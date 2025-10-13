iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended October 10, 2025

13 Oct 2025 , 11:58 AM

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $197 Million this week. During the week, the VIX was flat at 10.10 compared to 10.06 levels last week, even dipping briefly to 9.71. The confident tone of RBI policy and the TCS results have been generally positive for markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – IT SECTOR GIVES A BIG INDEX BOOST

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 82,075.45 82,654.11 82,072.93 82,500.82
09-Oct-25 81,900.00 82,247.73 81,667.68 82,172.10
08-Oct-25 81,899.51 82,257.74 81,646.08 81,773.66
07-Oct-25 81,883.95 82,309.56 81,787.48 81,926.75
06-Oct-25 81,274.79 81,846.42 81,155.88 81,790.12
03-Oct-25 80,684.14 81,251.99 80,649.57 81,207.17
  Weekly Returns +1.59%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +1,294 points or +1.59%. The positive tone of RBI policy and the IT sector, rally after TCS results, helped the Sensex higher. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,654 and a low of 81,156; closing the week near the high point.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GAINS FROM POSITIVE FPI FLOWS

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 25,167.65 25,330.75 25,156.85 25,285.35
09-Oct-25 25,074.30 25,199.25 25,024.30 25,181.80
08-Oct-25 25,079.75 25,192.50 25,008.50 25,046.15
07-Oct-25 25,085.30 25,220.90 25,076.30 25,108.30
06-Oct-25 24,916.55 25,095.95 24,881.65 25,077.65
03-Oct-25 24,759.55 24,904.80 24,747.55 24,894.25
  Weekly Returns +1.57%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net buyers of $197 Million in the week. TCS results also helped the sentiments in the market, despite the employee reduction. Nifty gained +391 points or +1.57%. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,331 and low of 24,882; closing above the 25,000 levels.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – INTEREST VERY STRONG IN MID-CAPS

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 58,500.65 58,843.40 58,383.95 58,697.40
09-Oct-25 57,994.70 58,460.65 57,919.70 58,429.85
08-Oct-25 58,287.35 58,417.95 57,795.10 57,866.75
07-Oct-25 58,115.95 58,315.90 57,988.55 58,289.40
06-Oct-25 57,561.05 58,042.85 57,442.50 58,015.10
03-Oct-25 57,122.00 57,545.60 57,004.95 57,503.35
  Weekly Returns +2.08%

Data Source: NSE

Mid-caps rallied over 2% for the second week in a row. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 58,843 and low of 57,443. The mid-cap index closed the week near the high point, but what really stood out was confidence returning to mid-cap driven alpha-hunting.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – CAUTION PREVAILS IN SMALL CAPS

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 18,038.20 18,154.70 17,993.20 18,133.35
09-Oct-25 17,923.75 18,016.05 17,851.65 18,000.25
08-Oct-25 18,009.95 18,029.60 17,865.80 17,890.60
07-Oct-25 17,978.70 18,051.90 17,928.00 17,983.40
06-Oct-25 17,930.10 17,942.80 17,859.50 17,928.05
03-Oct-25 17,796.40 17,897.10 17,738.95 17,878.15
  Weekly Returns +1.43%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index gained +1.43%. However, Q2FY26 results are a major overhang on small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,155 and a low of 17,852; with the tide likely to turn strongly only if Q2 results are encouraging.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – KEEPS PACE WITH THE FRONTLINE INDICES

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 56,168.60 56,760.25 56,152.45 56,609.75
09-Oct-25 55,979.00 56,286.25 55,843.90 56,192.05
08-Oct-25 56,098.50 56,303.60 55,821.00 56,018.25
07-Oct-25 56,126.40 56,502.45 56,025.05 56,239.35
06-Oct-25 55,834.70 56,164.20 55,727.25 56,104.85
03-Oct-25 55,182.60 55,616.45 55,177.00 55,589.25
  Weekly Returns +1.84%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank rallied by +1,021 points or +1.84%; gaining 4.1% in two weeks. With the positive tone of RBI policy, banks are the best India proxies. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 56,760 and low of 55,727. PSU banks are gaining a lot of attention.

NIFTY IT INDEX – TCS GIVES THE MUCH-NEEDED BOOST

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 35,705.65 35,821.30 35,321.85 35,609.05
09-Oct-25 35,315.40 35,688.35 35,174.80 35,628.50
08-Oct-25 34,664.40 35,394.55 34,607.30 35,232.20
07-Oct-25 34,820.60 34,879.20 34,533.75 34,709.45
06-Oct-25 33,961.40 34,743.75 33,926.65 34,722.50
03-Oct-25 33,921.10 33,992.15 33,763.10 33,949.75
  Weekly Returns +4.89%

Data Source: NSE

After small +0.74% gains in the previous week, IT index gains were more decisive this week at +4.89%. Next week will see results of HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro in tech space. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,821 and a low of 33,927; helped by a strong dollar index.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – IT IS BACK TO DEMAND FEARS

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 11,473.55 11,544.95 11,453.20 11,467.25
09-Oct-25 11,450.85 11,514.65 11,416.05 11,467.25
08-Oct-25 11,526.45 11,544.60 11,407.70 11,414.90
07-Oct-25 11,470.20 11,577.95 11,467.60 11,516.25
06-Oct-25 11,355.20 11,474.70 11,354.00 11,459.70
03-Oct-25 11,310.25 11,384.55 11,243.50 11,374.00
  Weekly Returns +0.82%

Data Source: NSE

After falling in the previous week from $70/bbl to $64/bbl, oil fell to a 6-month low of $62.73/bbl this week. That had a negative impact on most upstream players, leading to subdued gains. However, downstream oil & gas companies in India still stand to gain.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – GST CUT EUPHORIA MAY BE OVER

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 26,574.60 26,801.35 26,468.05 26,721.20
09-Oct-25 26,601.00 26,640.00 26,365.65 26,587.00
08-Oct-25 26,950.70 27,046.95 26,487.50 26,522.40
07-Oct-25 26,856.40 27,087.35 26,825.50 26,933.55
06-Oct-25 26,778.20 26,886.75 26,559.75 26,857.20
03-Oct-25 26,771.25 26,869.65 26,488.30 26,753.10
  Weekly Returns -0.12%

Data Source: NSE

After its recent gains, auto stocks were subdued in the last 2 weeks. This week, the auto index ended marginally in the red. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 26,887 and low of 26,468 levels. It looks like the GST euphoria may be done and dusted for autos.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONCERNS OVER RURAL DEMAND TOO

Date Open High Low Close
10-Oct-25 54,696.60 55,023.20 54,595.95 54,966.45
09-Oct-25 54,410.65 54,752.95 54,364.90 54,707.45
08-Oct-25 54,609.45 54,764.00 54,367.85 54,489.65
07-Oct-25 55,114.65 55,254.45 54,695.30 54,763.85
06-Oct-25 55,049.75 55,138.60 54,830.35 55,057.65
03-Oct-25 55,062.95 55,213.05 54,679.00 55,170.60
  Weekly Returns -0.37%

Data Source: NSE

FMCG sector tapered by -0.37% this week on concerns over urban and rural demand, after there have been concerns of Kharif output being hit by excess rains. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,255 and low of 54,365 levels. It is more about lack of triggers!

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

LG Electronics shares opens 50% above IPO price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2025|11:12 AM
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|03:16 PM
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2025|10:30 AM
Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Rubicon Research Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2025|01:53 PM
LG Electronics India Limited IPO

LG Electronics India Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2025|11:10 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.