Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended October 10, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $197 Million this week. During the week, the VIX was flat at 10.10 compared to 10.06 levels last week, even dipping briefly to 9.71. The confident tone of RBI policy and the TCS results have been generally positive for markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – IT SECTOR GIVES A BIG INDEX BOOST

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 82,075.45 82,654.11 82,072.93 82,500.82 09-Oct-25 81,900.00 82,247.73 81,667.68 82,172.10 08-Oct-25 81,899.51 82,257.74 81,646.08 81,773.66 07-Oct-25 81,883.95 82,309.56 81,787.48 81,926.75 06-Oct-25 81,274.79 81,846.42 81,155.88 81,790.12 03-Oct-25 80,684.14 81,251.99 80,649.57 81,207.17 Weekly Returns +1.59%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +1,294 points or +1.59%. The positive tone of RBI policy and the IT sector, rally after TCS results, helped the Sensex higher. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,654 and a low of 81,156; closing the week near the high point.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – GAINS FROM POSITIVE FPI FLOWS

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 25,167.65 25,330.75 25,156.85 25,285.35 09-Oct-25 25,074.30 25,199.25 25,024.30 25,181.80 08-Oct-25 25,079.75 25,192.50 25,008.50 25,046.15 07-Oct-25 25,085.30 25,220.90 25,076.30 25,108.30 06-Oct-25 24,916.55 25,095.95 24,881.65 25,077.65 03-Oct-25 24,759.55 24,904.80 24,747.55 24,894.25 Weekly Returns +1.57%

FPIs were net buyers of $197 Million in the week. TCS results also helped the sentiments in the market, despite the employee reduction. Nifty gained +391 points or +1.57%. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,331 and low of 24,882; closing above the 25,000 levels.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – INTEREST VERY STRONG IN MID-CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 58,500.65 58,843.40 58,383.95 58,697.40 09-Oct-25 57,994.70 58,460.65 57,919.70 58,429.85 08-Oct-25 58,287.35 58,417.95 57,795.10 57,866.75 07-Oct-25 58,115.95 58,315.90 57,988.55 58,289.40 06-Oct-25 57,561.05 58,042.85 57,442.50 58,015.10 03-Oct-25 57,122.00 57,545.60 57,004.95 57,503.35 Weekly Returns +2.08%

Mid-caps rallied over 2% for the second week in a row. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 58,843 and low of 57,443. The mid-cap index closed the week near the high point, but what really stood out was confidence returning to mid-cap driven alpha-hunting.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – CAUTION PREVAILS IN SMALL CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 18,038.20 18,154.70 17,993.20 18,133.35 09-Oct-25 17,923.75 18,016.05 17,851.65 18,000.25 08-Oct-25 18,009.95 18,029.60 17,865.80 17,890.60 07-Oct-25 17,978.70 18,051.90 17,928.00 17,983.40 06-Oct-25 17,930.10 17,942.80 17,859.50 17,928.05 03-Oct-25 17,796.40 17,897.10 17,738.95 17,878.15 Weekly Returns +1.43%

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index gained +1.43%. However, Q2FY26 results are a major overhang on small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,155 and a low of 17,852; with the tide likely to turn strongly only if Q2 results are encouraging.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – KEEPS PACE WITH THE FRONTLINE INDICES

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 56,168.60 56,760.25 56,152.45 56,609.75 09-Oct-25 55,979.00 56,286.25 55,843.90 56,192.05 08-Oct-25 56,098.50 56,303.60 55,821.00 56,018.25 07-Oct-25 56,126.40 56,502.45 56,025.05 56,239.35 06-Oct-25 55,834.70 56,164.20 55,727.25 56,104.85 03-Oct-25 55,182.60 55,616.45 55,177.00 55,589.25 Weekly Returns +1.84%

For the week, Nifty Bank rallied by +1,021 points or +1.84%; gaining 4.1% in two weeks. With the positive tone of RBI policy, banks are the best India proxies. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 56,760 and low of 55,727. PSU banks are gaining a lot of attention.

NIFTY IT INDEX – TCS GIVES THE MUCH-NEEDED BOOST

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 35,705.65 35,821.30 35,321.85 35,609.05 09-Oct-25 35,315.40 35,688.35 35,174.80 35,628.50 08-Oct-25 34,664.40 35,394.55 34,607.30 35,232.20 07-Oct-25 34,820.60 34,879.20 34,533.75 34,709.45 06-Oct-25 33,961.40 34,743.75 33,926.65 34,722.50 03-Oct-25 33,921.10 33,992.15 33,763.10 33,949.75 Weekly Returns +4.89%

After small +0.74% gains in the previous week, IT index gains were more decisive this week at +4.89%. Next week will see results of HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro in tech space. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,821 and a low of 33,927; helped by a strong dollar index.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – IT IS BACK TO DEMAND FEARS

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 11,473.55 11,544.95 11,453.20 11,467.25 09-Oct-25 11,450.85 11,514.65 11,416.05 11,467.25 08-Oct-25 11,526.45 11,544.60 11,407.70 11,414.90 07-Oct-25 11,470.20 11,577.95 11,467.60 11,516.25 06-Oct-25 11,355.20 11,474.70 11,354.00 11,459.70 03-Oct-25 11,310.25 11,384.55 11,243.50 11,374.00 Weekly Returns +0.82%

After falling in the previous week from $70/bbl to $64/bbl, oil fell to a 6-month low of $62.73/bbl this week. That had a negative impact on most upstream players, leading to subdued gains. However, downstream oil & gas companies in India still stand to gain.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – GST CUT EUPHORIA MAY BE OVER

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 26,574.60 26,801.35 26,468.05 26,721.20 09-Oct-25 26,601.00 26,640.00 26,365.65 26,587.00 08-Oct-25 26,950.70 27,046.95 26,487.50 26,522.40 07-Oct-25 26,856.40 27,087.35 26,825.50 26,933.55 06-Oct-25 26,778.20 26,886.75 26,559.75 26,857.20 03-Oct-25 26,771.25 26,869.65 26,488.30 26,753.10 Weekly Returns -0.12%

After its recent gains, auto stocks were subdued in the last 2 weeks. This week, the auto index ended marginally in the red. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 26,887 and low of 26,468 levels. It looks like the GST euphoria may be done and dusted for autos.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONCERNS OVER RURAL DEMAND TOO

Date Open High Low Close 10-Oct-25 54,696.60 55,023.20 54,595.95 54,966.45 09-Oct-25 54,410.65 54,752.95 54,364.90 54,707.45 08-Oct-25 54,609.45 54,764.00 54,367.85 54,489.65 07-Oct-25 55,114.65 55,254.45 54,695.30 54,763.85 06-Oct-25 55,049.75 55,138.60 54,830.35 55,057.65 03-Oct-25 55,062.95 55,213.05 54,679.00 55,170.60 Weekly Returns -0.37%

FMCG sector tapered by -0.37% this week on concerns over urban and rural demand, after there have been concerns of Kharif output being hit by excess rains. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,255 and low of 54,365 levels. It is more about lack of triggers!