Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended October 24, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $97 Million this week. During the week, the VIX was flat, tapering marginally from 11.63 to 11.59 levels. It was in a narrow range for the week. Markets have turned slightly edgy as the bounce has come despite global uncertainty.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – HOLDS UP IN TRUNCATED WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|84,667.23
|84,707.44
|83,957.15
|84,211.88
|23-Oct-25
|85,154.15
|85,290.06
|84,445.25
|84,556.40
|22-Oct-25
|84,484.67
|84,665.44
|84,286.40
|21-Oct-25
|21-Oct-25
|84,484.67
|84,665.44
|84,286.40
|84,426.34
|20-Oct-25
|84,269.30
|84,656.56
|84,196.79
|84,363.37
|17-Oct-25
|83,331.78
|84,172.24
|83,206.08
|83,952.19
|Weekly Returns
|+0.31%
Data Source: BSE
For the week, Sensex gained +260 points or +0.31%. There were only 3 full trading days in the week and 1 Muhurat trading. Sensex touched a weekly high of 84,707 and a low of 83,957; closing positive despite the sell-off on Friday.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – SENTIMENTS POSITIVE BUT CAUTIOUS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|25,935.10
|25,944.15
|25,718.20
|25,795.15
|23-Oct-25
|26,057.20
|26,104.20
|25,862.45
|25,891.40
|22-Oct-25
|25,901.20
|25,934.35
|25,825.80
|25,868.60
|21-Oct-25
|25,901.20
|25,934.35
|25,825.80
|25,868.60
|20-Oct-25
|25,824.60
|25,926.20
|25,788.50
|25,843.15
|17-Oct-25
|25,546.85
|25,781.50
|25,508.60
|25,709.85
|Weekly Returns
|+0.33%
Data Source: NSE
FPIs were net buyers of $97 Million in the week. The week saw banking under pressure, which kept the Nifty subdued. Nifty gained +85 points or +0.33%. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,944 and low of 25,718; spending the week in a constricted range.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – PERIPHERAL BUYING IN MID-CAPS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|59,485.40
|59,667.70
|59,078.80
|59,231.20
|23-Oct-25
|59,661.40
|59,817.25
|59,276.15
|59,371.25
|22-Oct-25
|59,595.35
|59,642.30
|59,325.50
|59,409.55
|21-Oct-25
|59,595.35
|59,642.30
|59,325.50
|59,409.55
|20-Oct-25
|59,161.15
|59,465.25
|59,123.20
|59,344.50
|17-Oct-25
|59,262.30
|59,293.10
|58,725.60
|58,902.25
|Weekly Returns
|+0.56%
Data Source: NSE
Mid-caps were up +0.56% as very selective buying was still visible. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 59,817 and low of 59,079. Alpha hunting may not have taken a back seat for now, but traders and investors are cautious on smaller stocks.
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – GOOD NUMBERS TRIGGER GOOD SHOW
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|18,319.55
|18,334.95
|18,207.70
|18,253.35
|23-Oct-25
|18,355.40
|18,367.75
|18,248.80
|18,291.45
|22-Oct-25
|18,295.35
|18,346.70
|18,265.65
|18,300.65
|21-Oct-25
|18,295.35
|18,346.70
|18,265.65
|18,300.65
|20-Oct-25
|18,189.85
|18,223.10
|18,095.90
|18,206.15
|17-Oct-25
|18,147.50
|18,216.60
|18,078.20
|18,122.40
|Weekly Returns
|+0.72%
Data Source: NSE
This week, Nifty Small Cap Index was up +0.72%, largely thanks to the better-than-expected small cap results in Q2FY26. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,368 and a low of 18,096; continuing to remain in a very narrow range.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – TAKES A BREATHER POST-RESULTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|58,172.75
|58,232.90
|57,482.05
|57,699.60
|23-Oct-25
|58,314.55
|58,577.50
|57,951.45
|58,078.05
|22-Oct-25
|58,063.40
|58,155.55
|57,887.20
|58,007.20
|21-Oct-25
|58,063.40
|58,155.55
|57,887.20
|58,007.20
|20-Oct-25
|57,872.85
|58,261.55
|57,872.85
|58,033.20
|17-Oct-25
|57,362.90
|57,830.20
|57,238.65
|57,713.35
|Weekly Returns
|-0.02%
Data Source: NSE
After gaining over 6.2% in the last 3 weeks, Bank Nifty took a breather as major private banking results are done and dusted. Banks remain the best India proxies for India story. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 58,578 and low of 57,482, closing near the lows.
NIFTY IT INDEX – A HEAVYWEIGHT-LED BOUNCE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|36,211.40
|36,268.65
|35,886.15
|35,986.35
|23-Oct-25
|35,936.75
|36,462.00
|35,859.75
|36,078.65
|22-Oct-25
|35,500.90
|35,564.20
|35,221.55
|35,299.75
|21-Oct-25
|35,500.90
|35,564.20
|35,221.55
|35,299.75
|20-Oct-25
|35,109.75
|35,377.85
|35,077.85
|35,292.60
|17-Oct-25
|35,356.50
|35,356.50
|34,872.95
|34,950.70
|Weekly Returns
|+2.96%
Data Source: NSE
In the last 3 weeks, Nifty IT has been alternating between spikes and corrections; gaining +2.96% this week. The strong dollar index at 99 levels was a trigger for IT stocks. IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,462 and a low of 35,078; a sign of tech spending rebounding.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RELIANCE GIVES OIL A LEG-UP
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|11,607.45
|11,689.55
|11,556.50
|11,624.05
|23-Oct-25
|11,719.30
|11,725.15
|11,582.95
|11,601.15
|22-Oct-25
|11,683.05
|11,709.60
|11,643.90
|11,667.60
|21-Oct-25
|11,683.05
|11,709.60
|11,643.90
|11,667.60
|20-Oct-25
|11,577.30
|11,689.45
|11,564.50
|11,661.90
|17-Oct-25
|11,505.20
|11,530.60
|11,433.35
|11,498.10
|Weekly Returns
|+1.10%
Data Source: NSE
The Oil index closed positive this week after Reliance declared stellar results on the previous Friday. Global oil prices also rallied to $65.5/bbl, a positive for upstream oil. For the week, Oil & Gas Index made a weekly high of 11,725, and a weekly low of 11,557.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – FESTIVE CHEER STARTS TO FADE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|27,262.05
|27,309.60
|27,018.65
|27,108.70
|23-Oct-25
|27,479.20
|27,480.75
|27,170.05
|27,218.75
|22-Oct-25
|27,285.40
|27,325.70
|27,156.05
|27,229.85
|21-Oct-25
|27,285.40
|27,325.70
|27,156.05
|27,229.85
|20-Oct-25
|27,375.80
|27,403.90
|27,165.05
|27,185.45
|17-Oct-25
|27,045.30
|27,300.70
|27,033.55
|27,228.60
|Weekly Returns
|-0.44%
Data Source: NSE
After several weeks of persistent gains, the Auto Index tapered by -0.44% as the festive gains start to fade. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,481 and low of 27,019 levels. It looks like festive cheer and the GST cuts appear to have played out substantially.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – AFTER THE STORM, COMES THE LULL
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|24-Oct-25
|56,701.55
|56,701.55
|55,926.50
|56,348.10
|23-Oct-25
|56,826.90
|57,445.20
|56,689.90
|56,772.45
|22-Oct-25
|56,678.90
|56,797.30
|56,536.95
|56,609.15
|21-Oct-25
|56,678.90
|56,797.30
|56,536.95
|56,609.15
|20-Oct-25
|56,737.60
|57,025.65
|56,533.90
|56,597.15
|17-Oct-25
|55,862.70
|56,834.95
|55,840.40
|56,616.40
|Weekly Returns
|-0.47%
Data Source: NSE
After the stunning 3% rally last week, FMCG index tapered this week by -0.47%, despite good results from HUL. Urban demand concerns remain. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,445 and low of 55,927 levels. The pressure came in Friday trading!
