Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended September 12, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $168 Million this week. During the week, the VIX tapered from 10.78 to 10.12 levels; even touching a low of 9.85. Markets seem to have shifted from fear to confidence. It remains to be seen if single-digit VIX can trigger a rally.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – OPTIMISM SUSTAINS IN MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 81,758.95 81,992.85 81,641.38 81,904.70 11-Sep-25 81,217.30 81,642.22 81,216.91 81,548.73 10-Sep-25 81,504.36 81,643.88 81,235.42 81,425.15 09-Sep-25 81,129.69 81,181.37 80,927.97 81,101.32 08-Sep-25 80,904.40 81,171.38 80,733.07 80,787.30 05-Sep-25 81,012.42 81,036.56 80,321.19 80,710.76 Weekly Returns +1.48%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex bounced by +1,194 points or +1.48%. The bounce came as Indo-US relations appeared to improve, based on statements from leaders. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,993 and a low of 80,733; closing near the high point of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – LOW VIX HOLDS MARKETS UP

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 25,074.45 25,139.45 25,038.05 25,114.00 11-Sep-25 24,945.50 25,037.30 24,940.15 25,005.50 10-Sep-25 24,991.00 25,035.70 24,915.05 24,973.10 09-Sep-25 24,864.10 24,891.80 24,814.00 24,868.60 08-Sep-25 24,802.60 24,885.50 24,751.55 24,773.15 05-Sep-25 24,818.85 24,832.35 24,621.60 24,741.00 Weekly Returns +1.51%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net buyers of $168 Million, but the real trigger was the low VIX around 10-levels. Nifty bounced by +373 points or +1.51%. It was the second consecutive week of a positive close for the index. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,139 and low of 24,752.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – VISIBLE SIGNS OF ALPHA HUNTING

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 58,251.85 58,327.70 58,138.45 58,227.20 11-Sep-25 58,093.55 58,219.25 57,919.75 58,043.55 10-Sep-25 57,757.80 58,069.05 57,729.90 57,999.55 09-Sep-25 57,491.95 57,554.85 57,230.90 57,464.35 08-Sep-25 57,266.90 57,645.30 57,110.80 57,361.15 05-Sep-25 57,132.65 57,416.60 56,724.60 57,075.20 Weekly Returns +2.02%

Data Source: NSE

The mid-cap index has been shining for some time, and has bounced sharply in last 2 weeks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 58,328 and low of 57,111. The mid-cap index not only made higher highs and higher lows; but close near the high point of the week.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – CAUTION AMIDST ENTHUSIASM

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 17,941.60 17,996.25 17,877.80 17,989.90 11-Sep-25 17,917.75 17,979.05 17,852.65 17,875.20 10-Sep-25 17,823.10 17,937.55 17,823.10 17,874.60 09-Sep-25 17,733.05 17,757.10 17,657.05 17,744.30 08-Sep-25 17,712.25 17,758.15 17,624.40 17,684.35 05-Sep-25 17,657.95 17,780.00 17,578.00 17,655.25 Weekly Returns +1.90%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index bounced by +1.90%. However, a tepid Q1FY26 weighs on investor confidence in small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,996 and a low of 17,624; but the fear factor is evident at higher levels.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – BUYING ACROSS PRIVATE AND PSU BANKS

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 54,781.55 54,852.25 54,580.35 54,809.30 11-Sep-25 54,413.05 54,757.45 54,402.40 54,669.60 10-Sep-25 54,554.75 54,705.20 54,400.00 54,536.00 09-Sep-25 54,330.55 54,350.65 54,079.45 54,216.10 08-Sep-25 54,215.40 54,518.70 54,067.15 54,186.90 05-Sep-25 54,308.05 54,308.05 53,719.55 54,114.55 Weekly Returns +1.28%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank bounced +695 points or +1.28%. There was a lot more enthusiasm in PSU banks than in private banks. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 54,852 and low of 54,067. A rally in banks is crucial to Nifty sustaining its rally.

NIFTY IT INDEX – INDO-US THAW HELPS TECH SENTIMENTS

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 36,331.45 36,356.65 36,025.30 36,110.75 11-Sep-25 36,265.95 36,278.20 35,829.85 36,003.45 10-Sep-25 35,428.90 36,255.20 35,426.60 36,183.80 09-Sep-25 34,773.05 35,304.85 34,770.35 35,255.90 08-Sep-25 34,744.90 34,912.85 34,259.40 34,310.45 05-Sep-25 35,234.75 35,331.50 34,343.40 34,635.85 Weekly Returns +4.26%

Data Source: NSE

After falling by -2.3% in the last two weeks, the IT index bounced 4.26% as the Indo-US relations showed signs of thawing. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,357 and a low of 34,259. The Indo-US thaw is likely to offset the risk of tech spending.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – BOUNCES DESPITE CRUDE VOLATILITY

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 11,116.00 11,148.70 11,074.75 11,091.15 11-Sep-25 10,977.40 11,153.05 10,973.20 11,086.55 10-Sep-25 10,981.20 11,006.50 10,951.35 10,966.15 09-Sep-25 10,965.40 11,007.90 10,918.80 10,927.95 08-Sep-25 10,963.50 11,010.25 10,944.35 10,960.45 05-Sep-25 10,939.05 10,991.20 10,870.35 10,933.70 Weekly Returns +1.44%

Data Source: NSE

After gaining +1.33% last week, the oil index added another 1.44% this week. Brent crude bounced to $66.99/bbl, which helped upstream oil. For now, OPEC supplies and Russia sanctions may offset each other; but oversupply is still a big risk.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – ANOTHER WEEK OF MODEST GAINS

Date Open High Low Close 12-Sep-25 56,991.80 57,065.50 56,430.50 56,557.15 11-Sep-25 56,844.35 57,124.85 56,800.50 56,960.60 10-Sep-25 56,611.45 56,906.90 56,384.35 56,856.85 09-Sep-25 56,338.15 56,554.20 56,074.90 56,497.25 08-Sep-25 56,332.75 56,617.75 56,133.10 56,171.30 05-Sep-25 57,176.15 57,217.75 56,012.00 56,292.10 Weekly Returns +0.47%

Data Source: NSE

FMC sector has been seeing a turnaround as big players tweak their rural and urban strategies. FMCG still remains a defensive domestic play. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,125 and low of 56,075 levels. Urban demand concerns have abated.