84,697.87 84,029.32 84,562.78
  Weekly Returns +0.79%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +669 points or +0.79%. This week, Sensex breached the 85,000-levels on a closing basis, which is a good sign. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,802 and a low of 84,526; as the index gave up some of its gains on Friday amid global volatility.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – CLOSES ABOVE 26,000 LEVELS FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 26,109.55 26,179.20 26,052.20 26,068.15
20-Nov-25 26,132.10 26,246.65 26,063.20 26,192.15
19-Nov-25 25,918.10 26,074.65 25,856.20 26,052.65
18-Nov-25 26,021.80 26,029.85 25,876.50 25,910.05
17-Nov-25 25,948.20 26,024.20 25,906.35 26,013.45
14-Nov-25 25,767.90 25,940.20 25,740.80 25,910.05
  Weekly Returns +0.61%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net buyers of $261 Million in the week. The level of 26,000, which was a resistance last week, has been breached convincingly. Nifty gained a full 158 points or +0.61% this week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,247 and low of 25,856; giving an important close for the Nifty above the 26,000 levels.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX –SELLING PRESSURE BUILDS UP

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 60,911.30 60,918.05 60,222.25 60,276.30
20-Nov-25 61,172.70 61,205.00 60,893.40 60,963.55
19-Nov-25 60,834.60 61,044.25 60,645.45 60,949.05
18-Nov-25 61,217.95 61,220.25 60,767.30 60,822.00
17-Nov-25 60,970.10 61,211.05 60,865.80 61,180.50
14-Nov-25 60,708.75 60,973.30 60,489.10 60,739.20
  Weekly Returns -0.76%

Data Source: NSE

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed above 60,000 levels; but the unwinding pressure was evident. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,220 and low of 60,222. With institutional flows coming back, the obvious preference appears to be for large cap stocks.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – TAKES IT HARD ON THE CHIN

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 18,043.90 18,045.45 17,835.20 17,847.50
20-Nov-25 18,146.55 18,176.50 18,059.30 18,067.25
19-Nov-25 18,159.20 18,163.35 18,052.20 18,075.95
18-Nov-25 18,381.50 18,381.50 18,133.00 18,154.75
17-Nov-25 18,309.00 18,382.55 18,304.40 18,347.60
14-Nov-25 18,154.30 18,286.80 18,148.00 18,252.50
  Weekly Returns -2.22%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index fell -2.22% this week; as investors stayed cautious on small caps in the midst of a weakening rupee. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,383 and a low of 17,835; with the selling quite intense through the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS HOLD UP THE INDEX

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 59,116.70 59,232.15 58,823.65 58,867.70
20-Nov-25 59,308.20 59,440.10 59,125.25 59,347.70
19-Nov-25 58,908.15 59,264.25 58,688.55 59,216.05
18-Nov-25 58,990.50 59,103.65 58,798.90 58,899.25
17-Nov-25 58,696.30 59,001.55 58,605.30 58,962.70
14-Nov-25 58,050.00 58,590.15 58,050.00 58,517.55
  Weekly Returns +0.60%

Data Source: NSE

The strong performance by the private sector banks held up the Bank Nifty. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 59,440 and low of 58,605. While the Bank Nifty is struggling to breach the 60,000 level, it is showing strength, making higher highs and higher lows.

NIFTY IT INDEX – FLATTERS WITH ANOTHER BOUNCE

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 36,930.25 37,096.25 36,761.55 36,885.35
20-Nov-25 37,228.05 37,278.75 36,964.35 37,043.30
19-Nov-25 36,062.20 37,116.50 36,024.45 37,044.65
18-Nov-25 36,294.70 36,312.95 35,914.35 35,975.20
17-Nov-25 36,285.20 36,406.45 36,138.20 36,375.20
14-Nov-25 36,392.05 36,503.00 35,957.30 36,301.25
  Weekly Returns +1.61%

Data Source: NSE

After rallying by 3.37% last week, the IT index gained another 1.61% this week. There are hopes of revival in tech spending next year, and a greater preference for offshoring.  IT Index touched a weekly high of 37,279 and a low of 35,914; recouping recent losses.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RETREATS AFTER SMART GAINS

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 12,167.10 12,228.90 12,123.35 12,143.95
20-Nov-25 12,186.40 12,244.15 12,155.20 12,208.25
19-Nov-25 12,178.95 12,196.45 12,123.90 12,141.60
18-Nov-25 12,255.05 12,255.60 12,155.70 12,184.70
17-Nov-25 12,206.20 12,296.50 12,196.75 12,235.85
14-Nov-25 12,155.80 12,264.00 12,142.30 12,190.10
  Weekly Returns -0.38%

Data Source: NSE

The Oil index had already gained over 5% in last 3 week, thanks to Reliance and the downstream companies. This week, the index retreated by 38 bps, which is a marginal correction. Global crude prices are subdued at $62.5/bbl, a level that is also helping downstream players. IT index touched weekly high of 12,297, and a low of 12,123.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – GOOD TIMES ENDURE FOR AUTO

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 27,552.80 27,720.10 27,488.90 27,537.85
20-Nov-25 27,564.85 27,625.00 27,441.15 27,554.00
19-Nov-25 27,386.00 27,521.05 27,270.55 27,434.45
18-Nov-25 27,483.15 27,502.10 27,292.50 27,368.25
17-Nov-25 27,258.20 27,519.05 27,116.05 27,472.65
14-Nov-25 27,321.35 27,444.50 27,078.40 27,239.80
  Weekly Returns +1.09%

Data Source: NSE

After bouncing 1.72% last week, the Nifty Auto bounced another 1.09% in the current week. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,720 and low of 27,116 levels. While auto numbers are still robust, the impact of lower GST should play for some more time.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – INPUT TAX CREDIT REMAINS THE OVERHANG

Date Open High Low Close
21-Nov-25 55,394.95 55,605.05 55,240.65 55,504.70
20-Nov-25 55,460.55 55,863.25 55,362.45 55,426.70
19-Nov-25 55,349.00 55,469.15 55,260.65 55,380.80
18-Nov-25 55,652.40 55,739.60 55,185.10 55,363.45
17-Nov-25 55,769.75 55,897.55 55,534.40 55,677.15
14-Nov-25 55,153.60 55,621.25 54,914.60 55,560.80
  Weekly Returns -0.10%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty FMCG index made a small recovery last week, but could not sustain as the stress of the ITC impact post-GST is starting to pinch. Urban demand concerns remain too. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,898 and low of 55,185 levels. GST cuts have backfired.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|12:53 PM
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:12 AM
Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:10 AM
NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:03 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.