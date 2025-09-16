Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended September 12, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $168 Million this week. During the week, the VIX tapered from 10.78 to 10.12 levels; even touching a low of 9.85. Markets seem to have shifted from fear to confidence. It remains to be seen if single-digit VIX can trigger a rally.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – OPTIMISM SUSTAINS IN MARKETS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|81,758.95
|81,992.85
|81,641.38
|81,904.70
|11-Sep-25
|81,217.30
|81,642.22
|81,216.91
|81,548.73
|10-Sep-25
|81,504.36
|81,643.88
|81,235.42
|81,425.15
|09-Sep-25
|81,129.69
|81,181.37
|80,927.97
|81,101.32
|08-Sep-25
|80,904.40
|81,171.38
|80,733.07
|80,787.30
|05-Sep-25
|81,012.42
|81,036.56
|80,321.19
|80,710.76
|Weekly Returns
|+1.48%
Data Source: BSE
For the week, Sensex bounced by +1,194 points or +1.48%. The bounce came as Indo-US relations appeared to improve, based on statements from leaders. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,993 and a low of 80,733; closing near the high point of the week.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – LOW VIX HOLDS MARKETS UP
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|25,074.45
|25,139.45
|25,038.05
|25,114.00
|11-Sep-25
|24,945.50
|25,037.30
|24,940.15
|25,005.50
|10-Sep-25
|24,991.00
|25,035.70
|24,915.05
|24,973.10
|09-Sep-25
|24,864.10
|24,891.80
|24,814.00
|24,868.60
|08-Sep-25
|24,802.60
|24,885.50
|24,751.55
|24,773.15
|05-Sep-25
|24,818.85
|24,832.35
|24,621.60
|24,741.00
|Weekly Returns
|+1.51%
Data Source: NSE
FPIs were net buyers of $168 Million, but the real trigger was the low VIX around 10-levels. Nifty bounced by +373 points or +1.51%. It was the second consecutive week of a positive close for the index. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,139 and low of 24,752.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – VISIBLE SIGNS OF ALPHA HUNTING
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|58,251.85
|58,327.70
|58,138.45
|58,227.20
|11-Sep-25
|58,093.55
|58,219.25
|57,919.75
|58,043.55
|10-Sep-25
|57,757.80
|58,069.05
|57,729.90
|57,999.55
|09-Sep-25
|57,491.95
|57,554.85
|57,230.90
|57,464.35
|08-Sep-25
|57,266.90
|57,645.30
|57,110.80
|57,361.15
|05-Sep-25
|57,132.65
|57,416.60
|56,724.60
|57,075.20
|Weekly Returns
|+2.02%
Data Source: NSE
The mid-cap index has been shining for some time, and has bounced sharply in last 2 weeks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 58,328 and low of 57,111. The mid-cap index not only made higher highs and higher lows; but close near the high point of the week.
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – CAUTION AMIDST ENTHUSIASM
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|17,941.60
|17,996.25
|17,877.80
|17,989.90
|11-Sep-25
|17,917.75
|17,979.05
|17,852.65
|17,875.20
|10-Sep-25
|17,823.10
|17,937.55
|17,823.10
|17,874.60
|09-Sep-25
|17,733.05
|17,757.10
|17,657.05
|17,744.30
|08-Sep-25
|17,712.25
|17,758.15
|17,624.40
|17,684.35
|05-Sep-25
|17,657.95
|17,780.00
|17,578.00
|17,655.25
|Weekly Returns
|+1.90%
Data Source: NSE
This week, Nifty Small Cap Index bounced by +1.90%. However, a tepid Q1FY26 weighs on investor confidence in small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,996 and a low of 17,624; but the fear factor is evident at higher levels.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – BUYING ACROSS PRIVATE AND PSU BANKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|54,781.55
|54,852.25
|54,580.35
|54,809.30
|11-Sep-25
|54,413.05
|54,757.45
|54,402.40
|54,669.60
|10-Sep-25
|54,554.75
|54,705.20
|54,400.00
|54,536.00
|09-Sep-25
|54,330.55
|54,350.65
|54,079.45
|54,216.10
|08-Sep-25
|54,215.40
|54,518.70
|54,067.15
|54,186.90
|05-Sep-25
|54,308.05
|54,308.05
|53,719.55
|54,114.55
|Weekly Returns
|+1.28%
Data Source: NSE
For the week, Nifty Bank bounced +695 points or +1.28%. There was a lot more enthusiasm in PSU banks than in private banks. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 54,852 and low of 54,067. A rally in banks is crucial to Nifty sustaining its rally.
NIFTY IT INDEX – INDO-US THAW HELPS TECH SENTIMENTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|36,331.45
|36,356.65
|36,025.30
|36,110.75
|11-Sep-25
|36,265.95
|36,278.20
|35,829.85
|36,003.45
|10-Sep-25
|35,428.90
|36,255.20
|35,426.60
|36,183.80
|09-Sep-25
|34,773.05
|35,304.85
|34,770.35
|35,255.90
|08-Sep-25
|34,744.90
|34,912.85
|34,259.40
|34,310.45
|05-Sep-25
|35,234.75
|35,331.50
|34,343.40
|34,635.85
|Weekly Returns
|+4.26%
Data Source: NSE
After falling by -2.3% in the last two weeks, the IT index bounced 4.26% as the Indo-US relations showed signs of thawing. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,357 and a low of 34,259. The Indo-US thaw is likely to offset the risk of tech spending.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – BOUNCES DESPITE CRUDE VOLATILITY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|11,116.00
|11,148.70
|11,074.75
|11,091.15
|11-Sep-25
|10,977.40
|11,153.05
|10,973.20
|11,086.55
|10-Sep-25
|10,981.20
|11,006.50
|10,951.35
|10,966.15
|09-Sep-25
|10,965.40
|11,007.90
|10,918.80
|10,927.95
|08-Sep-25
|10,963.50
|11,010.25
|10,944.35
|10,960.45
|05-Sep-25
|10,939.05
|10,991.20
|10,870.35
|10,933.70
|Weekly Returns
|+1.44%
Data Source: NSE
After gaining +1.33% last week, the oil index added another 1.44% this week. Brent crude bounced to $66.99/bbl, which helped upstream oil. For now, OPEC supplies and Russia sanctions may offset each other; but oversupply is still a big risk.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – ANOTHER WEEK OF MODEST GAINS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|12-Sep-25
|56,991.80
|57,065.50
|56,430.50
|56,557.15
|11-Sep-25
|56,844.35
|57,124.85
|56,800.50
|56,960.60
|10-Sep-25
|56,611.45
|56,906.90
|56,384.35
|56,856.85
|09-Sep-25
|56,338.15
|56,554.20
|56,074.90
|56,497.25
|08-Sep-25
|56,332.75
|56,617.75
|56,133.10
|56,171.30
|05-Sep-25
|57,176.15
|57,217.75
|56,012.00
|56,292.10
|Weekly Returns
|+0.47%
Data Source: NSE
FMC sector has been seeing a turnaround as big players tweak their rural and urban strategies. FMCG still remains a defensive domestic play. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,125 and low of 56,075 levels. Urban demand concerns have abated.
