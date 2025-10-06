Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended October 03, 2025

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,147) Million this week. During the week, the VIX retreated back from 11.43 to 10.06 levels, even dipping briefly below the 10 levels. The positive tone of the monetary policy on inflation and GDP growth helped.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – LATE RECOVERY PULLS UP SENSEX

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 80,684.14 81,251.99 80,649.57 81,207.17 02-Oct-25 80,173.24 81,068.43 80,159.90 80,983.31 01-Oct-25 80,173.24 81,068.43 80,159.90 80,983.31 30-Sep-25 80,541.77 80,677.82 80,201.15 80,267.62 29-Sep-25 80,588.77 80,851.38 80,248.84 80,364.94 26-Sep-25 80,956.01 81,033.09 80,332.41 80,426.46 Weekly Returns +0.97%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +781 points or +0.97%. The positive tone of the RBI policy brought about a feel-good factor in markets. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,252 and a low of 80,160; closing the week near the high point.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GETS A MONETARY POLICY BOOST

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 24,759.55 24,904.80 24,747.55 24,894.25 02-Oct-25 24,620.55 24,867.95 24,605.95 24,836.30 01-Oct-25 24,620.55 24,867.95 24,605.95 24,836.30 30-Sep-25 24,691.95 24,731.80 24,587.70 24,611.10 29-Sep-25 24,728.55 24,791.30 24,606.20 24,634.90 26-Sep-25 24,818.55 24,868.60 24,629.45 24,654.70 Weekly Returns +0.97%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net sellers of $(1,147) Million in the week. However, the optimism in the week stemmed from the RBI raising GDP growth and cutting inflation estimates for FY26. Nifty gained +240 points or +0.97%. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,905 and low of 24,588.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – INTEREST SEEN REVIVING IN MID-CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 57,122.00 57,545.60 57,004.95 57,503.35 02-Oct-25 56,592.65 57,072.45 56,418.00 57,029.70 01-Oct-25 56,592.65 57,072.45 56,418.00 57,029.70 30-Sep-25 56,713.70 56,788.75 56,195.95 56,529.30 29-Sep-25 56,576.05 56,907.00 56,339.40 56,533.15 26-Sep-25 57,450.60 57,505.05 56,327.40 56,378.55 Weekly Returns +2.00%

Data Source: NSE

After a tentative previous week, mid-caps found greater favour with investors. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,546 and low of 56,196. The mid-cap index closed the week, very near the high point of the week, led by a late rally on the last 2 days.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – INVESTORS INTERESTED BUT CAUTIOUS

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 17,796.40 17,897.10 17,738.95 17,878.15 02-Oct-25 17,582.15 17,769.65 17,530.50 17,755.85 01-Oct-25 17,582.15 17,769.65 17,530.50 17,755.85 30-Sep-25 17,599.70 17,640.45 17,446.50 17,562.75 29-Sep-25 17,633.45 17,736.65 17,493.00 17,548.65 26-Sep-25 17,930.65 17,946.20 17,540.55 17,560.90 Weekly Returns +1.81%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index gained +1.81%. Weak Q2 earnings are an overhang over the small cap stocks. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,897 and a low of 17,447; with selective buying interest seen in very few stocks.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – REFLECTING THE DOMESTIC INDIA STORY

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 55,182.60 55,616.45 55,177.00 55,589.25 02-Oct-25 54,653.90 55,406.75 54,582.55 55,347.95 01-Oct-25 54,653.90 55,406.75 54,582.55 55,347.95 30-Sep-25 54,705.50 54,793.05 54,502.95 54,635.85 29-Sep-25 54,460.40 54,686.05 54,226.60 54,461.00 26-Sep-25 54,797.90 54,897.00 54,310.95 54,389.35 Weekly Returns +2.21%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank rallied by +1,200 points or +2.21%. With the positive tone of the RBI policy, banks are seen as best India proxies. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 55,616 and low of 54,227. PSU banks continue to be the preferred picks.

NIFTY IT INDEX – MARGINALLY RECOVERS FROM VISA IMPACT

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 33,921.10 33,992.15 33,763.10 33,949.75 02-Oct-25 33,702.85 34,016.60 33,432.10 33,905.20 01-Oct-25 33,702.85 34,016.60 33,432.10 33,905.20 30-Sep-25 33,789.70 33,922.60 33,634.30 33,655.10 29-Sep-25 33,900.60 33,970.05 33,606.45 33,693.05 26-Sep-25 34,399.20 34,477.30 33,636.55 33,702.00 Weekly Returns +0.74%

Data Source: NSE

After the IT index cracked by -7.86% in the previous week on visa woes, the 0.74% recovery was small consolation. The Q2 concerns are still quite large for IT stocks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 34,017 and a low of 33,432; even as rupee weakened.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – IT IS BACK TO OPEC SUPPLY CONCERNS

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 11,310.25 11,384.55 11,243.50 11,374.00 02-Oct-25 11,292.20 11,417.30 11,280.65 11,304.20 01-Oct-25 11,292.20 11,417.30 11,280.65 11,304.20 30-Sep-25 11,311.30 11,325.05 11,249.60 11,280.50 29-Sep-25 11,178.95 11,334.00 11,166.90 11,282.30 26-Sep-25 11,211.65 11,213.95 11,104.05 11,132.50 Weekly Returns +2.17%

Data Source: NSE

Last week, oil had fallen after crude had spiked above $70/bbl on Russian supply concerns. This week, the focus was back to the OPEC boosting supply, which pushed crude down to $64/bbl. The big beneficiary in the week were downstream oil & gas companies.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – A WEEK OF SUBDUED GAINS

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 26,771.25 26,869.65 26,488.30 26,753.10 02-Oct-25 26,556.85 26,810.15 26,538.75 26,768.65 01-Oct-25 26,556.85 26,810.15 26,538.75 26,768.65 30-Sep-25 26,451.65 26,591.65 26,328.05 26,542.35 29-Sep-25 26,612.40 26,677.20 26,393.05 26,436.55 26-Sep-25 26,694.70 26,861.45 26,463.70 26,484.55 Weekly Returns +1.01%

Data Source: NSE

Auto index has rallied 38% from the April lows, so some caution was called for, as gains were subdued. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 26,870 and low of 26,328 levels. Auto sector has been a major trigger for the market recovery from lower levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – KHARIF OUTPUT CONCERNS STALL THE RALLY

Date Open High Low Close 03-Oct-25 55,062.95 55,213.05 54,679.00 55,170.60 02-Oct-25 54,776.45 55,149.05 54,455.20 55,105.35 01-Oct-25 54,776.45 55,149.05 54,455.20 55,105.35 30-Sep-25 54,974.55 55,069.25 54,522.20 54,710.70 29-Sep-25 54,861.60 55,007.10 54,343.75 54,945.80 26-Sep-25 55,031.55 55,199.55 54,776.95 54,847.55 Weekly Returns +0.59%

Data Source: NSE

FMCG sector had a volatile run but managed to bounce +0.59% this week after a sharp fall last week. There are concerns over the Kharif on rural demand. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,213 and low of 54,344 levels. There are concerns over rural demand now!